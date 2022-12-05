ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Southfield, MI

Southfield police chase and shootout ends in 2 arrested, 1 at large

By Wwj Newsroom
 4 days ago

SOUTHFIELD (WWJ) -- Two suspects are in custody -- with one still on the loose -- after engaging Southfield Police in a car chase and shootout Monday morning.

According to officials, Southfield officers were involved in a chase with three people who were driving a stolen vehicle.

Near Greenfield and 13 Mile, one suspect in the car fired a single shot at the officers.

Following the incident, one person escaped, but the others were arrested.

Police believe one of these two detained suspects fired the gunshot during the chase.

It is not yet known what lead to the pursuit or how police finally apprehended the drivers. It is also unclear whether anyone was injured.

Stay with WWJ Newradio 950 for the latest updates. >>> LISTEN LIVE!

Comments / 9

Guest
4d ago

Please e careful officers. l commend you for your support and service. Speed racing is a big problem on Southfield Rd and 10 Mile, as well as the young man distraction on Southfield and 10 Mile trolling in the streets with an object. it can cause a major accident if no one is aware of what he's doing, as well as collecting coins from people / money. he be holding up traffic near CVS

Reply
3
 

Detroit, MI
