Washington, DC

Julia Roberts Wears Dress Covered in Photos of George Clooney to Kennedy Center Honors

The actress celebrated her longtime friendship with her frequent co-star while wearing a custom gown at the black-tie affair Julia Roberts is covered in the love for longtime pal George Clooney! At the Kennedy Center Honors where Clooney was fêted Sunday night, the Ticket to Paradise actress, 55, wore a custom black Moschino scoop neckline taffeta gown that featured a vibrant collage of various framed pictures of her frequent co-star. On Instagram, Roberts' stylist Elizabeth Stewart shared a photo of the dress, which was commissioned from the label's director...
KENTUCKY STATE
People

Amal Clooney Says Twins Think Dad George Clooney Is the 'Funniest Person They Ever Met'

George Clooney and Amal Clooney are parents to 5-year-old twins Alexander and Ella George Clooney is soaking up the time in his life when his kids think he's cool. Speaking with Extra on Saturday night as one of the honorees of the 2022 Kennedy Center Honors, the Ticket to Paradise star, 61, talked about what he and wife Amal Clooney's 5-year-old twins, Ella and Alexander, think of his latest accolade. "They're 5, so right now, I am golden," he said with a laugh. "They say, 'Papa can fix everything but...
News Breaking LIVE

Iconic Award-Winning Singer and Actress Dies

Iconic award-winning actress and singer Irene Cara, who starred in the movie "Fame," has died at the age of 63, The Associated Press reports. Cara's publicist Judith A. Moore announced the news in a statement posted on social media, adding that the acclaimed performer's cause of death was unknown. The exact time of her death has not been disclosed, but Moore did confirm that she died at her home in Florida.
HollywoodLife

Will Smith Is Joined By Jada Pinkett & All 3 Kids For 1st Red Carpet Since Oscars Slap: Photos

Will Smith appeared on a red carpet for the first time since he slapped Chris Rock onstage at the Academy Awards back in March. Will, 54, stepped out on Wednesday night, Nov. 30, for the Los Angeles premiere of his new movie Emancipation. The actor’s wife, Jada Pinkett-Smith, and his three children, Trey, 30, Jaden, 24, and Willow, 22, walked the red carpet with Will and posed with him for family photos.
LOS ANGELES, CA
Footwear News

Hillary Clinton Makes Breezy Statement in Sheer Kaftan & Metallic Heels at Nation Portrait Gallery Gala 2022

Hillary Clinton put a sharp finish on a breezy ensemble for the 2022 Portrait of a Nation Gala in Washington, D.C., on Nov. 12. The celebration honored those who have contributed to American history through noteworthy creative, scientific and or charitable endeavors by adding their portraits to the gallery’s collection. The event turned into a star-studded affair as Alicia Keys, Venus and Serena Williams and Ava DuVernay also attended. Clinton made a gilded statement arriving in a billowy cream kaftan. The eye-catching piece was decorated with gold accents throughout and included a swirl design on the neckline and sleeves. The garment...
WASHINGTON, DC
The Independent

George Clooney fixes wife Amal Clooney’s dress on red carpet at awards ceremony

George Clooney has been photographed fixing the dress of his wife, Amal Clooney, on the red carpet of the Kennedy Center Honours in Washington DC.The ceremony was held on behalf of The John F Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and celebrated 45 honorees for lifetime artistic achievements.Those honoured on the evening included George Clooney, U2, contemporary Christian and pop singer-songwriter Amy Grant, musician Gladys Knight, and Cuban-born American composer, conductor, and educator Tania León.On arrival, however, George’s focus was not on the event itself but on sorting out his wife’s dress, which had become tangled at the back just...
WASHINGTON, DC
HollywoodLife

Jennifer Garner Debuts New Short Hair Makeover On Red Carpet: Before & After Photos

Jennifer Garner glowed as she hit the red carpet at the Big Night Out Gala in Los Angeles on Thursday, November 10. The Love Simon star, 50, also showed off a fresh do, rocking newly chopped locks in a youthfully appealing bob that sharply contrasted with her previously long, brunette hair. In pics, which you can check out BELOW, the beloved actress and mom-of-three looked energetic with the newly styled hair, wavy and parted at the side. The color appeared to remain light brown, but the length was dramatically shorter, just brushing her shoulders. She complemented the jaw dropping makeover with an off-white blazer and shorts ensemble, complete with breezy tank top. She finished it off with delicate earrings and stilettos pumps.
LOS ANGELES, CA
EW.com

Susan Sarandon loses her crown as Fox cancels country music drama Monarch after 1 season

"Queen of Country Music" Dottie Roman is singing the blues. EW has confirmed Fox has canceled the Susan Sarandon-led musical drama Monarch after one season. Sarandon played Dottie Cantrell Roman, the fictional matriarch of Nashville's royal family who's got fringe on her jackets and skeletons in her closet. The series was originally slated to premiere in January but, due to COVID complications, bowed in September, airing its 11th and now final episode on Tuesday.
EW.com

Kirstie Alley, Emmy-winning Cheers and Look Who's Talking star, dies at 71 after brief cancer battle

Kirstie Alley, the Emmy-winning star of Cheers, Veronica's Closet, and Look Who's Talking, has died at 71. Her children, True and Lillie Parker, shared the news of her death on the actress' social media accounts on Monday. "We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered," they wrote. EW has confirmed news of her death.
WWD

Ariana DeBose Gets Regal in Ruched Purple Dress at Kennedy Center Honors 2022

Ariana DeBose attended the Kennedy Center Honors in Washington, D.C., on Sunday, wearing a regal purple dress. For the annual ceremony, the Oscar-winning actress wore a bright purple dress with an open upper back, a ruched bust and ruched detailing on the top of the skirt designed by Rasario. She accessorized the look with jewelry, including a diamond necklace, diamond earrings and two diamond rings. She finished the look with a pair of anthracite open-toe strappy heels. More from WWDKennedy Center Honors 2022 Red Carpet With Jill Biden, Amal Clooney & MoreWhite House State Dinner With Emmanuel & Brigitte Macron: Celebrity...
WASHINGTON, DC
ComicBook

Kenan and Kel Reunite Once Again at People's Choice Awards

It's another Kenan and Kel reunion at tonight's People's Choice Awards. It may be hard to imagine now, but there was once a time fans were clamoring for Kenan and Kel stars Kenan Thompson and Kel Mitchell to reunite. The duo rose to fame on the Nickelodeon sitcom before also starring together in the 1997 film Good Burger, so there is a segment of fandom that has wanted to see Kenan and Kel collaborate again. We've seen Kenan and Kel back together at the Emmy Awards and last week's Saturday Night Live, but this year's edition of the People's Choice Awards features another appearance.
