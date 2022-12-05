Read full article on original website
Great Bend Mayor: This hasn't been easy on anyone
When Kendal Francis arrived to Great Bend in July 2018 to take over as city administrator, he came at a time when the city was somewhat divided and still getting over a sour confrontation between a former police chief and city administrator. Francis has been able to hold the reigns along the city’s path past the rockiness the past four years, but his time as manager will close Jan. 6, 2023 with his resignation.
Barton Co. heads, commission express frustration over tax statements
A tame Barton County Commission meeting turned into a lively conversation about tax statements Wednesday morning. The county recently mailed out property tax statements, which has prompted many phone calls to various officials. Treasurer Jim Jordan addressed the commission. "The treasurer's office, the only thing we do, or are responsible...
Commission votes to increase Schenk, Unrein building rental
Due to an increase in costs, the Ellis County Commission voted Tuesday to hike the rent the Schenk and Unrein buildings at the Ellis County Fairgrounds. According to County Administrator Darin Myers, the cost of supplies, maintenance and utility prices for the two buildings is projected to be approximately $77,000.
Fort Hays State grad named Topeka's first chief DEI officer
TOPEKA — Topeka City Manager Stephen Wade announced Monday that Ernestor De La Rosa was selected to serve as the City of Topeka’s very first chief diversity equity and inclusion officer. De La Rosa will start in January 2023 and will lead the city’s newly created DEI office.
🎧Great Bend Expo buildings bleeding money, future ownership debated
The expenses on the upkeep of the three buildings at the Great Bend Expo Complex have been exceeding the utilization and revenue brought in from the venue for the past few years. With a question of who actually owns the buildings, the Great Bend Chamber of Commerce is looking to surrender their management of the buildings over to the City of Great Bend.
🎙 Options sees dramatic increase in services for second straight year
Options Domestic and Sexual Violence Services has seen an increase in requests for services during the last year and is seeking community assistance during its annual fundraising campaign to meet those increased needs. "We were really predicting that our numbers this year would level off and go back to our...
Hays USD 489 committee looks at new logos but still split on Indian mascot
A rebranding committee is still split on the potentially offensive nature of Hays High School's Indian mascot. The Hays USD 489 school district rebranding committee met for the first time on Monday night. The school district conducted a survey and found a majority of respondents wanted to keep the Indian...
Access to Hays Public Works Department from Vine closed
Beginning on Thursday morning, December 8, 2022, the access from Vine Street to the Hays Public Works Facility at 1002 Vine Street will be closed for approximately two weeks due to the Vine Street construction project. Please use General Custer access route. Contact the Office of Project Management at 785-628-7350...
Sheriff updates details of arrest in Kan. cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of 23-year-old Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, 68, Burden, Kansas, is being held on a $500,000 bond and is expect to make his first court appearance Friday. Authorities arrested him Thursday at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery, according to the Kansas Dept. of Corrections.
KDHE: 52 new COVID cases in Ellis Co. this reporting period
The Kansas Department of Health and Environment on Wednesday reported 52 new COVID-19 cases had been identified in Ellis County from Nov. 6 to Dec. 2. KDHE reports updated case numbers weekly on Wednesdays. Nearly all of northwest Kansas, including Ellis County, is in the high-incidence category, the KDHE reported....
“We believe this is the oldest homicide arrest in the state of Kansas”: Suspect in 1980 Kansas cold case murder arrested
A suspect in a 1980 Barton County homicide case was arrested.
Heart of a Tiger: Brendan Chapman
I am always inspired by our students’ stories. Listening to Brendan Chapman at a recent donor reception did not disappoint. I found his story filled with courage, perseverance, and a humble confidence. Brendan is a Fort Hays senior finishing his double major in history and secondary education. He aspires...
Barton Co. law enforcement makes arrest in 1980 homicide
The Barton County Sheriff’s Office has arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter that occurred January 24 of that year. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68 of Burden, KS is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford, KS.
kfdi.com
New details released in Barton County cold case arrest
New details have been released on the arrest in a 42-year-old cold case in Barton County. Mary Robin Walker was found fatally shot on January 24, 1980. Through an investigation, Steven Hanks was identified as a person of interest in the case, but no arrest was ever made. Hanks reportedly lived next to Walker at the time of her death.
Flu on the rise: Ellis County Health Dept. offers guidance
With flu on the rise locally, the Ellis County Health Department issued the following guidance this week:. First and foremost, KEEP YOUR CHILD HOME IF THEY ARE SICK. Regardless of a doctor's note, your child must remain home for a minimum of 5 days if they test positive for the flu under KDHE K.A.R. 28-1-6. Furthermore, as directed by the state, the local health officer can mandate a 5 day return to work or school for anyone positive with influenza.
Sheriff: Kansas felon arrested in 1980 cold case homicide
BARTON COUNTY —Law enforcement authorities have arrested a suspect in the 1980 homicide of Mary Robin Walter, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. The suspect, Steven L. Hanks, age 68, Burden, Kansas, is being transported to Barton County at this time. Hanks was arrested at Oxford in Sumner County. Hanks has previous convictions in 1983 for rape, aggravated robbery, aggravated burglary and aggravated battery.
🎤 Forward Ever: Kidney donor, Hays assistant principal Shauna Zweifel
On this episode of Forward Ever: Leading in Challenging Times host Gary Shorman speaks with Kidney donor and Hays Middle School assistant principal Shauna Zweifel.
⛳ Tiger women sign two for 2023
HAYS, Kan. - Fort Hays State head golf coach Jerol DeBoer announced the signing of two student-athletes that will join the Tiger squad in the 2023-24 season. Corbyn Marquess from Plainville, Kan. and Hayden York from Tonganoxie, Kan. have both signed letters of intent to attend FHSU in the fall.
Hays Community Theatre serves up 'Holiday Extravaganza' this weekend
The Hays Community Theatre will present a special Christmas show this weekend along with a fundraiser for one of the child cast members who is in the hospital. "We Need a Little Christmas Holiday Extravaganza" performances will be tonight through Sunday at the community theatre, 121 E. Eighth. Performances will...
🏀 Hays girls win big; boys lose heartbreaker to Junction City
Hays High hosted Junction City Friday night to wrap up the home portion of the 2022 season. Hays turned a cold shooting first quarter into a 26 point win 51-25 over the Junction City Blue Jays. The Indians made just two of eleven first quarter shots and were tied at nine points after the first quarter. Hays slowly started to pull away in the second quarter with a 15-7 advantage during the eight minutes for a 24-16 halftime lead.
