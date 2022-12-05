Jonathan Allen on game vs. Giants in Week 15: 'We need that stadium rocking'

Washington Commanders defensive tackle Jonathan Allen certainly understands the importance of the Week 15 rematch against the New York Giants.

After the Commanders tied the Giants, 20-20, in Week 13, the Week 15 game at FedEx Field became even more critical.

After the game, Allen spoke to the media and encouraged fans to pack FedEx Field for the Dec. 18 rematch.

“This game that we’re going to play here in two weeks means double,” Allen said. “So, I mean, look, I’m going to need the fans of the Commanders to really show out the next game. I’m going to provide as many free tickets as I can, we need everybody there. This game could be the season. So, we need full support; we need that stadium rocking.”

Allen was asked about providing free tickets, which he has done in the past.

“I’m going to give away 100, 200 tickets, however many it takes to get that stadium sold out. We need the fans at that one. This is a huge game; our season is on the line. We need everybody.”

Allen is right. Washington can’t afford to lose to the Giants after tying them in Week 13. If the Eagles take care of the Giants in Week 14 and the Commanders take care of their business in Week 15, Washington would sit in good shape for the final three games.

So, Washington fans, listen to your captain. Don’t sell your tickets to New York fans. Ryan Clark of ESPN praised the crowd at FedEx Field for Week 12. The Commanders need a similar turnout for Week 15.