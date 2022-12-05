ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oswego, IL

WSPY NEWS

Oswego police handle two crashes with injuries Wednesday

The Oswego Police Department responded to two crashes Wednesday morning with injuries. The first happened at S. Madison and E. Washington just after seven. Two vehicles were involved and two people were taken to Rush Copley Hospital for treatment. The second crash happened at Minkler Road and Route 71 at...
OSWEGO, IL
WGNtv.com

Body recovered from Willowbrook retention pond

WILLOWBROOK, Ill. — A body was pulled from a suburban retention pond Thursday morning. At around 10 a.m., crews recovered the body near 63rd in the 0-100 block of Lincoln Oaks Drive. The coroner’s office was on the scene. They identified the body as Forrest Haney. A cause...
WILLOWBROOK, IL
WGN TV

2 people injured in shooting, Elgin police say

ELGIN, Ill. — Two people were injured in a shooting Friday afternoon in Elgin, according to police. Elgin Police Department officers were called to the scene around 4:10 p.m. in the 400 block of Illinois Avenue. Officers arrived and found two people who were injured, the police department said...
ELGIN, IL
WSPY NEWS

Body found in Fox River identified as missing Algonquin woman

The Kane County Coroner's Office has confirmed that a body found in the Fox River in Carpentersville Monday is that of a missing Algonquin woman. 52-year-old Kimberly L. Koerner, of Algonquin, was reported missing on Sunday by family members. The coroner's office says there are no overt signs of foul...
CARPENTERSVILLE, IL
fox32chicago.com

Missing woman last seen at Chicago hospital

CHICAGO - Chicago police are asking for the public's help in locating a woman who was reported missing Thursday from a downtown hospital. Makayla Osborne, 24, was last seen around noon at Northwestern Memorial Hospital, according to a CPD missing person alert. She suffers from schizophrenia and has made suicidal...
CHICAGO, IL
WSPY NEWS

Multiple people transported to hospital following Interstate 80 accident

A three vehicle accident occurred on Interstate 80 eastbound between Seneca and Morris around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon. The Morris Fire Department says four people were taken to Morris Hospital and three semi-trucks were involved in the accident. Police officials have not released how the incident happened. Interstate eastbound lanes were...
MORRIS, IL
WSPY NEWS

Police in Mendota looking for missing man

Police in Mendota are looking for a man reported missing earlier this month. 68-year-old Louis A. Pouk was last seen on December 1. He was reportedly wearing dark colored pants and shoes and a navy blue jacket with a yellow logo. Pouk was driving dark colored Mitsubishi Outlander with the license plate number 307813.
MENDOTA, IL
fox32chicago.com

Naperville man found dead inside car in Bolingbrook

CHICAGO - A man from Naperville was found dead in a vehicle in Bolingbrook Tuesday morning. Police found the car in a parking lot in the 600 block of West Boughton Road. The man was identified by the Will County Coroner as 38-year-old Eric Stubblefield. Police say Stubblefield appeared to have been shot multiple times.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
ourquadcities.com

Illinois man missing; police seek help

At the request of the Morris Police Department, Illinois State Police on Thursday activated an Endangered Missing Person Advisory for a 42-year-old Morris, Ill., man. Morris Police seek help to find 42-year-old Samuel J. Jenkins, who was last seen at 1700 Newton Place in Morris at 3 p.m. Dec. 1.
MORRIS, IL
YAHOO!

DeKalb police arrest suspect in murder of 17-year-old at candlelight vigil

DeKalb police confirmed one of the suspects involved in a shooting at a candlelight vigil in late November had been arrested. DeKalb police said that at 6:18 p.m. on Nov. 27, officers responded to 2051 Flat Shoals Road in reference to a person shot. When they arrived, they found 17-year-old Ian Hagerty dead.
DEKALB, IL
WSPY NEWS

Two hurt in head-on crash in Oswego Saturday

Two people were hurt in a head-on collision in Oswego Saturday evening. Oswego police say it happened around 7 at Route 30 and Goodwin Drive. According to a news release, the crash happened between a Nissan Altima and an Infiniti Q50. The driver in one of the vehicles and an infant in the other were both taken to Rush Copley Hospital with what police describe as minor injuries.
OSWEGO, IL

