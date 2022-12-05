ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Beast

Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says

Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
104.1 WIKY

UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world who it described as “corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence.”. It said the sanctions were coordinated with international partners to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Global Human Rights Day and...
104.1 WIKY

Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions

MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Ljunggren)
104.1 WIKY

Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said. The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu...
104.1 WIKY

Brittney Griner’s return reignites debate about prisoner swaps

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Thursday’s release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer has resurfaced an old question: Do prisoner swaps do more harm than good?. Amid the celebrations following Griner’s return some critics, including members of Congress and federal law enforcement,...
WASHINGTON STATE
Rolling Stone

Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout.  “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.”  Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
GEORGIA STATE
RadarOnline

Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine

Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
102.5 The Bone

DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'

Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
ILLINOIS STATE
104.1 WIKY

Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project

ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
104.1 WIKY

U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
WASHINGTON STATE
104.1 WIKY

Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank

BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
104.1 WIKY

Launch of floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany, delayed – Spiegel

BERLIN (Reuters) – The launch of a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lubmin, Germany, which was due at the beginning of December, has been delayed by several weeks, Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Thursday. The delay is due to pending approval procedures, Spiegel said. It...
104.1 WIKY

G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
104.1 WIKY

Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth

LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...

Comments / 0

Community Policy