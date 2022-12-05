Read full article on original website
This Ohio actor has given away $600 millionAsh JurbergCleveland, OH
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland AreaIsla ChiuCleveland, OH
The number of baby murders is rising. Is Ohio doing enough to stop it?Edy ZooOhio State
4 Great Pizza Places in OhioAlina AndrasOhio State
Mistake on the Lake?Remington WriteCleveland, OH
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria
CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
thelandcle.org
As local rents spike, Hough’s Chester 82 plans “affordable market-rate” apartments
At its November 18 meeting, the Cleveland Planning Commission approved schematic plans for the 127-unit Chester 82 apartment project located along Chester Avenue between East 81st and East 82nd Streets. The project was touted as being “affordable market-rate,” which generally means that units are priced slightly below what luxury apartments in the area go for. Commission members raised concerns about not having an active use like a fitness center or coffee shop on the first floor, and the developer promised to look at this in the final design.
$599k Ohio Home Looks Like it Was Designed by 6 Different People
This realtor listing is a bit dizzying. Located at 7295 Surrey Lane in Chesterland, OH, this home is currently listed for $599,900. Looking at the exterior, it looks like a lovely brick home sitting on a lake. Sure, the landscaping needs a bit of TLC but, otherwise, it's pretty nice.
Cleveland Scene
This Kirtland-Area Mansion With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Basketball Court Just Hit the Market for $4 Million
Waite Hill is one of the fanciest addresses in Northeast Ohio. This 12,000-square foot-home sits on 14 acres on the Chagrin River and on the 11th hole of Kirtland Country Club. The gorgeous estate features a two-lane bowling alley, basketball court, incredible stone terrace with outdoor fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking, there are eight fireplaces, a butler's pantry, a five-car heated garage and much, much more. The most recent owners finished what was already a magnificent home with tons of new features and finishes.
cleveland19.com
Lorain apartment complex trash troubles, residents and city council tired of the stinky mess
LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio (WOIO) - Trash troubles that have resulted in one apartment complex’s trash not being picked up for at least 6 weeks, has residents fed up, frustrated and angry. Because it’s also a potential health concern. Luis Baez says his mother has lived in the same...
Midway Mall inching closer to facelift with loan pre-approval
Long anticipated revitalization efforts in Elyria could be inching forward. This week, leaders there pre-approved a funding source to purchase and eventually redevelop the Midway Mall.
Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31
AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Cleveland Jewish News
Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home
The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
Cleveland Scene
Vintage Photos of Christmas in Cleveland Throughout the 20th Century
With Public Square all done up and Nela Park's light display dazzling audiences once again, let's take a look at how Cleveland has decorated for and celebrated Christmas through the years, including parades, department store displays and more. It's all nostalgia. It's all peace and love.
cleveland19.com
Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted
NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
General Electric to demolish massive lightbulb factory complex in Cleveland
CLEVELAND, Ohio – General Electric intends to demolish a sprawling lightbulb factory complex on Cleveland’s East Side that dates back more than a century. A City Planning Commission committee this week approved the plans, giving a green light to GE to move forward with demolition, according to city staff.
These 10 Cuyahoga County homes sold for more than $1 million in November
CLEVELAND, Ohio — This year continues to be a year of homes sold for multi-millions of dollars in Cuyahoga County. Following September’s record-breaking $7 million sale in Lakewood, a Hunting Valley mansion sold for $5.4 million in November, the second most expensive home sold in 2022. Before the...
cleveland19.com
Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline
CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
'It's Not Vacant': Longtime ArtCraft Building Tenants Given Only Weeks To Leave After Cleveland Police HQ Announcement
Artists, some of whom have been there for decades, say they have until December 16th to clear out
See Cuyahoga County home sales, other property transfer details for November (searchable database)
CLEVELAND, Ohio - The cleveland.com database of home sales and other property transfer details has been updated with transactions for November 2022. Search the home sales database at this link for all transfers since 2019. The database is searchable by seller name, buyer name, city, street and more. The database...
Cleveland Jewish News
Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12
The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
How these 4 projects worth $1.2B will ‘transform’ their Northeast Ohio neighborhoods
New state tax breaks announced Wednesday are expected to revitalize Cleveland's University Circle district, renovate a historic building in Lake County and help build an indoor waterpark in Canton.
4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area
If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area
If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
Lowe’s incorrectly built gas grill, causing fire that burned down Summit County home, lawsuit says
CLEVELAND, Ohio — A federal lawsuit accuses Lowe’s of incorrectly building a gas grill for a customer, leading to a fire that burned down a Summit County home. The July 2021 fire destroyed Justin and Kayla Mosley’s home on Kruger Avenue in New Franklin. The fire happened on the day they bought the grill.
