ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mercer County, WV

West Virginia police fatally shot Amber Alert subject

By John Lynch
WTRF- 7News
WTRF- 7News
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RGpgZ_0jXlCyuQ00

PRINCETON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia State Police fatally shot a suspect in an Amber Alert, authorities said Friday.

Close

Thanks for signing up!

Watch for us in your inbox.

WTRF Daily News

Police were alerted by Louisiana authorities to be on the lookout for a suspect who was wanted on charges of murder and child abduction, a statement from state police said. Authorities located him on Interstate 77 in Mercer County and when they approached the vehicle, the man fired at officers, the statement said. One trooper returned fire and the suspect was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

The infant was found unharmed in the back seat.

West Virginia police didn’t name the suspect, but Baton Rouge Police said on social media that Napoleon Crane, 29, was fatally shot by West Virginia State Troopers during a traffic stop.

The agency had issued an arrest warrant for Crane on Thursday for his alleged involvement in the shooting death of Da’Ja Davis, 28. Police said he left the area with his 6-month-old daughter.

Copyright 2022 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Comments / 1

Related
woay.com

Authorities arrest suspect in Beckley homicide

Beckley, WV (WOAY) – Raleigh County authorities have arrested the suspect accused of a homicide that occurred last month on Truman Avenue in Beckley. Police charged 29-year-old Aredith Thompson of Beckley with first-degree murder in connection with the shooting death of Juwan Greer on November 23rd. Thompson has been...
BECKLEY, WV
WDTV

Another inmate death under investigation at Southern Regional Jail

BECKLEY, W.Va. (WVVA) - Another inmate death was reported at Southern Regional Jail on Friday. According to Steve New, an attorney for her family, Kimberly Gilley of Mercer County died in early December after being booked at Southern Regional Jail on a probation violation. A spokesperson for the Department of...
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

14-year-old girl reported missing in Princeton found dead

UPDATE 12/8/2022, 9:00 P.M.— Officials with the AWARE Foundation of Virginia confirmed to 59News Kierra Jackson was found deceased Thursday evening. No further details are being released at this time. Stick with 59News as we continue to learn more. PRINCETON, WV (WVNS)– A $5,000 reward was offered for any information that helps find a 14-year-old […]
PRINCETON, WV
WSAZ

Shooting threats lead to extra patrols around school district

BOONE COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ) - It’s only been a couple of days since shooting threats across West Virginia put schools on high alert. While they turned out to be false, many are staying cautious including in Boone County. Sheriff Chad Barker said those calls put everyone on edge. “The...
BOONE COUNTY, WV
WVNS

UPDATE: Juwan Greer murder suspect taken into custody by Beckley PD

UPDATE 12/8/2022 10:45 P.M.– According to Beckley Deputy Chief of Police David Allard, Aredeth Thompson was taken into custody by Beckley Police without incident Thursday evening. Thompson will be taken to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings. BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department reported today, December 8, […]
BECKLEY, WV
WVNS

Couple arrested in connection to the alleged kidnapping of Gerald Bennett

MERCER COUNTY, WV (WVNS) — A Mercer County couple is behind bars for allegedly kidnapping and seriously injuring a Raleigh County man. Walter Lee and Tricia Lee each face multiple charges including kidnapping and malicious wounding. Trooper Z.A. Hatfield of the West Virginia State Police Princeton detachment said the two were arrested on Wednesday, December […]
MERCER COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley teen reported missing by Beckley PD

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Deputy Chief David Allard with the Beckley Police Department report today, December 8, 2022, they are asking for the public’s assistance to help them find a missing Beckley teen. Coryion Johnson-Hill, 16, of Beckley, was last seen at his home located on Ewart Avenue on December 4, 2022. It is believed […]
BECKLEY, WV
wchstv.com

Missing man sought in Kanawha County

KANAWHA COUNTY, W.Va. (WCHS) — Kanawha County deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a man who was reported missing. Kevin Erwin, 45, was last seen Nov. 26 at the Rodeway Inn in Cross Lanes, according to a news release Wednesday from the Kanawha County Sheriff’s Office.
KANAWHA COUNTY, WV
WVNS

Beckley Police continue investigation into Juwan Greer’s murder

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Beckley Police Department are still investigating the November 23, 2022, murder of Juwan Greet, Beckley Police Department Chief Detective Dave Allard said Monday, December 5 ,2022. Police responded to a call at around 4 a.m. on November 23, that a person was shot inside a residence in the 200 block of […]
BECKLEY, WV
WJHL

SWVA homeowner fatally shoots intruder, police say

ELK CREEK, Va. (WJHL) — An alleged intruder breaking into a Mt. Zion Road home early Tuesday morning died following a struggle with an armed homeowner, police say. The Grayson County Sheriff’s Office identified the alleged intruder as 41-year-old Samuel Craig Cheeks of Elk Creek. Police say Cheeks broke a bedroom window to enter the […]
GRAYSON COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Five wanted in Tazewell Virginia for separate criminal charges

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) – The Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office is looking for five suspects wanted for criminal charges. Pictured are the people who are currently wanted by the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office. Amy Nicole SmithW/F – 32 yrs oldWanted for probation violation stemming from possession of narcoticsLast known location – Big Stone Gap, VA April […]
TAZEWELL COUNTY, VA
WVNS

Prominent Beckley lawyer Pat Fragile dies

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — The Raleigh County legal community reacted on Tuesday, December 6, 2022, to the loss of a leading Beckley attorney. Pat Fragile passed away on December 2, 2022, at 77 years old. He practiced law in Beckley for over 45 years and served as dean of the Raleigh County Bar Association. The […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTRF- 7News

WTRF- 7News

78K+
Followers
9K+
Post
20M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell local Wheeling/Steubenville news & weather stories, and we do what we do to make the Ohio Valley & the rest of West Virginia a better place to live.

 https://www.wtrf.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy