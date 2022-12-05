ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland's Erieview Tower to be converted into luxury hotel, apartments; changes also coming to Galleria

CLEVELAND — Big changes are coming to two iconic pieces of Cleveland real estate. Within the next two years, both the Erieview Tower and the Galleria downtown will be converted into a luxury hotel and apartment space complete with new restaurants and entertainment. The venture got a major boost Wednesday, when the state of Ohio approved more than $13 million in tax breaks for the $162 million project.
thelandcle.org

As local rents spike, Hough’s Chester 82 plans “affordable market-rate” apartments

At its November 18 meeting, the Cleveland Planning Commission approved schematic plans for the 127-unit Chester 82 apartment project located along Chester Avenue between East 81st and East 82nd Streets. The project was touted as being “affordable market-rate,” which generally means that units are priced slightly below what luxury apartments in the area go for. Commission members raised concerns about not having an active use like a fitness center or coffee shop on the first floor, and the developer promised to look at this in the final design.
Cleveland Scene

This Kirtland-Area Mansion With a Bowling Alley and Indoor Basketball Court Just Hit the Market for $4 Million

Waite Hill is one of the fanciest addresses in Northeast Ohio. This 12,000-square foot-home sits on 14 acres on the Chagrin River and on the 11th hole of Kirtland Country Club. The gorgeous estate features a two-lane bowling alley, basketball court, incredible stone terrace with outdoor fireplace. The kitchen is perfect for entertaining and cooking, there are eight fireplaces, a butler's pantry, a five-car heated garage and much, much more. The most recent owners finished what was already a magnificent home with tons of new features and finishes.
Cleveland.com

Rage Room Ohio in Akron to close Dec. 31

AKRON, Ohio – For the last three years, Rage Room Ohio has given community members the chance to release pent-up frustration by throwing assorted objects against hard surfaces or smashing them with bats, golf clubs and crowbars. But now that’s coming to an end. The business announced it will...
Cleveland Jewish News

Shaker Heights couple defends plan to build 'dream' home

The owners of a Shelburne Road house in Shaker Heights learned of opposition to their construction plans as they were heading to Israel. Hirsh Henfield, who owns the house with his wife, Deena, said they were on their way to the airport when he learned of opposition to their plans to tear down the existing house at 22276 Shelburne Road and replace it with one that will have 10 bedrooms, three kitchens, a simcha hall and mikvah hot tub.
cleveland19.com

Piece of American history for sale in North Olmsted

NORTH OLMSTED, Ohio (WOIO) - Lustron Homes are so unique there are books dedicated to them, a locator to find other Lustron homes around the country, and an instruction manual, a piece of American history that’s half art and half science. “This is like what happens when little boys...
cleveland19.com

Tenants of new Cleveland Police HQ building upset with moving timeline

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WOIO) - Current tenants of the Artcraft building that is going to house the new Cleveland Police headquarters are not happy with the timeline they were given to vacate the property. The Artcraft building on Superior holds a lot of meaning for artist Wally Kaplan. She shares her...
Cleveland Jewish News

Bubbles exhibit to open Dec. 12

The Children’s Museum of Cleveland is opening a new bubbles exhibit Dec. 12. Presented by University Hospitals Rainbow Babies and Children’s Hospital, it invites young learners to discover the science of bubbles through hands-on exploration, according to a Dec. 7 press release. “It’s hard not to smile in...
Isla Chiu

4 Places To Get Fish Fry in the Cleveland Area

If the answer is yes, you should visit these places in Greater Cleveland (this list is not at all meant to be comprehensive!). If you find yourself in the Edgewater neighborhood, you can't go wrong with the fish fry at this joint, which has been around since the early 1940s. Check out the tavern fish fry, which features lightly breaded white fish that's fried to crispy perfection. They also offer deep fried perch, which is served with sautéed pierogis and onions.
Isla Chiu

3 Places To Get Italian Food in the Canton Area

If you're in the Canton area, you should check out these local restaurants. If you're craving Italian food, you can't go wrong with this local favorite. Check out one of their pasta bakes, which have penne pasta covered in their signature red sauce and melted cheese. Customers especially recommend getting the pasta bake with meatballs. You should also check out their pizza (a gluten-free option is available). Try the chicken Florentine pizza, which is topped with garlic ricotta, mozzarella, provolone, grilled chicken, spinach, and marinated tomatoes. Their chicken parmesan is also delicious and comes with spaghetti. If you have room for dessert, check out their homemade gelato and tiramisu.
