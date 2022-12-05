Read full article on original website
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER EARNS A HEARING WITH PLAYER SAFETY FOR CROSS CHECKING JAKE GUENTZEL IN THE FACE
That didn't take very long. Just a couple hours after the incident, the NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Jeff Skinner for a hearing with regards to Friday night's cross check on Penguins forward Jake Guentzel. A hearing - given the severity of the incident - likely means Skinner...
markerzone.com
AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)
Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
markerzone.com
JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK
Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
markerzone.com
PIERRE ENGVALL SUMMONED BY PLAYER SAFETY FOR SLASHING KINGS' SEAN DURZI
The NHL's Department of Player Safety has summoned Toronto Maple Leafs forward Pierre Engvall for his slash to the head of Kings defenseman Sean Durzi on Thursday night. Engvall received a match penalty for the play, and the hearing to which he was beckoned opens the possibility of a suspension.
markerzone.com
INSIDER SAYS ANOTHER NHLER'S CAREER IN JEOPARDY DUE TO REPEATED HEAD INJURIES
Head injuries have long been understudied and overlooked in contact sports. In hockey especially, the culture of 'battling through injury' is prevalent, which isn't inherently a bad thing. Personally, it taught me a lot about fighting through adversity and the strength to do so. When it comes to head injuries,...
markerzone.com
TOMAS NOSEK TAKES EXCEPTION TO BIG HIT ON DAVID PASTRNAK
It's just a rule of the sport that if someone throws a hit on your star player, someone has to answer the bell. This hit by Dryden Hunt wasn't predatory or anything, but it brought the home crowd in Denver to their feet. Tomas Nosek rose to the occasion, but...
markerzone.com
NIKITA SOSHNIKOV'S APARTMENT ROBBED AFTER HE LEAVES KEYS WITH SECURITY
Several media outlets are reporting that Nikita Soshnikov of the New York Islanders is dealing with an apparent robbery at an apartment he owns in Moscow. Sport-Express.ru reports that among the stolen items are $1700 USD in cash, as well as 2000 euros. Soshnikov returned to the NHL this season...
markerzone.com
ALEXANDER ROMANOV ABSOLUTELY SMOKES MILES WOOD, MCLEOD GETS EJECTED
After a crazy, six-goal opening 30 minutes of play, Alexander Romanov really turned up the heat in this Islanders-Devils matchup. Miles Wood was caught going through the middle with his head down and was subsequently destroyed. Miles Wood left the bench with the trainers, and there is a strong chance...
markerzone.com
ZACH KASSIAN GETS CUT AS KLIM KOSTIN FINISHES HIS GORDIE HOWE HAT-TRICK
When the Oilers made the decision to trade Zack Kassian at the 2022 Entry Draft, they were obligated to move down in the draft in exchange for clearing salary off their books. The deal - unfortunate as it was - had to happen for the Oilers to improve their team.
markerzone.com
LINESMAN SLOW TO GET UP AFTER TAKING A PUCK TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD
NHL players spend lots of time chewing out officials for bad calls, but when something like this happens, the genuine concern of the players displays the bond the two sides share. Refs are often the recipients of unexpected pucks, and sometimes it hits them at speeds / in places that...
markerzone.com
KINGS LOAN ROOKIE DEFENCEMAN BRANDT CLARKE TO CANADA FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
After being looked over by Hockey Canada for the 2022 World Junior Hockey Championship, both the December 2021 tournament that got cancelled and for the summer edition, Brandt Clarke will finally wear the Maple Leaf. On Wednesday, the Los Angeles Kings announced that they've loaned the 2021 eighth overall pick...
markerzone.com
PIERRE ENGVALL GETS EJECTED FOR TWO-HAND SLASHING SEAN DURZI IN BACK OF HIS HEAD
Pierre Engvall received a game misconduct for intent to injure Kings defenseman Sean Durzi. The two were involved in a small back-and-forth when the Maple Leafs forward took it too far. I'm no rules expert, but I'm almost positive you can't do that. Feel free to check me on that.
markerzone.com
KRAKEN DEFENCEMAN JAMIE OLEKSIAK EJECTED FOR HIT TO THE HEAD
Half-way through the second period of Friday night's game between Seattle and Washington, Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak was handed a match penalty for a hit to the head of Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. Alexeyev was carrying the puck down in the Kraken zone, looking to take pass it behind the...
markerzone.com
FORMER FOURTH OVERALL PICK UNSURE IF HE BELONGS IN THE NHL ANYMORE
After being selected fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, expectations were high for Finnish forward Jesse Puljujarvi, but six-and-a-half years later, he hasn't lived up to the hype. From a contract dispute in 2019 that led to a very successful '19-20 season in Finland,...
markerzone.com
JETS FORWARD MARK SCHEIFELE SAYS HE'S HAPPY TO BEAT FORMER COACH PAUL MAURICE
For the first time since stepping down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets last December, Paul Maurice returned to his old stomping grounds, now as bench boss of the Florida Panthers. The game didn't go as Maurice would've wanted, as the Jets came away with a 5-2 win thanks...
markerzone.com
KHL SUING FAN WHO JUMPED GLASS DURING GAME IN NOVEMBER
A bit of a surprise twist to an incident that occurred during a hockey game in Russia back in November. The KHL has decided to sue a fan who jumped the glass and onto the ice while play was going on. He was escorted off the ice by officials, but not before getting a couple of poses in for the crowd on his way out.
markerzone.com
BRUINS PROSPECT DANS LOCMELIS HEADLINES LATVIA'S PRELIMINARY ROSTER FOR 2023 WORLD JUNIORS
Latvia will head to the 2023 IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship looking to prove people wrong, but ultimately will likely finish bottom of their group and face a best-of-three relegation series, which if they win, will keep them in the top group for the 2024 tournament. On Friday, the Latvian...
markerzone.com
NHL REPORTEDLY WANTS RYAN REYNOLDS TO BE A PART OF OTTAWA SENATORS OWNERSHIP
Last month, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds expressed interest in being a part of the new Ottawa Senators ownership group. He mentioned while on 'The Tonight Show' that he was exploring the possibility and one day later appeared at the Canadian Tire Centre for Ottawa's game against the Vancouver Canucks, his hometown team.
markerzone.com
JORDAN BINNINGTON ON RECENT ANTICS: 'I'M NOT HERE TO WASTE MY F---ING TIME EVERY GAME'
Regardless of how many hockey fans see Jordan Binnington of the St. Louis Blues, it's clear he sees himself differently. The goaltender sat and discussed his recent antics with The Athletic, and said frustration has been a major factor as the Blues sit in sixth place in the Central Division.
markerzone.com
INSIDER LINKS BROCK BOESER TO A METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM
The last week has been filled with rumours and speculation about Brock Boeser's future with the Vancouver Canucks. Trade rumours about the 25-year-old have dated back to last season, but after he was supposed to be a healthy scratch last Saturday, those rumours emerged again, especially after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Boeser's agent was granted permission to speak with other teams about a move.
