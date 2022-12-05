NEW YORK—In the nine days since Duke hit an early-season low in Portland, Ore., against Purdue, life has only sped up for head coach Jon Scheyer and company. Nonconference play has taken the Blue Devils from coast to coast and back again; now, after hitting a new high note against Iowa at Madison Square Garden, they are visibly reaping the rewards of that gauntlet as it comes to a close.

