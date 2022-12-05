ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Bryan Dijkhuizen

Alleged Former Aldi Employee Warns Customers

Photo byPhoto byBy DoulosBen - Own work, CC BY-SA 4.0,. The opinion of the author is his own and has no affiliation with the topic that was included. Sources that are used in this article are the following: BestLifeOnline and for information about individuals, he used Wikipedia.
msn.com

Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early

Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
TheStreet

Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market

The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
US News and World Report

Analysis: Germany's Government Looks Inward as Challenges Mount, Allies Fret

BERLIN (Reuters) - In its first year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has driven the biggest overhaul of German policy since World War Two. The next year could be even tougher, further absorbing Berlin's bandwidth to Europe's detriment. Scholz, formerly the finance minister, came to power pledging continuity with the era...
WASHINGTON STATE
US News and World Report

Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence

(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
US News and World Report

Kenya's Economic Growth to Slow to 5% Next Year, World Bank Says

NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth will slow down to 5% next year from an estimated 5.5% this year, the World Bank said on Thursday, as the rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic loses momentum. East Africa's biggest economy could also see a drop in demand for its...
The Guardian

Worst fall in UK living standards since records began, says OBR

The UK has fallen into a recession which will last more than a year and push half a million people out of work, while households face the biggest fall in living standards since records began. The government spending watchdog forecast a 7% drop in household incomes over the next two...
kitco.com

Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF

OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
Reuters

Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data

NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace.
kitco.com

Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2

ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
US News and World Report

Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner

(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
US News and World Report

Slovak Government at Risk of Collapse as Rivals Call No-Confidence Vote

(Reuters) -The fate of Slovakia's minority government hung in the balance on Thursday as opposition parties launched a no-confidence motion and the Cabinet scrambled to win support for its budget and planned windfall taxes on the energy sector. Opposition groups have accused Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government of doing too...

