Cincinnati, OH

Fox 19

New hobby leads to life-changing moments for woman, hundreds more

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati woman picked up a new hobby, not knowing it would change her life, plus hundreds of others. Megs Gelfgot started a skate collective, Keep Her Wild, two years ago to help teach women how to skateboard. She says it all started organically. After struggling as...
CINCINNATI, OH
Roger Marsh

Ohio witness says disc-shaped object ejected smaller object

I-75 in Moraine, OH.Photo byGoogle. An Ohio witness at Moraine reported watching a bright, hovering, disc-shaped object that seemed to eject a smaller object that moved toward the ground level at about 9:20 p.m. on September 23, 2022, according to testimony from the National UFO Reporting Center (NUFORC).
MORAINE, OH
spectrumnews1.com

Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize

ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Popular antibiotic still in short supply

MADISON, Wis. — Drug shortages continue to be a problem in Wisconsin and across the U.S. Lucas Schulz, UW Health Pharmacy clinical manager, said amoxicillin, on the FDA's shortage list since late October, is tough to get at retail clinics. Schulz said UW Health has it but called the supply chain "variable."
MADISON, WI
DogTime

Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio

In Ohio, a humane animal clinic is offering vital low-cost neuter/spay services for the area’s dogs. According to a report from ABC13 Action News, Humane Ohio, a clinic based in Toledo, is on a mission to get as many dogs in Ohio and Michigan neutered or spayed as they can. Laura Simmons-Wark, the clinic’s Executive […] The post Low-Cost Neuter/Spay Clinic Tackles Overpopulation in Ohio appeared first on DogTime.
TOLEDO, OH
momcollective.com

Save Our Rink

Hi – you might remember my face from a recent article about finding a new hobby and embracing interests. Skating is my most recent new hobby and has been such a rewarding activity. It’s great for the body and mind, but it’s so fun I don’t realize I’m exercising until I’m worn out! What I love most is that it provides an opportunity to dance anytime… and dancing on wheels is an entirely new level of fun.
CINCINNATI, OH
dayton.com

Who was Thomas Brown? Meet the name behind Brown Street in Dayton

Brown Street, dedicated in 1848, remains one of Dayton’s main thoroughfares. It was named after Thomas Brown, a builder who helped construct many homes and buildings around the Oregon District and later became a politician. Brown was born in the village of Manahawkin, N.J. on April 10, 1800. His...
DAYTON, OH
WKRC

Illuminate Hamilton features light displays for the holidays

HAMILTON, Ohio (WKRC) - Hamilton lights up for the holidays. "Illuminate Hamilton" is scheduled to return Saturday from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. Hundreds of luminaries are expected to line the streets. The event features laser light shows on several buildings and shops that stay open late so visitors can...
HAMILTON, OH

