Explosions Reported at Two Russian Air Bases, Damaging Bomber Planes

Explosions have been reported at two air bases in Russia, according to local news outlets.

Russia's state-run news agencies TASS and RIA Novosti both said an explosion rocked an airfield near the city of Ryazan, southeast of Moscow on Monday, while a large blast was reported at another Russian military air base in the Saratov region, located some 600 kilometers east of Ukraine.

Three people were killed and six injured in the blast in Ryazan, TASS reported, while RIA Novosti cited a source in emergency services as saying that an aircraft was damaged in a blast that occurred after a fuel truck caught fire.

Videos circulating on social media appeared to show a large explosion at the Engels-2 air base in Saratov at about 6 a.m. local time on Monday.

"Two TU-95 planes supposedly damaged after a reported drone attack on an air base in Russian Engels, Saratov region," Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to Ukraine's Minister of Internal Affairs tweeted.

"Engels airbase is one of the take-off sites for Russian planes that launch rockets on Ukraine," wrote Gerashchenko.

Saratov Governor Roman Busargin issued a statement urging residents to stay calm, without elaborating on the reported explosion.

"I want to state that no extraordinary events have taken place in the residential parts of the city," he wrote. "There is no reason for concern. No civilian infrastructure has been damaged. Information about events at military facilities is being checked by security agencies."

He said law enforcement agencies are probing "incidents at military facilities."

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters on Monday that he had no information about the causes of the explosions.

"I saw these reports only from the media, but I do not have accurate information and cannot comment on anything. I recommend contacting the Ministry of Defense," he said.

The Russian Emergency Situations Ministry has not commented on either incident.

Russian news agency Interfax noted Engels is home to an airbase used by long-range strategic aircraft.

Ukraine hasn't claimed responsibility for the explosions, but Ukrainian Air Force spokesman Yuriy Ignat , appeared to celebrate the Engels blast, asking on Facebook: "And who did it?"

Another official appeared to hint that Ukraine was able to attack distant targets.

Mykhailo Podolyak, a politician, journalist and negotiator who serves as adviser to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky tweeted : "If something is launched into the airspace of other countries, sooner or later unknown flying objects will return to the departure point."

The independent Russian Telegram channel ASTRA, citing anonymous sources, reported that the Engels blast was caused by a drone crashing into the air base. It said two long-range Tupolev Tu-95 bombers were damaged and two military personnel were injured.

Newsweek has contacted Russia's defense and foreign ministries for comment.

