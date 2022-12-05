ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Falls, NY

Utica, New York Man Pleads Guilty to Fentanyl Charges

According to a United States Attorney's Office Northern District of New York press release, a Utica man has pled guilty to two charges for possessing and conspiring to distribute fentanyl in Central New York. According to the press release, 37-year-old Eric Ares of Utica, New York pled guilty to one...
UTICA, NY
After Nearly 200 Years, New York’s Cazenovia College To Close

It’s the end of an era for one private college in Upstate New York. After nearly 200 years, Cazenovia College has announced it will soon permanently close. Named one of "America’s Best Colleges" by U.S. News for nineteen consecutive years, Cazenovia College has produced some incredible minds. Alumni include Carole Cole, daughter of Nat King Cole and CEO of King Cole Productions, Leland Stanford, co-founder of Central Pacific Railroad; Governor of California, and founder of Stanford University, and Lucinda L. Combs, the first female physician to serve in China with the Women's Foreign Ministry Society.
CAZENOVIA, NY
Binghamton, NY
