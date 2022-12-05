Girl Scout cookie season delayed a month, but you’ll still have plenty of time to get cookies

Say it isn’t so!

People will have to wait a month to get their fix of Girl Scout Cookies such as the Thin Mints, Samoas, Tagalongs and the new cookie on the block, Raspberry Rally.

The Girl Scouts of the Colonial Coast (GSCCC) was notified that Little Brownie Bakers — the company that has been baking the cookies for over 35 years — is experiencing supply chain and workforce disruptions.

GSCCC usually starts door-to-door sales in January. The cookie season is now scheduled to start on Feb. 4 and booths will start beginning March 26, according to an e-newsletter message from Tracy Keller, the chief executive officer.

Shanise Harris, the public relations manager for GSCCC, anticipates some people will be a little upset.

However, she said, “The cookie season will not be shortened, it just shifted.”

GSCCC serves more than 7,000 girls in southeastern Virginia and northeastern North Carolina who count on cookie sales to help reach their goals. The new date gives the girls an opportunity to be creative and flexible for a successful cookie season, Harris said.

Last year, GSCCC sold 1,309,585 boxes of cookies. Its goal this year is 1,333,300.

Prices are still $4, except for the Girl Scout S’mores and Toffee-tastics (gluten free) which are $5.

The Raspberry Rally — the “sister” to the Thin Mints — is exclusively offered online and direct shipment only. It’s described as a thin, crispy cookie infused with raspberry flavor instead of mint and dipped in the same chocolaty coating.

The best way to make up for the delay — eat more cookies when they arrive.

Rekaya Gibson, 757-295-8809, rekaya.gibson@virginiamedia.com ; on Twitter @gibsonrekaya