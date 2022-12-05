ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

markerzone.com

AHLER SUSPENDED FOR SIXTH TIME SINCE 2021 FOLLOWING BOARDING CALL (VIDEO)

Boko Imama, who has spent the vast majority of his professional hockey playing career in the AHL, has been suspended again, his sixth suspension since 2021. Imama received a four-game ban from the AHL following a boarding call in a game over the weekend between his Tucson Roadrunners and the San Jose Barracuda. Imama was given a five minute major and booted from the game.
TUCSON, AZ
markerzone.com

JEFF SKINNER TOSSED FROM GAME FOR BRUTAL CROSS CHECK

Buffalo Sabres forward Jeff Skinner was tossed from their game against the Pittsburgh Penguins for crosschecking Jake Guentzel in the face with just 0:21 remaining in regulation. Skinner received a two minute minor for slashing, a five minute major for cross checking along with a match penalty. Guentzel was called...
BUFFALO, NY
markerzone.com

INSIDER SAYS ANOTHER NHLER'S CAREER IN JEOPARDY DUE TO REPEATED HEAD INJURIES

Head injuries have long been understudied and overlooked in contact sports. In hockey especially, the culture of 'battling through injury' is prevalent, which isn't inherently a bad thing. Personally, it taught me a lot about fighting through adversity and the strength to do so. When it comes to head injuries,...
markerzone.com

TOMAS NOSEK TAKES EXCEPTION TO BIG HIT ON DAVID PASTRNAK

It's just a rule of the sport that if someone throws a hit on your star player, someone has to answer the bell. This hit by Dryden Hunt wasn't predatory or anything, but it brought the home crowd in Denver to their feet. Tomas Nosek rose to the occasion, but...
DENVER, CO
markerzone.com

NIKITA SOSHNIKOV'S APARTMENT ROBBED AFTER HE LEAVES KEYS WITH SECURITY

Several media outlets are reporting that Nikita Soshnikov of the New York Islanders is dealing with an apparent robbery at an apartment he owns in Moscow. Sport-Express.ru reports that among the stolen items are $1700 USD in cash, as well as 2000 euros. Soshnikov returned to the NHL this season...
NEW YORK STATE
markerzone.com

ALEXANDER ROMANOV ABSOLUTELY SMOKES MILES WOOD, MCLEOD GETS EJECTED

After a crazy, six-goal opening 30 minutes of play, Alexander Romanov really turned up the heat in this Islanders-Devils matchup. Miles Wood was caught going through the middle with his head down and was subsequently destroyed. Miles Wood left the bench with the trainers, and there is a strong chance...
ELMONT, NY
markerzone.com

ZACH KASSIAN GETS CUT AS KLIM KOSTIN FINISHES HIS GORDIE HOWE HAT-TRICK

When the Oilers made the decision to trade Zack Kassian at the 2022 Entry Draft, they were obligated to move down in the draft in exchange for clearing salary off their books. The deal - unfortunate as it was - had to happen for the Oilers to improve their team.
markerzone.com

LINESMAN SLOW TO GET UP AFTER TAKING A PUCK TO THE BACK OF THE HEAD

NHL players spend lots of time chewing out officials for bad calls, but when something like this happens, the genuine concern of the players displays the bond the two sides share. Refs are often the recipients of unexpected pucks, and sometimes it hits them at speeds / in places that...
markerzone.com

KRAKEN DEFENCEMAN JAMIE OLEKSIAK EJECTED FOR HIT TO THE HEAD

Half-way through the second period of Friday night's game between Seattle and Washington, Kraken defenceman Jamie Oleksiak was handed a match penalty for a hit to the head of Capitals defenceman Alexander Alexeyev. Alexeyev was carrying the puck down in the Kraken zone, looking to take pass it behind the...
SEATTLE, WA
markerzone.com

FORMER FOURTH OVERALL PICK UNSURE IF HE BELONGS IN THE NHL ANYMORE

After being selected fourth overall by the Edmonton Oilers in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft, expectations were high for Finnish forward Jesse Puljujarvi, but six-and-a-half years later, he hasn't lived up to the hype. From a contract dispute in 2019 that led to a very successful '19-20 season in Finland,...
markerzone.com

JETS FORWARD MARK SCHEIFELE SAYS HE'S HAPPY TO BEAT FORMER COACH PAUL MAURICE

For the first time since stepping down as head coach of the Winnipeg Jets last December, Paul Maurice returned to his old stomping grounds, now as bench boss of the Florida Panthers. The game didn't go as Maurice would've wanted, as the Jets came away with a 5-2 win thanks...
markerzone.com

KHL SUING FAN WHO JUMPED GLASS DURING GAME IN NOVEMBER

A bit of a surprise twist to an incident that occurred during a hockey game in Russia back in November. The KHL has decided to sue a fan who jumped the glass and onto the ice while play was going on. He was escorted off the ice by officials, but not before getting a couple of poses in for the crowd on his way out.
markerzone.com

NHL REPORTEDLY WANTS RYAN REYNOLDS TO BE A PART OF OTTAWA SENATORS OWNERSHIP

Last month, Deadpool actor Ryan Reynolds expressed interest in being a part of the new Ottawa Senators ownership group. He mentioned while on 'The Tonight Show' that he was exploring the possibility and one day later appeared at the Canadian Tire Centre for Ottawa's game against the Vancouver Canucks, his hometown team.
markerzone.com

INSIDER LINKS BROCK BOESER TO A METROPOLITAN DIVISION TEAM

The last week has been filled with rumours and speculation about Brock Boeser's future with the Vancouver Canucks. Trade rumours about the 25-year-old have dated back to last season, but after he was supposed to be a healthy scratch last Saturday, those rumours emerged again, especially after Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman mentioned that Boeser's agent was granted permission to speak with other teams about a move.
WASHINGTON, DC

