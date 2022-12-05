Read full article on original website
defensenews.com
Japanese destroyers intercept ballistic missiles in tests with US Navy
MELBOURNE, Australia – Japan successfully carried out ballistic intercepts near Hawaii using missiles launched from destroyers, validating the ships’ defense capabilities in the process. The U.S. Missile Defense Agency said Nov. 21 that two live-fire events were conducted over a two-week period involving Japan Maritime Self-Defense Force destroyers...
americanmilitarynews.com
VIDEO: US military has ‘death ray’ tactical laser weapon – here it is
The death ray has jumped off the pages of vintage sci-fi and has become a reality. The U.S. Navy recently received a high-energy tactical laser weapon from defense contractor Lockheed Martin, New Atlas reported. Called HELIOS – short for “high energy laser with integrated optical-dazzler and surveillance” – the new...
marinelink.com
New Landing Craft Delivered to the US Navy
The U.S. Navy has taken delivery of the next generation landing craft, Ship to Shore Connector (SSC), Landing Craft, Air Cushion (LCAC) 106 following the completion of Acceptance Trials with the Navy’s Board of Inspection and Survey to test the readiness and capability of the craft and to validate requirements.
US Air Force's new stealth bomber B-21 Raider looks like a chunk from Tetris
The US Air Force is gearing up to release its new stealth bomber aircraft, the B-21 Raider - and it looks like a chunk of geometric blocks from the game Tetris.The aircraft will be revealed in Palmdale, California, on Friday (2 December).Created by Northrop Grumman, the aircraft was named in honour of the 80 airmen who carried out the unexpected Doolittle Raid in World War II that changed the course of the war.According to Northop Grumman’s press release, the sixth-generation aircraft will be a part of the “nation’s strategic triad as a visible and flexible deterrent” that will aid national...
U.S. Sailors Became Shark Feast After Japanese Submarine Attack
The Smithsonian Magazine labeled it "the worst shark attack in history.". It was a nightmare for U.S. soldiers who served on behalf of their country. On July 28, Indianapolis sailed from Guam without any backup. It went to meet the battleship USS Idaho in the Leyte Gulf in the Philippines and prepare for an invasion of Japan. The morning was uneventful. But after midnight, two Japanese torpedoes hit Indianapolis in two different locations. The ship broke in half and sank in about 12 minutes. (source)
US Navy finds 'massive amount' of explosive material able to fuel over a dozen ballistic missiles on a fishing boat sailing from Iran
The ship was traveling along a route regularly used to transit weapons to the Iranian-backed Houthi rebels fighting against Yemen's government.
Caught in 'the green beam': How US Air Force gunship crews let a target know they have it in their sights
The AC-130's green beam is meant "to let the adversaries know that you see him," the head of US Air Force Special Operations Command said.
MilitaryTimes
The 1st female Marine expeditionary force sergeant major is on her way
For the first time, a female Marine will serve as the top enlisted adviser to a three-star general, the Corps announced Wednesday. Sgt. Maj. Joy Kitashima, now the senior enlisted leader of the 2nd Marine Aircraft Wing, was selected on Nov. 22 to be the sergeant major of III Marine Expeditionary Force, the Pacific-focused force based in Okinawa, Japan. She tentatively is scheduled to assume the role in July 2023.
'Time traveler' claims Aliens will come contact US Navy this month
A time traveler claiming to be from the year 3,000 has disclosed the precise month in which the US Navy will come into contact with aliens. The man has made many predictions on social media sites that have come true and gained millions of views. His latest predictions have made users horrified when he mentioned that three major events will happen in the next few months.
MilitaryTimes
Fighter pilot who tailed a civilian plane blamed for destroying F-16
An Oklahoma Air National Guard F-16C fighter jet was recently destroyed in a crash when homeland defense training turned into a real-life attempt to intercept a civilian plane, an accident investigation report has revealed. Investigators blamed the pilot for his jet’s demise, saying the airman could have regained control over...
The Pentagon's vision of new military jetpacks may finally be coming to fruition
Recent information from the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA) has revealed that the Pentagon has indeed continued to pursue military-equipped jetpacks. And now, they seem closer than ever to achieving their goal as they have already awarded contracts to companies to build test prototypes. DARPA's 'Portable Personal Air Mobility...
FOX 40 News WICZ TV
US Navy sends a message to adversaries with a rare submarine port visit in Indian Ocean
The US military wants its adversaries, as well as allies, to know that, for the first time, a US Navy nuclear-powered ballistic missile submarine docked at the remote island of Diego Garcia in the Indian Ocean as part of an extended months-long deployment. This week, the Navy revealed the docking...
The ARRW, the United States' first hypersonic missile, is almost ready for operational status
According to a press release from the Air Force, its planned hypersonic missile, the ARRW, is now very close to actually becoming operational.
Defense One
Watch the B-21 Unveiling, Live
The curtain of secrecy that has shrouded the Air Force's next strategic bomber—a curtain that has preempted even photos during the plane's eight-year development—will finally be drawn back tonight. At least a bit. A tightly controlled rollout ceremony for the B-21 Raider is scheduled for 8 p.m. Eastern...
americanmilitarynews.com
Navy SEAL mini-sub has mysterious underwater collision
A U.S. Navy SEAL miniature submarine, known as a SEAL Delivery Vehicle (SDV), suffered a mishap last month during a training mission. Many details of the accident or the underlying training mission remain a mystery. The SDV, which is launched from a larger submarine and ferries SEALs underwater on special...
americanmilitarynews.com
PICS: 10 facts about new secretive B-21 stealth bomber
Northrop Grumman is set to unveil the highly-anticipated new stealth bomber, the B-21 Raider, during a ceremony on Friday, Dec. 2. Ahead of the unveiling, the company provided ten facts about the new bomber. The company provided several concept art images for the aircraft, but Friday’s unveiling will provide the...
MilitaryTimes
KC-46 tanker’s boom issue will prevent A-10 refueling for years
Supply chain problems have delayed an effort to redesign the KC-46 tanker’s refueling boom, keeping the plane years away from being able to gas up the entire Air Force inventory. Engineers are redesigning the fuel pipe to be more flexible so it can properly connect to the A-10C Thunderbolt...
Here are the sidearms the US military has carried into battle since first taking on the British
The military has distributed more than 100,000 M17 and M18 handguns, the latest in a long line of sidearms that US troops have carried into battle.
The US Air Force just broke cover on its first new bomber in decades. See photos of the new B-21 Raider.
The B-21 Raider is a sixth-generation aircraft meant to serve as the "backbone" of America's fleet amid rocky-relations with China and Russia.
Pentagon awards Raytheon $1.2B bid to supply Ukraine with advanced surface-to-air missile systems
The Pentagon says the U.S. Army has awarded a $1.2 billion bid to Raytheon Co., to build National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems for Ukraine.
