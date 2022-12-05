Read full article on original website
City, Parkview Health look to bring grocery store to southeast side
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – The City of Fort Wayne says that progress continues to be made on bringing a full-service grocery store to southeast Fort Wayne at 918 E. Pontiac St. to provide healthy food options in an area that is currently defined as a food desert. As...
City: Neighborhood infrastructure roundup for 2022
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – City of Fort Wayne leaders announced a record of $38.5 million in neighborhood infrastructure improvements occurred throughout the community this construction season. Deputy Mayor Karl Bandemer and Public Works Division leaders joined other elected officials and neighborhood advocates to highlight the Ludwig Road relocation...
Mayor recognizes 75 City employees for years of service
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Mayor Tom Henry recognized milestone years of service for 75 City of Fort Wayne employees this week. “City of Fort Wayne employees are committed to providing excellent services to residents, neighborhoods, and businesses,” said Mayor Henry. “It’s a highlight each year to recognize...
New garbage bulk collection procedures
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – On Tuesday, the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department provided an update on new garbage bulk collection procedures. Residents who would like the City of Fort Wayne’s Solid Waste Department to collect up to three bulk items must schedule the pick-up at least 2 business days prior to their regular garbage day.
Driver runs stop sign causing crash in DeKalb County
DEKALB CO., Ind. (ADAMS) – Two people were taken to a hospital following a crash in DeKalb County Thursday evening. It happened around 6:45 p.m. at the intersection of County Road 40 and County Road 61. According to the DeKalb County Sheriff’s Department, a woman driving east in a...
Suspect in custody after car theft, chase off Hessen Cassel
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Police have a juvenile suspect in custody for allegedly stealing a car last night with two children inside. It happened around 6:30 p.m. in the 3700 block of Hessen Cassel Road. The suspect led police on a chase after being spotted around 7 p.m.
Man in custody after standoff at Barr Street home
FORT WAYNE, Ind. (ADAMS) – Officials with the Fort Wayne Police Department say that a man was taken into custody after conducting a warrant search at a Barr Street home on Wednesday night. According to the FWPD, the Vice and Narcotics Unit was conducting surveillance to serve a felony...
