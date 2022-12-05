ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
AZCentral | The Arizona Republic

Coyotes score with 13 seconds left to snap 19-game losing streak vs. Boston Bruins

Behind an outstanding goaltending performance and clutch scoring, the Arizona Coyotes finally set down roots at Mullett Arena once again and defeated the league-leading Boston Bruins.  Friday’s game saw the Coyotes (8-13-4) snap a 19-game losing streak against the Bruins (21-4-1) after Lawson Crouse buried a feed from Matias Maccelli with 13.5 seconds left in the...
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy