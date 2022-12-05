ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Kansas City, MO

Monday bells memorialize murder victims

Joining the usual sound of trucks and cars zooming along Independence Boulevard, each Monday at 1:30 p.m. the sound of a bell tolling resonates through the surrounding blocks neighboring the intersection at Gladstone Boulevard. The event, known as Monday Memory Bells, is meant to remind those who hear them of...
In search for ‘Top Cop,’ field is narrowed to three

The Kansas City Board of Police Commissioners announced Monday, Dec. 5, that they have selected three finalists for the Chief of Police position after what they call an “exhaustive search and recruitment process.”. In April, Police Chief Rick Smith left the department after 34 years. Deputy Chief Joseph Mabin...
Swope Park, Col. Thomas Swope’s gift to Kansas City

Swope Park was a donation to the City of Kansas City made by Col. Thomas Swope, a prominent area real estate developer. Swope arrived in Kansas City in the late 1850s amid promises of fortunes being made on the edge of the western frontier. The 1,350-acre park was dedicated on...
Neighborhood leaders call for stronger Short Term Rental regulations

Online short-term rental marketplaces like VRBO, founded in 1995, and Airbnb, founded in 2008, grew in popularity as convenient, affordable lodging alternatives, allowing visitors to experience neighborhoods like locals. But for years, Northeast Kansas City residents have been increasingly concerned with unregulated short-term rentals overtaking their urban neighborhoods. In November,...
Community Calendar

DECEMBER 8-11 – The Fairy Princess at the Kansas City Museum, a KC tradition since 1935. Advance, timed tickets are required for $10 per child. Space is limited. Purchase tickets at kansascitymuseum.org/the-fairy-princess/. SATURDAY, DECEMBER 17 – Holiday Extravaganza at the EGG, 2659 Independence Blvd., from 10 a.m. to 5...
KCPS Board announces community engagement in search for new superintendent

Kansas City Public Schools is conducting a nationwide search for its next superintendent and has contracted with an executive search firm to lead the search. The KCPS Board of Directors is charged with hiring the new superintendent, following Dr. Bedell’s departure. On Oct. 26, 2022, the School Board contracted...
