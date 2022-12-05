ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Nashville, TN

WTVF

Let Me Help: Brightening up your flowers on a budget

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Flowers are a great way to brighten up a room and get a compliment from the in-laws when they visit for the holidays. Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied helps us make an arrangement with just the flowers you can get at the grocery store. Tips:
NASHVILLE, TN
WTVF

Let Me Help: Helpful tips for laundry day

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WTVF) — Lora McLaughlin Peterson with LORAfied has some tips for us to save some money on laundry day. Measure out 2 tablespoons of detergent, and mark the line on your cap. You only need one pod for normal-sized laundry loads. Make sure to put it with...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Victim 'shocked' school secretary stole lunch money card from child

The Metro Fair Board hosted a public hearing on Thursday about the proposed renovations to the racetrack at the Nashville Fairgrounds. The cases of flu reported in dogs has increased in the past weeks. Leann Rimes concert postponed because of illness. Updated: 5 hours ago. |. Leann Rimes' concert scheduled...
NASHVILLE, TN
WSMV

Police: Groomer faked disappearance of dog that died in his care

NASHVILLE, TN
dicksonpost.com

Gallagher’s Family Restaurant a big deal for the Bluff

Rick and Norma Gallagher fell in love in the kitchen. Now the residents of White Bluff are falling in love with their kitchen, too. The transplants from Phoenix opened Gallagher’s Family Restaurant in White Bluff in May in the former home of Houston’s Restaurant. The 4,000-square foot building has a spacious dining room with a large stage that offers the perfect setting for live music.
WHITE BLUFF, TN
murfreesborovoice.com

Three Rutherford County Elementary teachers explain why they ended their retirement and returned to classroom

(Rutherford County, TN) Over at Wilson Elementary, three teachers have returned from retirement to take up positions again teaching. In some cases, they are teaching children of students from past years. (Photo above this article: Three retired teachers — Kim Bohn, Carrie Froula (on cowboy day) and Patti Todd — have returned to the classroom where they feel comfortable and back at home.)
RUTHERFORD COUNTY, TN
WSMV

As dog flu cases rise, vets urge pet owners to vaccinate their pups

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WSMV) - While hospitals are dealing with a tripledemic, local veterinarians are also busy this season as canine influenza cases are on the rise. “It seems like this season we are seeing a much bigger outbreak than we typically have in the past,” Dr. Josie Horchak, Medical Director and Owner of GoodVets Nashville, said.
NASHVILLE, TN
murfreesboro.com

Groundbreaking Celebration for Champy’s Smyrna

Congratulations to Champy’s for their ground breaking ceremony on Thursday, December 8th at 11am. Champy’s is located at 835 Isabella Lane, Smyrna, TN 37167 (just off Sam Ridley and right beside Home Depot) and can be contacted at 615-479-7740.
SMYRNA, TN
southernexposuremagazine.com

The Restaurant: Serrato's Steakhouse

Serrato’s Steakhouse opened in 2021 and has been earning rave reviews in the Franklin and Spring Hill communities. Jose Serrato is the owner and chef bringing more than 25 years of experience in the restaurant business to his own business. Ambition became reality for Serrato when he opened the...
FRANKLIN, TN
luxury-houses.net

Showcasing Spacious Interior with Impressive Quality, this Grand Custom Home in Franklin, TN Hits Market for $5.999M

The Estate in Franklin is a luxurious home featuring private gated entry, mature trees, established landscaping, and beautiful views now available for sale. This home located at 1037 Vaughn Crest Dr, Franklin, Tennessee; offering 08 bedrooms and 12 bathrooms with 14,063 square feet of living spaces. Call Tami Siedlecki (615-305-6450), Marsha Simoneaux (615-585-9509) – Fridrich & Clark Realty (615-327-4800) for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Franklin.
FRANKLIN, TN

