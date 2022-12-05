Southfield police chase and shootout ends in 2 arrested, 1 at large

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- Two suspects are in custody -- with one still on the loose -- after engaging Southfield Police in a car chase and shootout Monday morning.

According to officials, Southfield officers were involved in a chase with three people who were driving a stolen vehicle.

Near Greenfield and 13 Mile, one suspect in the car fired a single shot at the officers.

Following the incident, one person escaped, but the others were arrested.

Police believe one of these two detained suspects fired the gunshot during the chase.

It is not yet known what lead to the pursuit or how police finally apprehended the drivers. It is also unclear whether anyone was injured.

