Morgan County, MO

KMIZ ABC 17 News

Woman suffers serious injuries following crash in Pettis County

PETTIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Sweet Springs, Missouri woman is recovering after a crash Thursday night in Pettis County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened on Whitfield Road at Dorrance Drive near Sedalia just before 11:20 p.m. Troopers said an SUV driven by Maria D. Cerritos Llanos, 62, of Sedalia, pulled
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
kjluradio.com

Saline County teen seriously injured in Pettis County crash

A Saline County teenager is seriously injured in a two-vehicle crash in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol says the crash happened on Whitfield Road and Dorrance Drive, about six miles north west of Sedalia, just after 11:00 last night. Troopers say a vehicle pulled into the path of Kiley Hedgpeth, 19, of Sweet Springs, and the two collided. After the impact, Hedgpeth’s vehicle traveled off the side of the road.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KOMU

Two-vehicle crash leaves one injured in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY - One person was injured Thursday morning after a two-vehicle crash on West Edgewood Drive in Jefferson City. Jefferson City police say that Christine Sandidge, of California, Missouri, was traveling eastbound around 6:52 a.m. when she made a left turn into the path of Douglas Platter, of Jefferson City, who was driving westbound.
JEFFERSON CITY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Women Injured in Miller County Collision

Two women were injured in a two-car collision that occurred Wednesday afternoon in Miller County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2002 Mercury Sable was stopped in traffic on Missouri 52, 68 feet east of Hickey Road around 2:30 p.m., when a westbound 2009 Kia Sportage, driven by 28-year-old Jessica M. Wright of Versailles, struck the Mercury in the rear. The Kia then ran off the road and overturned.
MILLER COUNTY, MO
krcgtv.com

Body of Osage Beach man found in Miller County

NEW BLOOMFIELD — The body of a 58-year-old Osage Beach man was discovered Wednesday in the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside Tuscumbia in Miller County, according to Sheriff Louie Gregoire. In a press release, Gregoire said the body of Ralph Toby Pannier was found in a wooded area. There...
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Man found dead in woods; no foul play reported, Miller County Sheriff says

MILLER COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Miller County Sheriff's deputies responded Wednesday to the Saline Valley Conservation Area outside of Tuscumbia, where a dead man was found in the woods, a press release stated. Deputies identified the body as Ralph Pannier, of Osage Beach. He was 58. The press release stated there were no apparent injuries or
MILLER COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Two people hurt Tuesday night following crash on I-44 in Pulaski County

PULASKI COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) Two men were hurt Tuesday night following a crash in Pulaski County. According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the crash happened just before 7:25 p.m. in the westbound lanes of Interstate 44 near mile marker 159.6. v Troopers said a car driven by Marius V. Hook, 62, of O'Fallon, Illinois,
PULASKI COUNTY, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Two Versailles Residents Injured in Pettis County Accident

Two people from Versailles were injured in a one-vehicle accident that occurred Friday in Pettis County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that an eastbound 2006 Chevy HHR, driven by 18-year-old Rachel I. Nolting of Versailles, was on Highway V, west of M Highway around 5:45 p.m., Friday, when she swerved to avoid another vehicle and traveled off the roadway and struck a fence.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Camdenton man faces three DWI charges following Friday crash that killed one, injured two

CAMDEN COUNTY, Mo. (KMIZ) A Camdenton man was charged with three driving while intoxicated felonies after a crash on Friday left one person dead and two more injured. Miles Aldrich, 32, is charged with DWI involving the death of another and two counts of DWI causing serious injury. He is being held without bond at
CAMDENTON, MO
kjluradio.com

Lebanon Police searching for missing teen

The Lebanon Police Department is asking for the public’s help as they search for a teenage girl who’s been missing for a week. Roxanne Pride, 19, was last seen around 6:00 p.m. on December 2, leaving the Hunters Creek Drive in Lebanon, in a light-colored sedan. Police say she may be in the Springfield area.
LEBANON, MO
KSIS Radio 1050 AM

Pettis County Sheriff’s Reports for December 7, 2022

This article is compiled from reports issued by the Pettis County Sheriff's Office. Friday morning, Deputies from the Pettis County Sheriff's Office, Investigators from the Mid Missouri Drug Task Force, and an Investigator from the Benton County Sheriff's Office served a search warrant for stolen firearms at the residence of Jeffrey L. Friedley, 38, of Mora. The residence is in the 30000 block of Highway M. During the search of the residence, two firearms, four homemade explosive devices, and methamphetamine were recovered. The Missouri State Highway Patrol Bomb Unit responded to the scene and rendered the explosive devices safe. Friedley is being held at the Pettis County Jail pending formal charges of two counts of Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (possessed by a convicted felon), four counts of Manufacturing an Explosive Device, Possession of a Short Barreled Rifle, Possession of a Controlled Substance, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child in the 2nd Degree.
PETTIS COUNTY, MO
KMIZ ABC 17 News

Columbia police search for person in Cosmo Park who crashed alleged stolen truck after chase near Primrose Drive

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ) A crash occurred near the intersection of Primrose Drive and North Stadium Boulevard on Tuesday night after officers discovered a pickup truck that was allegedly stolen and a chase ensued, Columbia police told ABC 17 News. The truck ended up going off the road and crashed, facing northwest. The suspect ran out
COLUMBIA, MO
mykdkd.com

Clinton Police Arrest Report (12/8)

Ruby Ann Howard of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for stealing/shop lifting. Joshua Brian Johnson of Clinton, MO was arrested on 11/29/2022 for forgery of checks and possession of a controlled substance. Terri Lynn Elliott of Clinton, MO was issued a warrant on 11/30/2022 for possession of a controlled...
CLINTON, MO
KRMS Radio

Richland Woman Facing Numerous Charges

A Richland woman wanted on warrants for not showing up to court on several driving-related charges in Miller County is taken into custody in Pulaski County. The highway patrol says 29-year-old Erika Parsley had been wanted on the cases which include charges of DWI, driving revoked, driving without insurance and failing to comply with ignition interlock device.
RICHLAND, MO

