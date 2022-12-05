Read full article on original website
Related
U.S. sportswriter Grant Wahl dies after 'acute distress' covering World Cup - agent
WASHINGTON/DOHA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - Well-known U.S. soccer journalist Grant Wahl died on Friday after suffering "acute distress" while covering a match at the World Cup in Qatar, his agent said.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Argentina lead Netherlands 1-0 at halftime in World Cup quarter-final
LUSAIL, Qatar (Reuters) – Lionel Messi set up Nahuel Molina for the opening goal in the 35th minute to give Argentina a 1-0 lead over the Netherlands at halftime in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday. With the Argentinian fans far outnumbering their Dutch counterparts, the stadium was bouncing...
Soccer-World Cup 2022: Argentina's route to final explained
Dec 10 (Reuters) - Argentina are bidding to win a third World Cup title at the Nov. 20-Dec. 18 tournament in Qatar. Here is what you need to know about their route to the final:
American journalist Grant Wahl, 48, dies after collapsing at Qatar World Cup
Prominent American journalist Grant Wahl has died in Qatar after collapsing while covering the World Cup, sparking an outpouring of shock and grief across the sports world.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Neymar draws level with Pele as Brazil’s top goalscorer
AL RAYYAN, Qatar (Reuters) – Neymar scored in extra time as Brazil were winning 1-0 against Croatia in their World Cup quarter-final on Friday to reach 77 goals and draw level with Pele as the team’s top scorer, a record held by the Brazilian great for 51 years.
104.1 WIKY
Soccer-Why do the world’s best footballers take such poor penalties?
DOHA/LONDON (Reuters) – It is short odds that there will be a penalty shootout at the World Cup over the next two days. There has been at least one in the quarter-finals of the last nine tournaments, peaking in 1986 when three of the four matches went to penalties.
Soccer writer Grant Wahl dies at World Cup match in Qatar
LUSAIL, Qatar (AP) — Grant Wahl, one of the most well-known soccer writers in the United States, died early Saturday while covering the World Cup match between Argentina and the Netherlands. U.S. media seated near him said Wahl fell back in his seat in a section of Lusail Iconic Stadium reserved for journalists during extra time of the game, and reporters adjacent to him called for assistance. Emergency services workers responded very quickly, the reporters said, and the reporters later were told that Wahl had died. Wahl tweeted on Wednesday that he had celebrated his birthday that day. American reporters who knew Wahl said he was 49. “We could always count on Grant to deliver insightful and entertaining stories about our game, and its major protagonists,” the U.S. Soccer Federation said in a statement. “Grant’s belief in the power of the game to advance human rights was, and will remain, an inspiration to all. Grant made soccer his life’s work, and we are devastated that he and his brilliant writing will no longer be with us.”
Comments / 0