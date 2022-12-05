Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Popular discount retail chain opening another new location in FloridaKristen WaltersSaint Petersburg, FL
A passenger faces federal charges after taking a box cutter onto the plane, prompting an emergency landing.EddyEvonAnonymousTampa, FL
You Can Get The Cutest Christmas-Themed Flight At An Adorable Florida Coffee Shop Right NowUncovering FloridaSaint Petersburg, FL
USF Research Finds Correlation Between Sleep and Job DemandsModern GlobeTampa, FL
St. Petersburg woman arrested after trespassing at apartments in Orange Park, deputies sayZoey FieldsOrange Park, FL
Related
Mysuncoast.com
Teen driver, passenger critically injured in crash
PARRISH, Fla. (WWSB) - Two people were critically injured Wednesday morning in a crash near Parrish, the Florida Highway Patrol said. Investigators say a Volkswagen sedan driven by a 16-year-old Bradenton boy was traveling north on North Rye Road at about 7:20 a.m., approaching the intersection of Rutland Road. Troopers...
Deputies find vehicle of suspect wanted in hit-and-run crash on Gulf Blvd.
The vehicle of a suspect wanted in a fatal hit-and-run crash in Treasure Island has been located, according to the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office (PCSO).
Man Accused of Road Rage Shooting at Deputy
Sheriff says the suspect stumbled out of a car full of empty beer cans and claimed he didn't recognize the marked SUV
Florida Man, Self-Proclaimed Arsonist, Arrested After Burning Sheriff’s Patrol Vehicle Drunk
SPRING HILL. Fla. – A Florida man is behind bars after setting a Sheriff’s patrol vehicle on fire and “feeling bad” for doing it, according to deputies. According to deputies, just before 5 p.m. on Wednesday, 911 operators began receiving several calls regarding a Vehicle
Crash in Hernando County leaves 2 dead, 2 seriously injured: FHP
A crash in Hernando County on Wednesday killed two people and seriously injured two more, according to the Florida Highway Patrol (FHP).
St. Petersburg motorcyclist killed in crash
A motorcyclist was killed in a crash in St. Petersburg on Wednesday.
iontb.com
Police investigating fatal single vehicle crash on Central Avenue in St. Petersburg
Officers from the St. Petersburg Police Department are investigating a fatal crash that occurred at 12:40 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 7. Investigators say a 70 year-old male driver from St. Petersburg was operating a burgundy Chrysler Town and Country minivan and involved in the deadly, single vehicle traffic crash in the 6100 block of Central Avenue.
Man found guilty of impersonating police officer, raping woman
TAMPA, Fla. — A man has been convicted for impersonating a law enforcement officer and raping a woman back in 2021. Justin Evans was found guilty Wednesday on all four counts he was charged with — battery, impersonating a public officer and two counts of false imprisonment. The...
Citrus County deputies shoot, kill domestic violence suspect
The Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) is investigating a deadly officer-involved shooting in Homosassa that took place late Wednesday evening.
Two From Lakeland Arrested With Illegally Altered Firearms
POLK COUNTY, Fla. – Two people were arrested, and two illegally altered firearms were seized by the Polk County Sheriff’s Office on Thursday, December 8, 2022, near Lakeland after a Florida Highway Patrol trooper encountered resistance from the couple during a traffic stop. The driver,
HCSO | Road rage shooting leads to a deputy shot
An officer was shot at in a road rage incident, according to the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office.
Police: Teen arrested after bringing gun to St. Pete school
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — A ninth grader at Gibbs High School was arrested and charged after uploading a picture to social media with him holding a gun inside the school's bathroom, the St. Petersburg Police Department said. Police say a teacher reported the 15-year-old after seeing the image. "He...
St. Pete family joins others fighting for stricter penalties against unlicensed teen driving
SAINT PETERSBURG, Fla. — Three families are fighting back after their loved ones were killed by unlicensed teenage drivers. All of this is in an effort to keep other drivers safe on the roads and prevent another tragedy. They want stricter penalties against teenagers who drive without a license and their parents, who police say are knowingly letting them get behind the wheel.
Man dies in apparent suicide on I-75 in Sarasota, troopers say
A deadly crash shut down part of Interstate 75 in Sarasota on Tuesday afternoon.
East Lake neighbors outraged after finding two dead deer shot with bow and arrow
Residents living in a Pinellas County neighborhood are very upset after finding two dead deer shot and killed by an arrow this week.
fox13news.com
West Tampa brewery closes taproom after deadly weekend shooting nearby
TAMPA, Fla. - A West Tampa brewery will close its taproom following a deadly shooting near the business over the weekend. The owner of Bay Cannon Beer Company said he doesn't feel safe having customers and employees there anymore. Matthew Juaire, the owner, is hoping to reopen someday, but he...
Bay News 9
New Orange Belt Trail path for Pasco County?
TRINITY, Fla. — Two public meetings this week revealed new information about a proposed 37-mile bike and pedestrian trail that will stretch across much of Pasco County from Trinity to Trilby. The trail, called the Orange Belt Trail, would follow the old Orange Belt Railway. What You Need To...
Judge sets trial dates for accused Seminole Heights serial killer
TAMPA, Fla. — Trial dates have been set for accused Seminole Heights serial killer Howell Donaldson III years after the city was terrorized by a string of shooting deaths. Judge Samantha Ward on Tuesday set the trial jury's selection to begin Aug. 9, 2023, with an expected completion date in two weeks, according to Circuit Court spokesperson Mike Moore, citing a new filing.
FWC investigates deer shot by arrow in Palm Harbor
PALM HARBOR, Fla. — Local law enforcement is investigating the death of a deer in an urban area in Palm Harbor, Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission (FWC) said in a news release. The deer was discovered on Dec. 5 with wounds that showed it was shot with an...
iheart.com
Search Ends for Pilot in Deadly Crash
Four days after the crash of a rented Piper Cherokee that killed three members of a St. Petersburg family, the search has now been called off for the pilot, Christian Kath. He and his family were on their way back to Albert Whitted Airport from Venice, but data from the web site Flight Aware shows the plane only reached an altitude of 135 feet before it disappeared from radar. Pilot Jerrid Velte tells News Channel 8 he flies a similar single-engine plane out of Venice, and says taking off from a runway that ends right at the water can be very tricky. "You don't have any way of your brain knowing what's up or down, because you can't see the horizon. There's no boat lights. There's no city lights," Velte said.
Comments / 0