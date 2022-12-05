Read full article on original website
A mother screamed and burst into tears in the hospital after seeing her newborn baby
Georgia couple tricks Walmart cashier, easily walks out of store with thousands in merchandise: police
A sheriff's office in Georgia is looking for a man and woman who allegedly tricked a Walmart cashier and walked out of the store with more than $6,000 in merchandise, gift cards.
FedEx driver allegedly told investigators Texas girl was still alive after he struck her with vehicle
A FedEx driver panicked after striking a 7-year-old girl in Texas with his work van and threw her in the truck, where he killed her, authorities said. Tanner Lynn Horner, 31, who is charged with capital murder and aggravated kidnapping, told authorities he placed Athena Strand in his work truck after he struck her with it, according to an arrest warrant affidavit released Thursday.
Mountain lion barges into California home, drags dog outside: video
A mountain lion has been euthanized after it barged into a home in Sonoma County, California, and dragged out a woman's pet border collie by its neck last month.
Cops Make Grisly Discovery After 2-Year-Old Answers FaceTime Instead of Mom
Concerned co-workers FaceTimed Javonni Jenkins when she didn’t show for work on Wednesday morning, but it was Jenkins’ 2-year-old son who picked up, and he appeared to be alone. This sent Jenkins’ colleagues scrambling to her Chicago apartment, where they met with police to bust in and conduct a welfare check. Responding officers were met with a grisly scene, however, as both Jenkins, 27, and her father, 79-year-old Curtis Hardman, had been shot dead. “We came a little too late,” Nicole Worth, a co-worker, told the Chicago Sun-Times. “We saved the baby. That’s all we could do.” Cops said Jenkins’ son was uninjured and oblivious to the horror—playing with toys while his mom's co-workers were on FaceTime with him. Cops have not made an arrest in connection to the two deaths. Jenkins, a beloved medical assistant at Holy Cross Hospital in Chicago, “loved being a mother,” her sister, Angela Brooks, told the Sun-Times. “She was a beautiful individual.”Read it at Chicago Sun-Times
'Catfishing' cop shot himself with service weapon after killing California girl's family, officials say
The Virginia sheriff's deputy who killed three family members of a Riverside teenager shot himself at the end of a chase with law enforcement.
What can you do about teen stretch marks?
DEAR MAYO CLINIC: My 14-year-old son grew almost 4 inches in the last year. I noticed that he has a few pink and purple streaks on his legs and back. They look a bit like stretch marks, but I thought that happens only during pregnancy. Are stretch marks common during teen years? I've heard that putting cocoa butter on the skin will get rid of stretch marks, but are there other things we should try?
