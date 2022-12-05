Read full article on original website
Daily Beast
Putin Is Preparing to Flee When Russia Implodes, Ex-Aide Says
Russia’s Vladimir Putin and his cronies already have a plan in place to flee the country once things go sideways, a former aide to the Russian president has claimed. Abbas Gallyamov, a former speechwriter for Putin, made the astounding claim on Telegram early Wednesday, citing an unnamed source that he said had “insider” information on the whole affair.
UK sanctions 30 people, targeting corruption and human rights abuse
LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Friday announced sanctions targeting 30 people around the world who it described as “corrupt political figures, human rights violators and perpetrators of conflict-related sexual violence.”. It said the sanctions were coordinated with international partners to mark International Anti-Corruption Day and Global Human Rights Day and...
Russia says 30 more embassy staff will leave U.S. due to visa restrictions
MOSCOW (Reuters) – Russia’s ambassador to the United States, Anatoly Antonov, on Friday said 30 more embassy staff would have to leave the country on Jan. 1 due to visa restrictions, RIA news agency said. (Reporting by Vladimir Soldatkin, editing by David Ljunggren)
Netanyahu requests extension on forming Israeli government
JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister-designate Benjamin Netanyahu requested a 14-day extension on Thursday to a deadline for forming a government, citing hold-ups in agreeing on roles for coalition partners, his Likud party said. The request was made in a letter to Israeli President Isaac Herzog, who gave Netanyahu...
Brittney Griner’s return reignites debate about prisoner swaps
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – Thursday’s release of U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner in exchange for a convicted Russian arms dealer has resurfaced an old question: Do prisoner swaps do more harm than good?. Amid the celebrations following Griner’s return some critics, including members of Congress and federal law enforcement,...
Ex-Russian operative who visited the front in Ukraine says Russian troops are in disarray due to a 'crisis of strategic planning'
Igor Girkin, who led the annexation of Crimea in 2014, said Russian soldiers don't understand the purpose of fighting or the "condition for victory."
“This reporting is stunning”: Experts say newly found secret Trump docs could trigger new FBI search
Legal experts were stunned after former President Donald Trump's lawyers found more documents marked classified in his Florida storage facility months after the Justice Department launched its criminal investigation into national security documents Trump kept after leaving the White House. Lawyers for Trump in recent weeks found at least two...
Marjorie Taylor Greene Says Biden Should Be Impeached for Bringing Brittney Griner Home
Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene called for President Joe Biden to be impeached following WNBA star Brittany Griner’s release from Russia in exchange for convicted arms dealer Viktor Bout. “Another reason to impeach Biden,” the Georgia congresswoman tweeted. “The President of the United States traded Russian terrorist arms dealer, Viktor Bout, left a U.S. Marine in Russian jail, and brought home a professional basketball player.” Bout, nicknamed the “Merchant of Death,” is a former Soviet officer who was convicted in 2011 on several charges including conspiracy to provide material support or resources to a designated foreign terrorist organization, conspiracy to kill Americans,...
Vladimir Putin's Health Called Into Question After Russian Leader Looks 'Critically Ill' During Chilling Nuclear War Warning To Ukraine
Concerns over Vladimir Putin’s allegedly deteriorating health grew this week after the Russian leader appeared swollen and “critically ill” during a meeting, RadarOnline.com has learned.Putin’s appearance was called into question after the 70-year-old Russian president appeared via video for a meeting with his own Human Rights Council.During the meeting, Putin’s face and hands appeared more swollen than usual. He was also seen shaking his hands uncontrollably during the meeting, something that some sources suggest is a result of the leader’s ongoing battle with Parkinson’s disease. Also shocking were Putin’s remarks regarding Russia’s ongoing invasion of Ukraine. While the Russian president...
DEA agent who helped put Viktor Bout behind bars slams Brittney Griner swap: 'We couldn't even get two people for the world's most notorious weapons trafficker'
Tom Pasquarello’s phone started buzzing around 7 a.m. on Thursday morning. “Did you hear the news?” a friend asked. “What news?” Pasquarello responded. The news turned out to be the undoing of one of Pasquarello’s proudest achievements from his tenure as a regional director with the Drug Enforcement Agency. The U.S. had released the notorious Russian arms trafficker who Pasquarello helped take down 14 years ago with an audacious sting operation.
Yellen says no reason to believe Russia involved in decision to block ships from Mediterranean
FORT WORTH, Texas (Reuters) – U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen told reporters on Thursday that the Biden administration had no reason to believe the Russian government was involved in a decision by Turkey to block ships from transiting to the Mediterranean Sea. Yellen also said the administration saw no...
Pakistan’s court endorses settlement with Barrick Gold over mining project
ISLAMABAD (Reuters) – Pakistan’s supreme court on Friday endorsed a settlement with Barrick Gold to resume mining the Reko Diq, one of the world’s biggest copper and gold deposits sites in the country’s southwest, a court order showed. The short order was read out by the...
U.S. says China seeks stabilized relations with Washington in short term
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – China wants stabilized relations with the United States in the short term as it faces domestic economic challenges and push back in Asia to its assertive diplomacy, White House Indo-Pacific coordinator Kurt Campbell said on Thursday. Frustrations over China’s strict COVID-19 prevention measures boiled over into...
In China's Wuhan, a shadow of reserve and resentment even as COVID lockdowns ease
WUHAN, Dec 9 (Reuters) - In the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicenter of the COVID-19 outbreak nearly three years ago and where thousands died, residents cautiously greeted a relaxation of lockdown measures by authorities this week.
Analysis-Peru’s presidential curse will prove hard to lift despite Castillo ouster
LIMA (Reuters) – Peru’s first female president Dina Boluarte, who unexpectedly came to power on Wednesday after her former boss was ousted and arrested, will need to tread carefully to avoid her recent predecessors’ fate of being forced out of office early. In a day of high...
Saudi’s ACWA Power signs $1.5 billion agreement with Power China – Al-Arabiya
LONDON (Reuters) – Saudi Arabian private utility ACWA Power said it has signed a $1.5 billion agreement with Power China, Al-Arabiya television station reported on Friday. (Reporting by Ahmad Ghaddar and Riham Alkousaa; Editing by Toby Chopra)
Thai financial system stable but could be exposed to global risks -central bank
BANGKOK (Reuters) – Thailand’s financial system is resilient but stability could be affected by an abrupt change in the global financial market, which warrants close monitoring, the central bank said on Friday. Potential impacts include deterioration in debt serviceability of households and smaller businesses if the global economy...
Launch of floating LNG terminal in Lubmin, Germany, delayed – Spiegel
BERLIN (Reuters) – The launch of a floating terminal for liquefied natural gas (LNG) in Lubmin, Germany, which was due at the beginning of December, has been delayed by several weeks, Der Spiegel news magazine reported on Thursday. The delay is due to pending approval procedures, Spiegel said. It...
G7 oil price cap not to blame for Turkey tanker queues, EU says
BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The Group of Seven countries’ price cap on Russian oil is not responsible for a queue of tankers waiting in the Black Sea to pass through Istanbul’s Bosphorus Strait on the way to the Mediterranean, the European Commission said. The number of vessels queuing...
Britain to lay out financial reforms to ‘turbocharge’ growth
LONDON (Reuters) – Britain will set out reforms on Friday to ease bank capital rules, one of 30 measures the government says will unlock investment and secure its position as the world’s “foremost financial centre”. “Leaving the EU gives us a golden opportunity to reshape our...
