Read full article on original website
Related
Hypebae
Miaou Launches Second Archive Collection
It girl brand Miaou has just revealed its second archive collection, breathing new life into the fashion label’s classic styles and silhouettes. The timeless selection includes garments from past seasons as well as vintage collectible pieces, paying homage to the brand’s most pivotal moments since its founding in 2017. In its short history, Miaou’s trademark sultry corsets and form-fitting dresses have been worn by the likes of Gigi Hadid, Alexa Demie and model Paloma Elsesser, who has collaborated with the company.
Hypebae
Gucci Dips Dickies in Diamond and Gold... Studs
Gucci just added a new name to its long list of collaborations, and we’ll admit it’s not one that we saw coming. Joining forces with workwear brand, Dickies, the luxury fashion house has taken it upon itself to rework some of the brand’s most classic silhouettes, dipping them in a variation of gold, silver and diamond studs.
Hypebae
Florence Tétier Creates Handmade Floral Jewelry for ASICS' "Crafts for Mind" Series
For the fourth installment of the “Crafts for Mind” series, ASICS has tapped multi-hyphenate designer Florence Tétier. The Paris-based creative director at Jean Paul Gaultier, co-founder of Novembre magazine and jewelry maker for her namesake label Tétier Bijoux has reimagined the Gel-Nimbus™ 9 sneakers silhouette, a personal favorite, by adding a special touch.
Hypebae
Helmut Lang Spotlights Suiting in Resort 2022 Campaign
Helmut Lang is wrapping up the year with a womenswear campaign highlighting its Resort 2022 – 2023 collection. Captured by Hugo Comte, the photographer gives viewers Y2K nostalgia in a series of ’00s-themed imagery. The collection puts emphasis on suiting, which Comte aimed to highlight as a symbol...
Hypebae
EXCLUSIVE: Meet DAMES, the NYC-Based Brand Merging Street Style With Street Sense
Today, women accept the feeling of being unsafe as normal – Mary Katlyn O’Malley wants to change that. The DAMES founder started her streetwear brand with one mission in mind, for young women in New York City to “be free, be cool and to not take any sh-t.”
Hypebae
Allow GANNI Pre-Spring 2023 to Inject Color Into Your New Year Wardrobe
Danish label GANNI just dropped the second installment of its Pre-Spring 2023 collection, fuelled by neon brights and accents of color. Comprising traditional co-ords and spring knits, the seasonal offering is punctuated with delicate dresses, functional outerwear and cropped jackets, arriving in a mix of classic black and beige tones alongside subtle greens, vivid oranges and vibrant pinks.
Hypebae
Special Items Steps Into the Future With Digital Jewelry
Special Items is paving the way for digital fashion and accessories as the luxury marketplace is the first to venture into Metatelier. The Special Items MetatelierTM is a one-of-a-kind online fitting service that allows customers to work with digital tailors to customize garments or gaming skins, bringing the metaverse that much closer to reality. Leading with Special Items’ AR Fine Jewelry collection, the female-led team looks to nature and the cosmos for inspiration, releasing pieces modeled after the sun, Venus and Mercury.
Hypebae
Arc'teryx's Fourth "System_A" Drop Is Here
Arc’teryx continues to roll out new items joining its “System_A” lineup, which is comprised of performance-focused garments and accessories for the outdoors. The collection first made its debut in 2021 and has since launched must-have winter items such as balaclavas as well as tech-heavy GORE-TEX jackets. This time around, creative director Taka Kasuga has added a playful and youthful touch to Arc’teryx’s garments with splashes of pink. “
Hypebae
Le Labo Unveils Two New Travel Sets to Take Your Favorite Scents On-The-Go
New York-based perfume brand Le Labo has unveiled two new travel sets you’ll want to add to your holiday wish list. Packaged in beautiful canvas pouches reminiscent of the label’s iconic aprons, the latest addition to their range allows you to take your favorite scents on-the-go. The Hinoki...
Hypebae
Playboy Debuts Its Very Own Denim Line
Playboy has launched its first official denim collection in women’s and men’s styles. Originally known for its iconic magazine, which stopped printing in 2020 at the height of the pandemic, Playboy has strategized to become a larger lifestyle brand by rolling out owned-and-operated collections including its recent lingerie range. The new denim line joins the label’s ongoing growth in consumer products, with designs featuring the iconic bunny logo.
Hypebae
Treat Yourself to Alexander McQueen's New Jeweled Hobo Bag This Christmas
Arriving just in time for party season, Alexander McQueen has launched its latest must-have, and it comes in the form of its Jeweled Hobo Bag. Available in standard and mini sizes, the bag forms part of the brand’s Spring/Summer 2023 women’s pre-collection and features a range of glossy hues. Designed with McQueen’s signature knuckle closure and skull motif in either gold or silver, the bags feature visible stitching and boast a jewel-like silhouette, inspired by the large stone which sits atop the knuckle.
Hypebae
INTERVIEW: Beyond Retro on How to Shop Vintage Fashion for Christmas
While many of us count down the days until the festive season begins, this time of year is notorious for its waste, its expense and its contributions to overconsumption, and many of us are beginning to look for more sustainable ways to partake. With Black Friday and Boxing Day sales beginning earlier and the cost of living ever-increasing, it can be difficult to avoid the tempting sale periods and fast fashion labels. But the cost of those things to the planet we live in is only getting higher — and it’s not as easy to bring it back down.
Hypebae
Exploring Nike’s Pioneering Athlete Partnerships Shining Light on the Next Generation of Sport
With Nike’s 50th-anniversary celebrations earlier this year including a Spike Lee-directed film and an immersive exhibition in Hong Kong, the brand is not only reminiscing on the past during this milestone but looking to the next 50 years, and beyond. Championing the future faces of sports, Nike continues to...
Hypebae
Copenhagen Fashion Week Announces Brand Lineup for FW23
Copenhagen Fashion Week announced in early 2020 that it would implement changes by requiring participating brands to follow a select number of sustainability-focused guidelines in an effort to reduce the fashion industry’s impact on the environment. As promised, the show’s committee will be kicking off the new year with brands having to follow 18 Minimum Standards for the upcoming Fall/Winter 2023 season.
Hypebae
BTS Is Launching a Pop-Up in London
BTS is opening an all-new pop-up experience in London, taking place at the iconic O2 arena. Located in the O2’s Icon Outlet, the experience marks the brand’s first post-pandemic pop-up event in Europe and will enable fans to purchase music-themed merchandise as well as limited-editions and rare collectables. Taking cues from some of the K-pop band’s most popular tracks, the merch will draw inspiration from “Black Swan,” “ON,” “MIC Drop,” “DNA,” “IDOL” and “Boy With Luv.”
Hypebae
Palace x Calvin Klein Reunite for Christmas
Palace and Calvin Klein have once again joined forces, but this time it’s for a limited re-stock of the much-loved CK1 Palace collaboration. First debuted in April this year, the collab featured both men’s and women’s underwear styles alongside the all-new CK1 Palace Fragrance, marking the first-time that Calvin Klein has ever remixed its signature CK1 fragrance. The re-stock features a select amount of pieces from the collaboration, just in time for the holidays.
Hypebae
BTS's V Drops 'Me, Myself and V' Concept Film
BTS member V just released his brand new concept film, titled “Me, Myself and V” and inspired by moments of the past. The video begins with a sepia-toned introduction, dubbed ‘Veautiful Days’ before transforming into classy black-and-white footage of the singer. Dressed in a retro white suit complete with vintage hat, the singer is seen reading a book in the grass and gazing through telescopes.
Hypebae
Miuccia Prada Steps Down as CEO of Prada Group
Miuccia Prada is officially stepping down as CEO of the Prada Group, alongside her husband Patrizio Bertelli (the co-CEO). In what marks the end of an era for both Prada and Miu Miu, the pair will be stepping down from their positions in early 2023, with former CEO of Luxottica and LVMH’s hospitality unit, Andrea Guerra, as the new replacement. According to Business of Fashion, Prada is set to recruit top executives to assist in the brand’s succession, in a bid to reassure its many investors. Guerra’s appointment is rumored to be confirmed in January of the new year.
Hypebae
Foo and Foo Is Taking Over Los Angeles With Mobile Holiday Pop-up
Gender-fluid streetwear brand Foo and Foo is taking its best-selling styles on a ride to celebrate the festive season. The mobile pop-up is set to travel to neighborhoods around Los Angeles from December 10-11. The special occasion invites guests to get to know the label and the collection IRL, otherwise...
Hypebae
CELINE Dives Into Indie Sleaze for Its Women's Winter 2023 Collection
Presented in the iconic Los Angeles Wiltern Theatre, CELINE has revealed its Winter 2023 Runway collection for women, embarking on its “Age of Indieness.”. Celebrating the resurgence of the indie sleaze trend that is often attributed to the early 2010s, Hedi Slimane proves that the rock ‘n’ roll aesthetic has a rich history as the collection is set to the legendary White Stripes’ track, “Hello Operator,” setting a gritty tone for the evening. Marrying the luxury brand’s coy attitude and elegant tailoring with more grungy accents like faux fur jackets reminiscent of Margot Tenenbaum, the Winter 2023 collection exudes pure rockstar energy.
Comments / 0