ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
foxbaltimore.com

Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Tracking stolen guns and their impact on crime in Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Currently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF tracks stolen guns taken from licensed federal arms dealers. In 2021, over ten thousand firearms were stolen in gun store burglaries, 152 of those made their way to Maryland streets. Dave Walker is a retired...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
BALTIMORE, MD
foxbaltimore.com

Police: Man arrested in connection to Jan. 2020 shooting in Southwest Baltimore

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting that happened on January 15, 2020, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said Southwest District investigators arrested Clarence Temple on Dec. 1st. Investigators believe Temple shot a 29-year-old...
BALTIMORE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy