Eunice News
Eunice Police Radio log
The following are excerpts from the Eunice Police Department radio dispatch logs. December 7 01:06 Assisting St. Landry Parish Sheriff in the 1000 block of North 2nd in reference to a subject pulled staples out of his head. 03:15 Caller in the 300 block of Rodney said that it sounded like a subject is being hit by another subject, hearing lots of hollering. 04:30 Lobby complaint in reference to…
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. December 8 Sheri Leason, 46, 400 block of S. 2nd Street, Eunice. Second degree cruelty to juveniles. Arrested by Eunice Police. Robert Leason, 41, 400 block of S. 2nd Street, Eunice. Molestation of a juvenile, indecent behavior with juveniles. Arrested by Eunice Police. Margo Richard, 41, 1100 block of Overton Street,…
Eunice News
St. Landry Parish sales tax collections sill rising
St. Landry Parish sales tax collections continue to rise with a 6% increase through November compared to the same period in 2021. The parish collections through the first 11 months of the year totaled $83,354,607, up $4,746,393 over collections in 2021 through November, according to statistics released by the St. Landry Parish School Board tax division. Parish collections in November were $7,661…
Eunice News
Illegal gambling has invaded LSU!
Gambling is everywhere in Louisiana. Presently, the state has 15 so-called “floating” casinos, a huge land-based casino in downtown New Orleans, four racetrack casinos, 200 truck stop casinos and over 1,000 restaurants and bars that have video poker machines. Wow! So is there anywhere else where the gambling industry can go in the Bayou State to suck out more dollars from gullible locals? Sure…
Eunice News
LPB to air two-part documentary about Louisiana history, culture
“Why Louisiana Ain’t Mississippi… Or Any Place Else!” That’s the apt name of Louisiana Public Broadcasting’s new, two-part documentary running next week that producers describe as a whirlwind tour of Louisiana’s history. Louisiana Commissioner of Administration Jay Dardenne inspired the program. A former secretary of state and lieutenant governor, Dardenne has traveled the state giving a…
Eunice News
Eunice Police Arrests report
The following are arrests by Eunice Police. December 7 Brianna Sam, 29, 1700 block of Amazon, Eunice. Theft, bench warrant for failure to appear.
Eunice News
Birth Announcements
King Henry Catrina Bourque and Tyler Henry of Crowley announce the birth of their son, King Kai Henry, born at Acadian Medical Center on Nov. 21 weighing 7 pounds and 6.4 ounces. Maternal grandparents are Sedonia Shepard of Crowley and Tya Corbello of Alexandria. Paternal grandparents are Curtis Bourque of Crowley, and the late Shawn Irvin Henry of Lake Arthur. Sophia Lorentz Cheyenne Lorentz and…
Eunice News
U.S. Treasury awards Louisiana up to $113M to support small business growth
On Tuesday, the U.S Treasury announced it has approved Louisiana’s application for up to $113 million in federal support for small business owners and entrepreneurs as part of the $10 billion State Small Business Credit Initiative (SSBCI). SSBCI was first established in 2010 as a way for the federal government to help states support small businesses that were creditworthy but unable to access…
Eunice News
Teacher, coach, writer John Burson dies
Teacher, coach and sportswriter John Burson died on Monday at the age of 73. Burson spent 41 years teaching and coaching at Eunice High School. Along the way, he covered sports for The Eunice News. His byline appeared for 42 years in this newspaper until he retired in 2019. He was a 1967 graduate of St. Edmund High School and earned a teaching degree from the University of Southwestern Louisiana…
Eunice News
3-4A All-District football team released
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Eunice High captured the district title and the Bobcats were well represented on the 3-A All-District football team. Andre Vige was named district coach of the year as the Bobcats went 4-1 in district and 6-5 overall on the season. No. 18 Eunice fell 34-30 at No. 15 Erath in the opening round of the Div. II playoffs. No. 9 Leesville advanced to the quarterfinals with…
Eunice News
SEH sweeps rival Basile
By Tom Dodge Sports Editor In a night dominated by defense, St. Edmund grabbed a sweep over rival Basile. The Lady Jays jumped out to a 13-3 first quarter lead as St. Edmund earned a 45-20 win in the opening game of the doubleheader. St. Edmund opened with a 11-0 run behind a strong inside game led by four points from Madison Comeau along with buckets by Harlie Guillory, Jillian DeVillier, Julia…
