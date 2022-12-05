Opponents announced for SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl

Las Vegas, NV (KXNT) - The SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl will feature No. 14 Oregon State (9-3) facing Florida (6-6) on Saturday, Dec. 17 at Allegiant Stadium. The game features the first scheduled bowl matchup of Pac-12 and SEC programs in 33 years.

The Gators will become the first SEC program to play in the SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl since 2000 while the Beavers of the Pac-12 will make their third appearance but first in 13 years (2003, 2009).

Florida and Oregon State will meet each other for the first time on the football field. The Gators were also part of the most recent scheduled bowl matchup between the two conferences, facing Washington in the 1989 Freedom Bowl in Anaheim, California. The only other SEC team to appear in the Las Vegas Bowl was Arkansas 22 years ago when the game was played at Sam Boyd Stadium.

“Our entire community is excited for this historic matchup in the Entertainment and Sports Capital of the World,” said SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl executive director John Saccenti. “Las Vegas is ready to welcome back the Beavers for the first time in more than a decade and a traditional SEC powerhouse in the Gators. It’s always special to host two programs located across the country from each other to play for the first time.”

Tickets, which range in price from $50 for end zone seats on the 300 and 400 levels to $350 for the VIP Club area, are available by visiting www.lvbowl.com . The Las Vegas Bowl is one of 17 bowl games owned and operated by ESPN Events, a division of ESPN.

The annual college football postseason event is aligned with three top conferences that feature 40 powerhouse brands from coast to coast. The Pac-12 will face a team from the SEC in 2022 and ’24 and a team from the Big Ten in 2023 and ’25.

As part of the historic alignment, last year’s game saw Wisconsin defeat Arizona State 20-13 on December 30 in the first SRS Distribution Las Vegas Bowl played at Allegiant Stadium. This year’s game moves back to the bowl’s traditional spot on the calendar before the Christmas holiday.