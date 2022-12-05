By Tom Dodge Sports Editor Eunice High captured the district title and the Bobcats were well represented on the 3-A All-District football team. Andre Vige was named district coach of the year as the Bobcats went 4-1 in district and 6-5 overall on the season. No. 18 Eunice fell 34-30 at No. 15 Erath in the opening round of the Div. II playoffs. No. 9 Leesville advanced to the quarterfinals with…

EUNICE, LA ・ 14 HOURS AGO