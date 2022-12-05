Read full article on original website
Classes delayed at UMD College Park due to 'significant' power outage: Officials
COLLEGE PARK, Md. (7News) — Power has been restored at the University of Maryland College Park on Thursday after a "significant" power outage, according to the University of Maryland Police Department (UMPD). Classes and normal operations will begin at 9:30 a.m., officials said. Pepco was working to restore power...
Woman charged with intimidating a witness connected to Timothy Reynolds' murder case
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A woman with ties to the people involved in the murder case of Timothy Reynolds is facing witness intimidation charges after police say she impersonated a Metro Crime Stoppers employee and threatened a witness in the case. Reynolds died after being shot at the Baltimore Inner...
Legal action taken against newly elected Harford Co. councilman over day job controversy
HARFORD COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — The fate of a newly elected Harford County Councilman is now in the hands of a county judge. Thursday, Harford County Executive Bob Cassilly filed a complaint in circuit court against Councilman Jacob Bennett, who is fighting to keep his seat on the council and his job as a public-school teacher.
'We owe the next generation' | Baltimore pastor looks to city's past to improve future
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City has struggled, for decades, to find solutions to declining population, increasing crime, and generational poverty. One community leader believes the answer to a better future lies in the past. Reverend P.M. Smith was born in Baltimore in the 1940s and knows the city well.
Police identify 2 homicide victims in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police have released the names of people killed in shootings on Wednesday and Thursday. 24-year-old Jalil George was killed on December 7, 2022, in the 2500 block of Oswego Avenue. 32-year-old Rashard Hall was killed on December 8, 2022, in the 3400 block of...
Police seek to identify suspect in connection to southwest Baltimore shooting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City Police are asking for information to help identify a suspect they believe is connected to a shooting that took place in southwest Baltimore. Police say the shooting took place on Nov. 29 at 100 N. Kossuth Street in the Allendale neighborhood of southwest Baltimore.
Former Prosecutor pleads guilty after allegedly using phone records to stalk ex-lovers
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A Former Prosecutor pleaded guilty to two counts of fraud in connection with getting confidential phone records to allegedly stalk ex-lovers, according to the United States Attorney's Office of the District of Maryland. 43-year-old Adam Lane Chaudry had been charged with stalking, extortion, harassment, getting phone...
Some Baltimore County School retirees won't have to repay after healthcare premium snafu
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — After months of problems related to healthcare premiums and subsequent pension payments, Baltimore County Public Schools said some retired employees will not have to repay thousands of dollars to the district. In February, FOX45 news first reported on the issues for retirees, which stemmed...
Tracking stolen guns and their impact on crime in Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Currently the Bureau of Alcohol, Tabacco, Firearms and Explosives or ATF tracks stolen guns taken from licensed federal arms dealers. In 2021, over ten thousand firearms were stolen in gun store burglaries, 152 of those made their way to Maryland streets. Dave Walker is a retired...
Man shot in the head in North Baltimore, police seeking tips
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Police are investigating a North Baltimore shooting with one person shot in the head on Thursday night. On December 8, 2022, at approximately 10:50 p.m., officers responded to the 400 block of E. 27th Street for a shooting. Upon arrival, officers located an adult male who...
Man arrested in Md. gas station shooting had dead, pregnant woman in his apartment: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY (7News) — An arrest has been made in the fatal shooting of a White Oak, Md. Shell gas station employee. Police have also revealed another shocking revelation in their investigation. During a news conference on Friday, Montgomery County Chief of Police Marcus Jones said officers arrested and...
33-year-old man arrested in connection to a Glen Burnie shooting, police say
GLEN BURNIE, Md. (WBFF) — A 33-year-old man has been arrested in connection to a shooting that happened in Glen Burnie on Wednesday, according to the Anne Arundel County Police Department. Police said multiple shots were fired around 5:45 p.m. in the 100 block of Martha Road. A caller...
Real estate investor shot, killed outside investment property, police investigating
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The Baltimore Police Department is investigating after a real estate investor was gunned down outside of one of his properties in north Baltimore. BPD said Jalil George, 24, was fatally shot in an alley in between Oswego Avenue and Loyola Southway in the Greenspring community Wednesday, Dec. 7.
Police: Man arrested in connection to Jan. 2020 shooting in Southwest Baltimore
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A 25-year-old man has been charged with attempted first-degree murder in connection to a Southwest Baltimore shooting that happened on January 15, 2020, according to the Baltimore Police Department. Police said Southwest District investigators arrested Clarence Temple on Dec. 1st. Investigators believe Temple shot a 29-year-old...
Families of firefighters killed in Stricker Street fire file notice of intent to sue city
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The families of the three firefighters killed in the vacant home fire in January have filed notice of their plans to sue the city. A fourth firefighter, John McMaster, was injured in the January tragedy. He is also part of the notice. The fire broke out...
FOX45 News questions Council President Mosby about accountability for non-profit funding
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City allocates tens of millions of dollars to nonprofits every year, but the level of accountability and transparency surrounding how that money is spent once it goes out the door remains unclear. During the Board of Estimates meeting on Dec. 7, the Baltimore spending board...
23-year-old killed in shooting in Cockeysville, arrest made in connection, police say
BALTIMORE COUNTY, Md. (WBFF) — Baltimore County Police say that one person was killed in an early morning shooting in Cockeysville. Police say officers were called to a report of a shooting on the unit block of Queensbridge Court at around 6 a.m. on Wednesday morning. When officers arrived,...
Mayor Scott marks two years in office while city homicide rate soars above 300
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It was two years ago this week when Baltimore welcomed Mayor Brandon Scott and a whole new crime-fighting plan. "I will reduce homicides by 15% each year of my term and getting us below 300 homicides my first year," vowed the new Mayor. However, Scott's first...
Questions remain over the effectiveness of the Mayor’s GVRS crime fighting strategy
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — The program was piloted in Baltimore's Western Police District at the start of this year. On Tuesday, city officials used charts, graphs, and stats to declare gun violence in the Western District is now trending in the right direction. "I am confident that the strategy is...
'Grinch' steals 6 Christmas trees from Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department lot: Police
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Md. (7News) — It seems like an act worthy of the Grinch himself -- someone stole six Christmas trees from the Takoma Park Volunteer Fire Department on Tuesday, police said. At approximately 2:55 p.m., Takoma Park police responded to the 200 block of Ethan Allen Avenue for...
