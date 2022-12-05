Read full article on original website
At Your Pace Kidney Race This Saturday, Dec. 10Carlos HernandezNashville, TN
Famed Musician and Country Music Writer DiesNews Breaking LIVENashville, TN
Candidates Interview for Sumner County Law DirectorAdvocate AndySumner County, TN
Life's Highway Biography of Canadian Country Musician and Nashville Recording Star Book ReleaseCanuck Scribe Lisa A LachapelleNashville, TN
4 Great Steakhouses in TennesseeAlina AndrasTennessee State
Modern Family’s Ariel Winter Purchases a Home in Middle Tennessee
The Middle Tennessee area is now home to actress Ariel Winter, known for her role as Alex on ‘Modern Family’, reports Dirt. Winter sold her modern farmhouse in Los Angeles to purchase a home in College Grove for $2.9 million, the home was built in 2020 by Luna Custom Homes.
WTVF
Let Me Help: Brightening up your flowers on a budget
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers are a great way to brighten up a room and get a compliment from the in-laws when they visit for the holidays. Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us make an arrangement with just the flowers you can get at the grocery store. Tips:
WTVF
Let Me Help: Helpful tips for laundry day
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied has some tips for us to save some money on laundry day. Measure out 2 tablespoons of detergent, and mark the line on your cap. You only need one pod for normal-sized laundry loads. Make sure to put it with...
The Daily South
Tennessee Home Depot Employees Find Envelope Stuffed With Cash, Return It To Panicked Customer
Adam Adkisson was working at The Home Depot in the Nashville neighborhood of Bellevue when he noticed a small envelope in aisle 22. “I didn’t think anything of it at first,” Adkisson told WSMV. “I thought it was empty, but I thought I’d go back to make sure and when I picked it up, I could feel that It had stuff in it. It had money.”
Here's where to find the best holiday lights around Middle Tennessee
It's that time of year! It's about time to throw on a coat, grab your family and enjoy some holiday lights!
wgnsradio.com
Free Christmas Events and Things to Do with the Family in Murfreesboro - Christmas at Patterson Park
(Patterson Park, Murfreesboro) There are lot’s of things to do in Murfreesboro as we near the holidays! On the evening of December 16th, families can enjoy Christmas at Patterson Park, a FREE event that will raise your holiday spirits…. That was Susan Hicks with Murfreesboro Parks and Rec. Hicks...
clarksvillenow.com
Shelby’s Trio restaurant building gives first-look tour to Clarksville Young Professionals | PHOTOS
CLARKSVILLE, TN (CLARKSVILLE NOW) – Members of Clarksville Young Professionals were welcomed on a tour this week of the new Shelby’s Trio building, under construction at the corner of North Second Street and College Street, across from the also-under-construction F&M Bank Arena. Shelby’s Trio is a three-tiered restaurant...
Gallatin salon owner receives flood of Christmas donations for foster children
Thanks to an outpouring of donations, Gallatin salon owner Jordyn Clark has enough gifts for all 150 foster children on her list and then some.
WSMV
Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child
The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
Woman reports kids missing in Nashville, charged with child neglect
Members of the Metro Nashville Police Department made a disturbing discovery after a woman reported her four children missing Wednesday.
WSMV
Police: Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care
Bobcat Spotted Roaming Around Nashville Neighborhood
"I didn't think they'd come right up to the front steps here."
dicksonpost.com
Gallagher’s Family Restaurant a big deal for the Bluff
Rick and Norma Gallagher fell in love in the kitchen. Now the residents of White Bluff are falling in love with their kitchen, too. The transplants from Phoenix opened Gallagher’s Family Restaurant in White Bluff in May in the former home of Houston’s Restaurant. The 4,000-square foot building has a spacious dining room with a large stage that offers the perfect setting for live music.
murfreesborovoice.com
Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom
(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
WSMV
As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
2 sought for stealing furniture from East Nashville porch
Metro police are searching for two people who stole porch furniture from an East Nashville home.
murfreesboro.com
Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna
Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
southernexposuremagazine.com
The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse
Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
luxury-houses.net
Showcasing Spacious Interior with Impressive Quality, this Grand Custom Home in Franklin, TN Hits Market for $5.999M
The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home featuring private gated entry, mature trees, established landscaping, and beautiful views now available for sale. This home located at 1037 Vaughn Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 08 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 14,063 square feet of living spaces. Call Tami Siedlecki (615-305-6450), Marsha Simoneaux (615-585-9509) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-327-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
WSMV
Parents on edge after exchange of gunfire outside Nashville elementary school
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) – Parents are on edge Thursday after shots were fired next to an Antioch elementary school around 9 a.m. Parents wrapped around Cole Elementary School to pick up their fearful children shortly after the school was placed on lockdown after Metro Police said gunfire were exchanged between two cars nearby.
