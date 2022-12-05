Read full article on original website
Oil price collapse: Saudis, Russians rush to market’s rescue, 2 weeks early
Investing.com -- There are another two weeks to go for the OPEC+ meeting, but the Saudis and Russians have decided not to sit back and let the market collapse continue. In an urgent response to a Wall Street Journal story on Monday, Saudi Energy Minister Abdulaziz bin Salman denied that the 23-nation oil producing alliance under his charge was working on a production hike of 500,000 barrels per day to announce at OPEC+’s Dec. 4 meeting.
Gold will hit $3,000 an ounce and the dollar will surge 50% against the Japanese yen. Here are the 10 outrageous 2023 predictions from one European bank
Gold soaring by almost 70% and the Japanese yen sinking further against the US dollar as the world craters into a global war economy are among the wild predictions for 2023 by Saxo Bank. Central banks "stumbling" on their inflation mandates and the Federal Reserve pushing on with aggressive rate...
Cheapest Electric Car Hits the US Market
The demand for electric vehicles is definitely on the rise. Automakers are saying so by flooding their green car production operations with billions of dollars in investment. The recent surge in gasoline prices at the pump has convinced skeptics to look at the potential of less polluting vehicles. But despite...
Netherlands plans new curbs on chip-making equipment sales to China -Bloomberg News
Dec 8 (Reuters) - The Netherlands plans new controls on exports of chip-making equipment to China and a deal could be announced next month, Bloomberg News reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.
US News and World Report
Analysis: Germany's Government Looks Inward as Challenges Mount, Allies Fret
BERLIN (Reuters) - In its first year, Chancellor Olaf Scholz's government has driven the biggest overhaul of German policy since World War Two. The next year could be even tougher, further absorbing Berlin's bandwidth to Europe's detriment. Scholz, formerly the finance minister, came to power pledging continuity with the era...
Hong Kong Home Prices Drop to the Lowest in Nearly Five Years — and the Worst May Not Be Over
Hong Kong's home price index for October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the lowest level for the gauge since November 2017. Hong Kong's home price index for the month of October fell 2.4% to 352.4 compared to the previous month, marking the index's lowest level since November 2017.
China putting U.S. space assets at risk, senior U.S. officer says
TAIPEI (Reuters) - China is building capabilities that put most U.S. space assets at risk, and China sees the domain as crucial to their military strategy, the head of the U.S. Space Command said on Friday.
US News and World Report
Canada Sends Diplomatic Mission to Haiti Over Gang Violence
(Reuters) - Foreign affairs officials from Canada began a three-day diplomatic mission to Haiti on Wednesday in a bid to address a gang-related humanitarian crisis unfolding in the Caribbean country, the office of Global Affairs Canada said. Canada’s ambassador to the United Nations, Bob Rae, is leading the mission and...
US News and World Report
Kenya's Economic Growth to Slow to 5% Next Year, World Bank Says
NAIROBI (Reuters) - Kenya's economic growth will slow down to 5% next year from an estimated 5.5% this year, the World Bank said on Thursday, as the rebound from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic loses momentum. East Africa's biggest economy could also see a drop in demand for its...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada hikes rates by 50 bps but signals potential pivot, gold priced in CAD loses daily gains
(Kitco News) The Bank of Canada raised rates by another 50 basis points Wednesday, which brought its key interest rate to 4.25%. The move was largely in line with market expectations. In preparation for a potential pivot or a further slowdown in rate hikes, the Bank of Canada also said...
Euro zone economic growth revised up with household, business support
BRUSSELS, Dec 7 (Reuters) - Euro zone gross domestic product (GDP) grew by slightly more than initially estimated, data from the European statistics agency Eurostat showed on Wednesday, with household spending and business investment propping up the economy.
Worst fall in UK living standards since records began, says OBR
The UK has fallen into a recession which will last more than a year and push half a million people out of work, while households face the biggest fall in living standards since records began. The government spending watchdog forecast a 7% drop in household incomes over the next two...
kitco.com
Bank of Canada will likely need to hold rates above 4% in 2023 -IMF
OTTAWA, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The Bank of Canada will likely need to keep interest rates at or above 4% for most of 2023 to cool an overheated economy and tame high inflation, the International Monetary Fund (IMF) said in a report. The central bank's benchmark overnight interest rate currently...
brytfmonline.com
Europe is closing in the red. Interest on Portuguese debt is at a three-month low – Markets in a Minute
Euribor prices reverse the trend and are down for three, six and 12 months. Today, Euribor prices are down three, six and 12 months compared to Tuesday, reversing the trend of recent sessions. The six-month Euribor, the most used in Portugal for housing loans and which entered the positive zone...
Mexico peso seen resilient through economic slowdown in 2023: Reuters poll
BUENOS AIRES, Dec 7 (Reuters) - The Mexican peso will weaken only modestly in 2023 through a gathering economic slowdown as confidence in the country's moderate policies and manageable debt metrics remains high, a Reuters poll of currency strategists showed.
Dollar edges up against euro after U.S. inflation data
NEW YORK, Dec 9 (Reuters) - The dollar edged higher against the euro on Friday after U.S. producer inflation data for November came in slightly hotter than expected, bolstering the case for continued interest rate hikes by the Federal Reserve even if at a slower pace.
kitco.com
Pakistan FX reserves held by central bank fall to $6.7 bln as of Dec 2
ISLAMABAD, Dec 8 (Reuters) - Pakistan's foreign exchange reserves held by the central bank fell by $784 million to $6.7 billion as of Dec. 2, the central bank said in a statement on Thursday. "This decline is on account of the payment of US $1,000 million against maturing Pakistan International...
US News and World Report
Viktor Bout, the Arms Dealer Russia Has Swapped for Brittney Griner
(Reuters) -U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was freed from jail in Russia on Thursday in exchange for the release of Viktor Bout, a Russian arms dealer jailed in the United States, according to U.S. and Russian officials. Here are some key facts about Bout:. - He became one of the...
US News and World Report
Slovak Government at Risk of Collapse as Rivals Call No-Confidence Vote
(Reuters) -The fate of Slovakia's minority government hung in the balance on Thursday as opposition parties launched a no-confidence motion and the Cabinet scrambled to win support for its budget and planned windfall taxes on the energy sector. Opposition groups have accused Prime Minister Eduard Heger's government of doing too...
