Read full article on original website
Related
wisr680.com
State Treasurer Reminding Residents Of Unclaimed Property
Pennsylvania is making a push to reunite unclaimed property with its rightful owners. According to State Treasurer Stacy Garrity, her department has about $4 billion worth of property that belongs to state residents or their descendants. She says that Pennsylvania has joined the national effort known as MissingMoney.com, which provides...
wisr680.com
Drivers Continue To See Gas Prices Fall
Gas prices have dropped slightly both locally as well as across western Pennsylvania as a whole this week. According to AAA’s weekly gas price report, the average price for a gallon of regular, unleaded, self-serve gas in Butler, as of Monday, declined by three cents over the past week to reach $3.92 per gallon.
wisr680.com
Safety Tips For Mature Drivers
State officials are highlighting safe driving tips for older drivers this week in Pennsylvania. PennDOT, state police, and the Department of Aging are teaming up to bring attention to Older Driver Safety Awareness Week. Kurt Myers of PennDOT says that as the state’s population ages, there are more elderly drivers on the road.
wisr680.com
Ag Secretary Stresses Threat Of Invasive Species To Plant Industry
The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is continuing efforts to protect the state’s economy by preventing damage caused by invasive species. Ag Secretary Russell Redding says invasive species are always positioned to endanger the state’s economy. “Increasingly in the last couple of years, the threats continue to grow. The...
Comments / 0