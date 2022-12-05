Read full article on original website
live5news.com
Shots reported near SC power facility, utility working with FBI
RIDGEWAY, S.C. (WCSC/AP) - Duke Energy confirmed reports of gunfire at one of its South Carolina energy facilities in a statement Wednesday night. The utility released a statement late Wednesday on the report of gunfire Wednesday near the Wateree Hydro Station in Ridgeway.:. We are aware of reports of gunfire...
Taco-loving woman celebrates 108th birthday
BOSSIER CITY, La. (KSLA/Gray News) – A woman in Louisiana celebrated her 108th birthday with family, continuing to outlive all six of her siblings and her three sons. “I think it is great I have been here this long,” Christine Homan said. Homan was born on Dec. 4,...
Influential chairmanships under new leadership next year in SC House
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WCSC) - Legislation on abortion, marijuana, hate crimes and what can be taught in schools has all been filed ahead of South Carolina’s new legislative session next month. Some of the positions with the power to determine what gets prioritized for passage and what is left behind...
Prosecutors respond to Murdaugh motion requesting motive in murder case
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - South Carolina prosecutors say they oppose a request to narrow details about a possible motive they will argue when prosecuting former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh for the killings of his wife and youngest son. Murdaugh was indicated in the June 7, 2021, shooting deaths of Maggie...
18-year-old wins $1M lottery prize while heading to 2nd job
GASTON COUNTY, N.C. (WBTV/Gray News) – An 18-year-old is in the market for a new vehicle after hitting it big by playing the lottery in North Carolina. Dalton Radford left work and was heading to his second job when he stopped for a Monster energy drink and two Carolina Jackpot tickets, according to the North Carolina Education Lottery.
House fire displaces family, 5 dogs rescued
BURTON, S.C. (WCSC) - A family is without a home after a Friday afternoon fire in the Burton area. The Burton Fire District, along with other agencies, responded to Broad River Boulevard just after 1 p.m. At the scene, the family, who had already escaped the home, told firefighters that...
Deputies searching for man accused of hitting home with gunfire
BEAUFORT COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Deputies with the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office are seeking information about a 26-year-old man accused of shooting a firearm at a Burton area home. Marquise Rayshawn Singleton is wanted for aggravated breach of peace and discharging a firearm into a dwelling, according to deputies.
