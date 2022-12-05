Time to turn in Salvation Army Angel Tree donations

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — The Salvation Army of Northwest Arkansas Angel Tree donations need to be turned in by today, Dec. 5.

The Angel Tree Program is similar to local toy drives, like ours at KNWA/FOX24 news , but the twist is that donors can pick a kid to support and fill up their specific Christmas list.

Major Nick Garrison with the Salvation Army said the nonprofit takes applications for kids in need from across Northwest Arkansas. This year, he said they’re helping 2,200 kids, or who they call ‘angels.’

Major Garrison said each of these angels have donors, but now he wants to make sure all their gifts are turned in on time. Major Garrison said sometimes folks will forget to bring their Angel Tree gifts back.

So if you still have yours, make sure you turn them in at a local Walmart Supercenter, Sam’s Club, or the Salvation Army location in Fayetteville.

“The hope that is going to bring to mom and dad when they do have something, the joy that’s going to bring a family when they have something to unwrap on Christmas morning, something to celebrate, and it just brings an extra sense of dignity,” said Major Garrison.

If you weren’t able to participate in the Angel Tree Program this year, but still want to give, KNWA/FOX24 is continuing to take new, unwrapped toys for the Salvation Army through the Magical Christmas Toy Drive.

You can read more about the drive and find the list of drop-off bin locations here .

