Read full article on original website
Related
cryptoslate.com
Do Kwon asks if Genesis had provided $1B for SBF to attack UST
Terra founder Do Kwon questioned if Genesis Trading provided $1 billion UST to Sam Bankman-Fried and Alameda as “ammo for a peg attack.”. In a Dec. 8 twitter thread, Kwon asked whether Genesis Trading bought $1 billion UST from Luna Foundation Guard because it had an “interest to participate in the Terra Defi ecosystem.” However, he believes that the lender gave these USTs to Alameda to fund the peg attack.
cryptoslate.com
Two metrics show Bitcoin in uptrend, historically a good time for risk-on assets
Long-term Bitcoin (BTC) holder behavior is considered one of the most determinate factors to assess BTC performance, the market’s top, and the market’s bottom. Long-term holders are defined as addresses that haven’t moved any of their BTC holdings in the last six to 12 months. The Short-to-Long-term...
cryptoslate.com
Huobi predicts crypto market bottom in early 2023
Leading crypto exchange Huobi Global in its 2022-2023 annual report, has predicted that the current bear cycle may soon be over, as it expects the crypto market to reach its bottom in early 2023. On Jan. 1, 2022, the global crypto market had a total market capitalization of approximately $2.2...
cryptoslate.com
Hut8, Riot, Marathon increase BTC holdings in November after large declines
Mining companies have been releasing their November production rates throughout the week. CryptoSlate analysts brought the numbers together and revealed that Hut8, Riot, and Marathon are the only ones who increased their BTC holdings in November. The chart above includes the top nine BTC miners’ monthly reserves starting from January...
cryptoslate.com
WazirX to share Proof of Reserves with the public
WazirX, the Indian crypto exchange, has said that it is currently working with a third-party vendor to conduct an audit of its reserves, which will provide a proof of its holdings. This is an ongoing process and the results of the audit will be shared with the public when they...
cryptoslate.com
ByBit to apply new KYC rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20
Crypto exchange ByBit announced that it would imply new Know Your Customer (KYC) rules and withdrawal limits on Dec. 20. The announcement updates the different withdrawal limits based on different KYC verification levels. As of Dec. 20, non-verified users’ withdrawals will be limited to less than 20,000 Tether (USDT) daily...
cryptoslate.com
Argo Blockchain accidentally reveals plans for bankruptcy
Argo Blockchain, a crypto mining company, has reportedly accidentally revealed a petition for bankruptcy. This news was reported by Will Foxley, the Content Director at Compass Mining, who shared a screenshot of the special announcement from Argo Blockchain, which was dated for Dec. 12. The announcement suggests Argo may be...
cryptoslate.com
Grayscale’s GBTC discount nears 50% causing further concern in community
Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) is trading at a record-low discount of 49.20% to the underlying assets’ net asset value (NAV), as of Dec. 8. According to ycharts data, GBTC shares are trading for $8.11 at a discount of 47.27%. GBTC’s discount raises crypto community concern. The crypto community...
cryptoslate.com
Waves down 12% as Upbit issues investment warning
South Korea-based exchange Upbit has cautioned its users against investing in WAVES due to its high volatility resulting from the USDN depegging. USDN is an algorithmic stablecoin backed 1:1 by WAVES. However, since USDN lost its peg below $0.8 on April 5th, it has failed to regain its peg, which has increased the price fluctuations of WAVES.
cryptoslate.com
Crypto.com releases its proof of reserves verified by Mazars Group
Crypto.com, has published its audited Proof of Reserves, allowing users to verify that their crypto assets are fully backed (1:1) on its platform, as announced by the firm and its CEO, Kris Marszalek, on Dec. 9. Audit, tax, and advisory firm Mazars Group verified the assets held in on-chain addresses...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Hopes for Celsius withdrawals to reopen, Do Kwon questions SBF involvement in LUNA crash
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 7 includes U.S. banking committee arguing SBF ‘must answer ‘ for FTX, Do Kwon questions SBF involvement in Terra collapse, Celsius gives hopes of withdrawals, EthereumMAX lawsuit thrown out, and more. CryptoSlate Top Stories. U.S. banking committee says SBF ‘must...
cryptoslate.com
SBF pushes FTX restart idea by issuing FTT tokens to creditors
FTX former CEO Sam Bankman-Fried supports restarting the bankrupt exchange by issuing new FTT tokens to creditors and giving 100% profits to token holders. Crypto Trader host Ran Neuner first proposed the idea on Dec. 9, adding that it would make the new exchange the “biggest exchange in the world.”
cryptoslate.com
Third party auditor confirms Binance Bitcoin reserve is over collateralized
Binance’s Bitcoin (BTC) reserves collateralization is in excess of 100% as of Nov. 22, when a snapshot of its total liabilities and reserves was taken, according to financial auditor Mazars. To arrive at this result, the auditor considered in-scope assets lent through margin and loan service offerings that are...
cryptoslate.com
Genesis Block customer funds sent directly to Alameda accounts before FTX fall out
There is data to suggest that the customer funds sent to Genesis Block were processed and received by Alameda, according to emerging reports from Mike Burgersburg of Dirty Bubble Media. Burgersburg recently provided critical insights into the space, such as the flawed tokenomics of FTX’s FTT token ahead of CZ’s decision to sell its tokens.
cryptoslate.com
JPMorgan CEO calls crypto tokens ‘pet rocks’
JPMorgan & Chase Co. CEO Jamie Dimon called crypto “a complete sideshow” and likened the digital asset tokens to “pet rocks.”. The comments came during a CNBC interview in which he also disparaged the media outlet for its extensive coverage of the crypto industry. Regulators should focus...
cryptoslate.com
AI cryptocurrencies post strong performance suggesting burgeoning interest
The Artificial Intelligence (AI) cryptocurrency sector grew 12.3% over the last 24 hours, making it the second biggest gaining sector after cannabis. Notable top 10 AI cryptocurrency performers were Cortex, which develops machine learning models on blockchain, up 93.7%, and Fetch, which leverages AI and automation for dApp and peer-to-peer applications, gaining 33.7%.
cryptoslate.com
Climate tech crypto startup YES WORLD launches utility services portal, available in 80 countries
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. Leading blockchain-based climate tech startup, operated by YES WORLD Climate Tech Pte Ltd based out of Singapore, launches Utility services portal...
cryptoslate.com
CryptoSlate Wrapped Daily: Binance auditor confirms reserves, 3AC founders subpoenaed, and Crypto Twitter drama
The biggest news in the cryptoverse for Dec. 6 includes Polygon co-founder hitting back against ‘jealous’ competition, Crypto.com CEO addressing ‘FUD,’ Binance auditors confirming Bitcoin reserves, and more. CryptoSlate Top Stories. Polygon co-founder Sandeep Nailwal went on the defense against “ecosystems who are feeling defeated &...
cryptoslate.com
Metacade Presale for Web3’s First-Ever P2E Crypto Arcade Raises Over $670k in Under 2 Weeks
Disclaimer: This is a sponsored press release. Readers should conduct their own research prior to taking any actions related to the content mentioned in this article. Learn more ›. London, United Kingdom, 8th December, 2022, Chainwire — Metacade, the first-ever community-developed play-to-earn (P2E) blockchain arcade, has announced the launch of...
cryptoslate.com
Research: Analysis of on-chain metrics suggests Bitcoin is firmly in capitulation phase
Since June, Bitcoin (BTC) – and the general market subsequently – has been in capitulation, other than a handful of rallies seen in the summer of this ongoing bear market according to on-chain data provided by Glassnode, and analyzed by CryptoSlate. Both bull and bear markets reveal on-chain...
Comments / 0