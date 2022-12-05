What is usually an opportunity for people to give the gift of life through blood donations during the holidays is being seen by AFSCME Union members as an opportunity to leverage their power to strike. Employees of the American Red Cross’s six Wisconsin facilities voted to initiate a strike during the region’s largest blood drive should management fail to reach an agreement with them before their current contract expires next Thursday. The union says their grounds are the management’s unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith. The union plans to target the Red Cross’s 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on December 23rd, where members will picket and not work the collection effort.

SHEBOYGAN, WI ・ 19 HOURS AGO