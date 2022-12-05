Fact or Fiction: Alabama Opt-Outs, Dangerous K-State, Coach Prime

In Mike Farrell's Fact or Fiction, he determines if Alabama will have double-digit opt-outs for the bowl game...

In today’s Fact or Fiction , I look at three big recent topics in college football and decide whether the statement is indeed FACT or if it’s FICTION.



1. There will be double-digit opt-outs for Alabama vs. Kansas State.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

This is a worry as Alabama has so much NFL talent and are out of the playoff for only the second time since 2014. Will players like Bryce Young , Will Anderson , J ahmyr Gibbs, and others play in a meaningless NY6 bowl against Kansas State? There is talk that nearly a dozen could opt out to prepare for the NFL Draft. A few will skip the bowl, that’s for sure, but it won’t be a mass exodus. Why? Nick Saban that’s why. Saban is encouraging his players to finish what they started this season in a bowl game he knows means nothing because that’s what you do at Alabama. And his players will, for the most part, heed.

Sep 17, 2022; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Nick Saban talks to quarterback Bryce Young (9) during the second half against the UL Monroe Warhawks at Bryant-Denny Stadium. © Marvin Gentry-USA TODAY Sports

2. Kansas State would be the most dangerous team in a 12-team playoff.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

If only we had a 12-team playoff now we could debate this. Would you be more afraid of a two-loss Alabama team or this Kansas State team that has only lost to current Top 25 teams (Tulane, TCU, and Texas)? How about neither? The team I’d be scared to play would be Utah who won the PAC 12 in convincing style over USC and has come a long way since losing the opener at Florida. They are physical, they are sound and QB Cam Rising is the west coast version of Max Duggan . I’d hate to have to play them in an elimination game this season, just ask USC.

Dec 3, 2022; Arlington, TX, USA; Kansas State Wildcats quarterback Will Howard (18) holds up the championship trophy as the Wildcats celebrate winning the Big 12 championship after defeating the TCU Horned Frogs overtime at AT&T Stadium. © Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

3. Deion Sanders will have Colorado in PAC 12 title contention before he leaves.

Farrell’s take: FICTION

Nope. And it’s not because he couldn’t do it over time. It’s because I don’t think Prime Time will give it time. A good season in year two and he’s gone for a better and bigger job, just watch. Whether it’s the NFL or a bigger college football job, he will find an easier place to win. Mel Tucker left Colorado after one season for many reasons. Deion will get more help than Tucker did by far from a financial support standpoint but it’s not easy in Boulder and this is a stepping stone for Deion.