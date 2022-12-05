Read full article on original website
Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges
According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
After Nearly 200 Years, New York’s Cazenovia College To Close
It’s the end of an era for one private college in Upstate New York. After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College has announced it will soon permanently close. Named one of "America’s Best Colleges" by U.S. News for nineteen consecutive years, Cazenovia College has produced some incredible minds. Alumni include Carole Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and CEO of King Cole Productions, Leland Stanford, co-founder of Central Pacific Railroad; Governor of California, and founder of Stanford University, and Lucinda L. Combs, the first female physician to serve in China with the Women's Foreign Ministry Society.
This Is Upstate New York’s Fastest Growing Small Town
Nearly every Sunday of my teenage years was spend feeding the ducks in the park, or whistling show tunes as I window shopped among the main drag, or soaked in the excitement of the races. I lost count of the number of times I stopped in front of the majestic...
Upstate New York’s Christmas Haunted House Returns for Another Season
I'll never forget the first time my aunt met my son because the entire encounter was horrifying. I come from an extremely religious family and it was around the Christmas season when my aunt came to visit. Making small talk with my son, she asked him what his favorite Christmas carol was.
NY First Responders Show Why Closed Doors Can Save Lives in a House Fire
A picture is worth a thousand words. This one tells us why we should always close our bedroom doors at night. Closing a bedroom door can save you precious time if a fire breaks out while you're sleeping. The Otsego County Fire Wire is reminding everyone to help save lives.
Broome And Tioga Counties Are Full Of ‘Super Commuters,’ What Are Those?
Aren't you glad you don't live in a large city where the commute to work and back is excruciatingly long? I have a friend who works in New York City but lives in Connecticut. Her commute via train is at least 90 minutes one way. Spending 3 hours each work day on a train is a long time, especially when you add in at least an 8-hour work day.
Kentucky Company Guilty of Dumping Contaminated Railroad Ties in Chenango County
New York State Attorney General Letitia James says a Kentucky-based freight shipping and trucking company will have to pay the consequences for illegally dumping contaminated railroad ties with hazardous materials in Chenango County and trying to cover it up with fake receipts. James and New York State Department of Environmental...
