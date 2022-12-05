Read full article on original website
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?
SYCAMORE TOWNSHIP, Ohio - Amy Dick, 38, from Sycamore Township, was charged with felony assault and putting children in danger. She is accused of trying to strangle her one-year-old child. Likewise, she is charged with domestic violence. According to the prosecution, she attacked her husband when he tried to stop her.
spectrumnews1.com
'Not talking about lobster trails and filet mignon': Freestore Foodbank asks for community support this holiday season
CINCINNATI — Freestore Foodbank is asking for support from the greater Cincinnati area this holiday season as the nonprofit combats rising food costs and increased demand to ensure local families have healthy, nutritious food on their table this winter. What You Need To Know. Freestore Foodbank is asking for...
Fox 19
New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
Good News Network
Overdose Prevention Vending Machine Has Stopped Hundreds of Deaths from Fentanyl in Cincinnati
Wanting to see if a simple idea could help a huge problem, researchers from Cincinnati filled a vending machine with overdose prevention equipment and began to record its uses. From February to November in 2021, an anonymous call center registered 637 people for the program with an access code to...
Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object
I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
WSYX ABC6
Patient speaks out after having surgery the day before 'Dr. Roxy's' license was suspended
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSYX) — A mom of four from Vandalia, Ohio said she had surgery at Roxy Plastic Surgery the day before Dr. Katharine Grawe's license was suspended. Julie Hager said she traveled from the Dayton area to Powell on Nov. 17 to get the 'Mommy Makeover,' a surgery including a breast augment and tummy tuck.
spectrumnews1.com
Indiana doctor who performed an abortion on 10-year-old Ohio victim drops lawsuit against attorney general
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — An Indiana doctor has dropped a lawsuit that aimed to halt the state’s attorney general from investigating her after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old Ohio child who was raped. Lawyers for Dr. Caitlin Bernard of Indianapolis voluntarily nixed the lawsuit filed last month...
We found the landlord who issued the most evictions in Hamilton County
VineBrook Homes says evictions are a last resort. County data shows the company reached that point 1,450 times since 2018, more than any other landlord.
spectrumnews1.com
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
Ohio middle school students find map error
Maple Heights Milkovich Middle School sixth-grade honor students found errors on a map they used in class. Now, their corrections will be used in the next edition of the map!
spectrumnews1.com
Popular antibiotic still in short supply
MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
WLWT 5
With Ohio measles outbreak spreading, Cincinnati doctors urge families to get vaccinated
CINCINNATI — With respiratory syncytial virus, influenza, cold and COVID-19 cases spreading around Greater Cincinnati, doctors urge families to be aware of another illness creeping towards the area: Measles. There is an outbreak in Central Ohio and Columbus. To date, The city of Columbus dashboard shows 58 cases of...
Hamilton County facing worker shortages on critical jobs
Hamilton County is facing a worker shortage in many critical jobs such as 911 dispatchers, jail and youth detention officers and child abuse caseworkers.
Dark web mushroom dealers tracked by Ohio drug task force, millions in crypto seized
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – A drug dealing operation that sold psychedelic mushrooms nationwide just had its leader sentenced in federal court in Columbus, the U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Ohio said Wednesday. James Verl Barlow, 45, of Las Vegas, was sentenced to three years in prison after pleading guilty to conspiracy to possess […]
Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio
In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
momcollective.com
Save Our Rink
Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
dayton.com
Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton
Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
One hospitalized after Dayton shooting
When police arrived, they found a man who had been shot on the porch of a home. He was taken to Miami Valley Hospital, however, there is no word on his condition.
WKRC
Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays
HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
Milford man took downtown job, banking on bus line he said leaves him stranded
Christopher Myers, 34, lives in Milford. He took a $14 an hour job inside the Great American Tower in downtown Cincinnati because Metro offers an express bus service from his home to work.
