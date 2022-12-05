Read full article on original website
Related
ihodl.com
FTC Targets Crypto Businesses Over Misleading Marketing
The US Federal Trade Commission is probing crypto businesses to find out if they had violated law by promoting services through deceptive or misleading advertisements. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. FTC spokeswoman, Juliana Gruenwald Henderson, told Bloomberg in...
ihodl.com
Blockstream Lowers Valuation to Raise New Funds
Blockchain infrastructure company Blockstream is seeking new funding at a lower valuation as the market is struggling with crisis, Bloomberg has learned. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. The Canada-based company is reportedly raising fresh funds at a valuation...
ihodl.com
Amber Group Scraps Retail Services, Cuts 40% of Staff: Report
Asian crypto broker Amber Group is downsizing its business by focusing on institutional investors only as the firm is facing with the hurdles triggered by the collapse of FTX. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests about events that shape the crypto world. According to Bloomberg's sources,...
ihodl.com
Canada's Largest Pension Fund Scraps Crypto Investment Plans
CPP Investments, one of the world's largest investors in private equity and Canada's largest pension fund, has abandoned its plans to invest in cryptocurrencies and blockchain business as the industry is trying to break through the crypto winter and a series of bankruptcies. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get...
ihodl.com
An Interview with Head of Blockchain at Uphold, Dr Martin Hiesboeck
An Interview with Dr Martin Hiesboeck, Head of Blockchain at Uphold. As the hectic year draws to a close, there's still uncertainty about how long the crypto winter will last and if the crypto community should be prepared to face unanticipated events in the foreseeable future. iHodl had the opportunity...
ihodl.com
OCC Says Banks Should Be Cautious with Crypto
US financial institutions should take precautionary measures when dealing with cryptocurrencies as the market is experiencing a period of heightened volatility, The Wall Street Journal reports, referring to the Office of the Comptroller of the Currency's (OCC) statement to banks. Subscribe to our Telegram channel to get daily short digests...
Comments / 0