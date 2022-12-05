Read full article on original website
Bay News 9
Sugar Check Charity: Helping those in the diabetic community
MOUNT AIRY, N.C. — A North Carolina 15-year-old is spreading a little hope and inspiration this holiday season. Bill Rierson is the founder of Sugar Check Charity — a nonprofit on a mission to help those with Type 2 diabetes understand and monitor their condition. His group is...
Bay News 9
Amazon Air Hub employees in northern Kentucky attempting to unionize
ERLANGER, Ky. — Employees of one the largest corporations in the world are trying to take it head on in northern Kentucky. That starts, they said, with organizing. Workers at the Amazon Air Hub at Cincinnati/Northern Kentucky International Airport (KCVG) said they hope it ends with better pay and more paid time off.
Bay News 9
Florida grower says his orange production is stable, despite USDA report
TAMPA, Fla. — The production of oranges in Florida has taken another dive, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. In its December forecast report released Friday afternoon, the USDA said all orange production in the state has decreased by 29%, compared to its forecast released in October. Even...
Bay News 9
Florida officials examine protection of local power grids and substations
A physical attack on a Duke Energy substation in North Carolina took power away from thousands for days. Now, officials are releasing information about threats to central Florida locations earlier this year. What You Need To Know. A recent attack on a power substation in North Carolina left tens of...
Bay News 9
DHS: How to curb COVID, stay healthy this holiday season
WISCONSIN — As cold weather hits Wisconsin, the Wisconsin Department of Health Services wants to remind community members of programs for accessing COVID-19 self-tests and treatment. Wisconsinites can get free, at-home COVID-19 rapid tests delivered directly to their homes. Earlier this year, the state launched an online program, Say...
Bay News 9
N.C. Best Gifts: Bringing coastal culture to holiday decorations
SMYRNA, N.C. — You don’t have to go far to see Crab Pot Christmas Trees decorating the yards in Eastern North Carolina. Nicky Harvey invented these crab pot Christmas trees in 2003. The trees are made from crab pot wire and strung with Christmas lights. They are sold...
Bay News 9
Farmers see promise in drought tolerant agave farming
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — For some, the loud sound of a blade being sharpened might be jarring. For Craig Reynolds, it’s the sound of untold potential in commercial farming of agave in California — the plant Tequila is made from. After doing work on California water policy and...
Bay News 9
Flint water crisis charges dismissed against ex-Gov. Snyder
A judge dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder in the Flint water crisis, months after the state Supreme Court said indictments returned by a one-person grand jury were invalid. What You Need To Know. A judge has dismissed criminal charges against former Michigan Gov. Rick Snyder over...
Bay News 9
Report: Musk in talks with Tesla's China chief to help Giga Texas
AUSTIN, Texas — Reports on Wednesday indicate that Tesla CEO and founder Elon Musk has pulled in longtime executive of the company in China, Tom Zhu, to help manage the Austin-based Texas Gigafactory. Among those reporting the development is Bloomberg. Zhu has been with Telsa since 2014 and is...
Bay News 9
Texas state representative files bill to ban social media for those under 18
TEXAS — In a move to limit social media use among minors, Texas state Rep. Jared Patterson, R-Frisco, has filed a bill that would prohibit those under 18 from acquiring social media accounts. He positioned his actions as an effort to shield children from the “harmful mental health effects of social media.” It’s a promise he said he’d make good on earlier this year.
Bay News 9
Construction of biggest green hydrogen facility in U.S. underway in Texas
TEXAS — As the saying goes, “Everything’s bigger in Texas,” and that will certainly hold true as the largest green hydrogen facility in the nation will be constructed in the Lone Star State. With commercial operations set to begin by 2027, project overseers expect 1,300 construction...
Bay News 9
FPL & Duke Energy to increase rates again early 2023, residents concerned
PORT ORANGE, Fla. — With all the Christmas lights and holiday decorations, electricity bills are typically higher during the holidays. Starting this January, many Central Florida residents should expect to see their bills go even higher after Florida Public Service Commission (FPSC) approved another rate increase for Duke Energy and Florida Power and Light (FPL).
Bay News 9
Blossom Market Hall celebrating first anniversary in SoCal
EL SEGUNDO, Calif. — Blossom Market Hall returns to Southern California this weekend in honor of its first anniversary. The San Gabriel food hall pushed through construction delays and the COVID-19 pandemic to finally open to the public in December 2021, breathing new life into a former 1949 Masonic Lodge in the historic Mission District.
Bay News 9
Mauna Loa lava no longer imminent threat to Hawaii highway
HONOLULU (AP) — Lava from the world's largest volcano is no longer an imminent threat to the main highway across the Big Island of Hawaii, scientists said Thursday, a development that was a welcome reprieve for motorists who depend on the road. Mauna Loa was still erupting Thursday morning,...
Bay News 9
Stevie Ray Vaughan ranked greatest Texas guitarist
TEXAS — Musicians know the only thing hotter than Texas’ weather is its six-string slingers. But who’s the greatest guitarist the Lone Star State every produced? The answer may not be a surprise, but he has some serious competition. Guitar World magazine on Wednesday released a list...
