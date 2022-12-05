Read full article on original website
AFSCME Not Feeling Merry About Red Cross Holiday Blood Drive
What is usually an opportunity for people to give the gift of life through blood donations during the holidays is being seen by AFSCME Union members as an opportunity to leverage their power to strike. Employees of the American Red Cross’s six Wisconsin facilities voted to initiate a strike during the region’s largest blood drive should management fail to reach an agreement with them before their current contract expires next Thursday. The union says their grounds are the management’s unfair labor practices and refusal to bargain in good faith. The union plans to target the Red Cross’s 37th annual Holiday Blood Drive at the Alliant Energy Center in Madison on December 23rd, where members will picket and not work the collection effort.
Fundraiser to Support City Administrator Wolf, Family Now Online
Sheboygan City Administrator Todd Wolf is being given support through an online fundraiser as his job status remains in limbo. Wolf was put on administrative leave with pay a month ago by an 8-2 vote in the Common Council while an investigation into his performance is conducted. As of yet there have been no formal accusations or charges issued, however upcoming legal actions are anticipated which are likely to strain both the family budget and spirit. The fundraiser for Wolf and his family was posted on GiveSendGo, a crowdfunding page that offers both financial and spiritual support.
Falls Woman Hit By Car Dies Of Injuries
A Sheboygan Falls woman has died of injuries she sustained when she was hit by a car last Thursday night. Elvia Ayala was injured around 5:30 that evening while trying to cross Highway 32 near a motel. Reports indicate that someone pulled out of a parking lot, hitting her and causing severe head injuries. Ayala had to be airlifted from the scene.
