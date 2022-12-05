Read full article on original website
The Biggest Snowmobile County In New York State
The snow has stopped flying in the heaviest hit areas of New York State. At least for now. The 81 inches of lake effect snow that some areas got is still being moved out of roads and driveways and parking lots in and around Buffalo and areas near Syracuse. But the snow will be back and there are some who can't wait.
After Snow Delay, Conklin Teen Expected to Plead Guilty in Buffalo Massacre
A guilty plea from a Broome County teen in the Buffalo supermarket killings last spring is back on track. After a delay due to the historic snowstorm that buried Buffalo on November 18-20, the Conklin teen who is accused of targeting a supermarket in a predominately Black neighborhood in Erie County in a murderous rampage is expected to plead guilty November 28 to New York State charges.
