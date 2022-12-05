Read full article on original website
HipHopDX.com
Angela Simmons Seemingly Confirms Yo Gotti Dating Rumors With Romantic Photo
Angela Simmons has fanned the rumors of a budding romance with Yo Gotti after posting a photo of the would-be couple sharing an intimate moment. The photo, which appeared briefly in Angela Simmons’ Instagram stories on Friday (November 18), saw the Growing Up Hip-Hop star smiling at another person, whose face was covered with a red heart. She captioned the post, “FOREVER MOOD.”
Ashanti Says Producer Demanded They Shower Together In Exchange For Her Music
Multi-award winning singer Ashanti has spoken out about yet another music executive that tried her in the past. While visiting The Breakfast Club, the Long Island, NY native revealed a disgraceful incident that happened with a music producer she worked with years ago. According to Ashanti, this unnamed person demanded she take a shower with him in exchange for her recorded songs — or pay “40 racks per record.”More from VIBE.comIrv Gotti Says He Was "In Love" With Ashanti When She Started Dating NellyCardi B Talks Recent Plastic Surgery And Sophomore Album Coming 2023Ashanti To Perform National Anthem At Big...
Akon Says Chris Brown’s Alleged Gang Affiliation Kept Him From Being The Next Michael Jackson
Akon believes that Chris Brown’s alleged affiliation with street gangs has kept him from reaching the same heights that Michael Jackson once did at the peak of his own career. During a recent appearance on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast, the Senegalese crooner gave his reasoning behind his take. “In this day and age, the only person, in my opinion, that could’ve achieved just as great of a legacy as [Michael Jackson] would’ve been Chris Brown,” Akon told Sharpe. “I just believe that Chris Brown wasn’t surrounded by the circle of creative people that Mike was surrounded by. Because Chris...
HipHopDX.com
Birdman Angers No Limit Fans By Claiming He Taught Southern Rappers How To 'Hustle'
Birdman has rubbed fans of No Limits Records the wrong way after claiming to have introduced Southern Hip Hop to the art of hustling. The Cash Money mogul made the comments on Instagram Live on Tuesday night (November 22), during which he sought to remind critics of his track record as a trailblazer in the rap game.
Cory Hardrict Is Taking It Hard: Did The Actor Send A Musical Message To Soon-To-Be Ex Wife Tia Mowry?
Actor Cory Hardrict seems to be mulling over his 14-year marriage to actress Tia Mowry. Page Six reports that Hardrict jumped on Instagram Live the day after his soon-to-be ex shared when she knew the exact moment she wanted to file for divorce. Although the “All American” didn’t say a mumbling word in the video, […]
hotnewhiphop.com
Iggy Azalea Earns 8 Figures From Selling Her Catalog To Domain Capital
The mother of one said she has a larger project that she plans to invest her money in. walk away from the music industry last year. Now, the Australian-born rap diva is using it to her advantage to make major money moves. Most recently, she’s sold her catalog to Domain Capital in an impressive eight-figure deal.
thesource.com
Cardi B Faces Legal Action for Halloween Costume
Cardi B is being sued after posting a picture in her Marge Simpson Halloween costume. According to artist aleXsandro Palombo, he created this look back in 2013 as part of the Marge Simpson Style Icon Series. The artist hired intellectual property attorney, Claudio Volpi, to bring forth the copyright claims against the rapper. According to reports, Volpi contacted Cardi and her team who stated that Cardi was unaware “there was an artist behind this image previously” but that she’d be “happy to add credits.” Palombo responded by demanding everyone publish a “remedial” follow-up post that links to his Instagram. This demand went unanswered by Cardi and her team.
Pregnant Keke Palmer Does Date Night with Boyfriend After Announcing Baby News
While out at Madison Square Garden to catch the New York Rangers hockey game Monday night, the Nope star and father-to-be were all smiles for the cameras Keke Palmer and boyfriend Darius Jackson stepped out for a hockey game on Monday night, just two days after she revealed they were expecting their first child together. While cheering on the New York Rangers as they played the Saint Louis Blues at Madison Square Garden in New York City, the couple were photographed smiling and holding hands as they cozied up for...
Meet Mariah Carey’s Boyfriend Bryan Tanaka: See His Net Worth, Job and How They Met
All she wants for Christmas is him! Mariah Carey and boyfriend Bryan Tanaka have been in a low-key relationship since 2016, and there’s a lot to learn about her supportive beau. What Is Bryan Tanaka’s Net Worth...
Ice Cube Says He Lost Out on a $9 Million Movie Role Because He Refused to Get the COVID-19 Vaccine
Ice Cube revealed that he lost out on a hefty paycheck because he refused to get the COVID-19 vaccine. “I turned down a movie because I didn’t wanna get the motherf—king jab,” the “Straight Outta Compton” rapper, 53, revealed on the Monday, November 21, episode of the “Million Dollaz Worth of Game” podcast. “I turned […]
HipHopDX.com
Atlanta Rapper J Money Shot & Robbed In Korean Prince’s Rolls-Royce
Atlanta rapper J Money has reportedly been shot and robbed of his jewelry while sitting in a Rolls-Royce belonging to a member of the Korean royal family. According to Fox News, the incident took place on Friday (November 18) around 4:20 p.m. outside the luxury Kurve apartment complex in Koreatown, Los Angeles.
HipHopDX.com
Lil Baby Leaves Hairdresser In Tears After Allegedly Gifting Her Life-Changing Money
Lil Baby has allegedly changed a hairdresser’s life after she did a fantastic job on his entourage’s hair. In a tearful video shared by Rap Alert, the hairdresser in question can be seen emotionally talking to a paparazzi, and while she wouldn’t disclose the amount, said Baby gave her enough money to change her life.
Gucci Mane Offers B.G. $1 Million Record Deal Upon Prison Release
With incarcerated rap star B.G.’s prison release reportedly looming, Gucci Mane is looking to gift him with a $1 million record deal upon his return to the streets. The Atlanta rapper extended his congratulations to the New Orleans rapper on social media following the latest update in his quest for freedom. The artist and entrepreneur also voiced his desire to make him the newest signee on his 1017 roster. “My 1017 family help me welcome home the living legend @new_bghollyhood! Glad u home bruh!” Guwop wrote. “Got so much love and respect for u as a man and artist! Get at...
In front of thousands, T.I. and son Domani bond with live performance
The halftime show at the Atlanta Hawks game on Nov. 23 was a special one. T.I., King of South and the face of the Trap Music brand, T.I. ran onto the court and gave over 18,000 fans one of the better five-minute medleys of hits you’ll hear in hip-hop.
Social Media Reacts To Halle Berry’s New Buzzed Haircut: ‘She’s Just Showing Off Now’
Halle Berry's new hairstyle is a short, edgy cut with bold, razor-cut designs. The 'Bruised' actress debuted her new look on Instagram on Nov. 19.
Essence
Terrence Howard Is To Blame For Nia Long's Infamous Slap In 'The Best Man'
"Oh that was my fault," the actor reveals in conversation with Taye Diggs and Morris Chestnut during their Of The ESSENCE cover shoot. There’s no shortage of memorable scenes from the 1999 romantic comedy The Best Man, but if there’s one that stands out among the rest, it’s Jordan Armstrong, played by Nia Long, nearly slapping the hearing out of Taye Diggs‘s character, Harper Stewart, for ruining their chance of finally seizing a romantic moment the night before Lance and Mia’s wedding.
toofab.com
Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino Pay Tribute to Son Trey on His 30th Birthday
"Ya'll done good," Jada wrote to which Sheree commented, "Correction… 'WE' done good! I love you J! ❤️ #BestBonusMomEver." Will Smith, Jada Pinkett Smith and Sheree Zampino are celebrating Trey Smith for hitting the milestone age of 30. The co-parenting trio took to Instagram to pay tribute...
We Love to See It! Kandi Burress is Going Natural, Shows Fans New Hairstyle
Real Housewives of Atlanta reality star Kandi Burruss has begun her natural hair journey and we are here for it!. On a recent Instagram reel, the Xscape singer showed off her stylish heatless do, and said she notices a “difference” since going natural. “I’ve been dedicated to these...
Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In
Somebody is lying. The post Safaree Calls CAP After Erica Mena Cries About Child Support Settlement, Twitter Chimes In appeared first on The Latest Hip-Hop News, Music and Media | Hip-Hop Wired.
‘Cosby Show’ star Keshia Knight Pulliam pregnant with baby No. 2
Ooh, baby, baby — Keshia Knight Pulliam is having a baby! The “Cosby Show” star announced Thursday that she and husband Brad James are expecting their first bundle of joy together early next year. “Baby James coming 2023!! 🥰❤️🥰,” the actress, 43, captioned a sweet Instagram boomerang cheekily set to the tune of Salt-N-Pepa’s 1986 smash hit “Push It!” The snippet shows a very pregnant Pulliam — who is already mom to daughter Ella, 5 — posing for a photo with James, 41, while popping her foot out and putting her hand on her hip. Decked out in a figure-hugging, floor-length knit dress featuring red...
