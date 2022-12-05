Delaware Orthopaedic Specialist on Quez Watkins' injury

Dr. Matthew Voltz, D.O., ATC is with Delaware Orthopaedic Specialists with locations in North Wilmington and Stanton, DE.

Dr. Voltz is board certified in Family Medicine and Primary Care Sports Medicine. He is a Certified Athletic Trainer (ATC) and a Certified Strength and Conditioning Specialist (CSCS).

Dr. Voltz specializes in Sports-related injuries and has been recognized as a top doctor by Delaware Today magazine each year from 2014-2022.

Dr. Voltz is currently the team doctor for the Delaware Blue Coats and several local high schools.

Dr. Voltz was also a catcher on the University of Delaware baseball team, where he was a CoSIDA Academic All-American Nominee and participated in 4 NCAA Baseball Tournaments.

Dr. Matthew Voltz Photo credit NovaCare

For more information about Dr. Voltz go to delortho.com