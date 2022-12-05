Read full article on original website
Our CRAZY Late-Night HOLIDAY PARTY! – Brooke and Jeffrey
We had our annual holiday dinner together as a show last night and let's just say, beverages were consumed, code names were given, and Brooke made a lot of hooting noises. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
We Tried Pilk – Brooke and Jeffrey on Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls
We tried the new trend of "PILK" (Pepsi + Milk) and we didn't totally hate it??. Brooke and Jeffrey, the new Hot 104.7 Sioux Falls Morning Show - Listen Live Weekdays 6:00 AM until 10:00 AM.
Yum! Try This Delicious Cookie Decorating Class in Sioux Falls
Have you ever seen decorated holiday cookies and thought, "Wow. I wish I could create yummy artwork like that!" Well, did you know there are some bakers that offer cookie decorating classes in Sioux Falls? I certainly didn't until I attended a class last week. HEB Bakes is owned by...
Discover New Holiday Tradition at Historic Former State Hospital
Using the term historic in this story is double-edged for me. On one hand, I am very familiar with the location of this holiday event and glad that this place is being preserved. On the other, I can't help having a twinge of a weird sort of painful nostalgia about...
Forget Iowa & Minnesota Towns: Sioux Falls Has Best Hot Chocolate
The temperature is dropping across the Sioux Empire as Jack Frost nips at our noses. How do we stay warm during the cold winter months? Well, some people enjoy being wrapped in a blanket next to a fireplace. Fuzzy slippers can also do the trick!. These remedies for beating the...
Driver Hits Sioux Falls Famous Dave’s BBQ Sign Wednesday Morning
A Sioux Falls restaurant known for its famous bar-b-que is now in need of a new famous sign. The big red sign out in front of Famous Dave's Bar-B-Que at 2700 South Minnesota Avenue received more than just a minor boo-boo early Wednesday morning after a car driven by a Sioux Falls man smashed into the sign, resulting in more than $1,000 in damages.
‘Hamilton: an American Musical’ is Returning to Minnesota in 2023
Do you have the cast recording memorized? Have you watched the Disney+ recording over and over?. Well then, Sioux Empire Hamilton fanatics will soon have another chance to see the show live. The touring company of the Broadway phenomenon Hamilton will be back in the Upper Midwest in 20223. And...
Iowa Based Maker of Blue Bunny Ice Cream Sold to Italian Firm
When you talk about ice cream in Iowa, talk will no doubt turn to Wells Enterprises in Le Mars, Iowa. The home of Blue Bunny ice cream and many other delicious treats. Yesterday, the company's CEO announced that he had sold the company in an effort to protect its future.
Minnesota & South Dakota Bartenders Know What An Angel Shot Means
So you're thirsty and walk into a bar and order an angel shot. But, you really are not thirsty, are you? Nope. You need help. By ordering an angel shot the bartender may have a look of concern. That's because they are there to help. Help is what you are...
Most Fun Cities in South Dakota, Iowa, and Minnesota
Call me crazy but I don't think size has a whole lot to do with how fun something is. But apparently, when it comes to judging how fun a city is, size is a major consideration. That must be why Wallet Hub's latest study of the "Most Fun Cities in...
How to Give the Gift of Christmas to Sioux Falls Foster Kids
Over 400,000 children are in foster care in the U.S. and here in Sioux Falls, The Foster Network is working hard to make sure that foster children have a Christmas. That's because a number of kids in foster care never have. You can help change that just by volunteering a...
Freezing Rain Changing to Heavy Snow for Sioux Falls Thursday Night
UPDATE 8:20 AM (12/8/22) Freezing rain changing to heavy snow is expected for the Sioux Falls area Thursday night. About four inches possible in and around the city. URGENT - WINTER WEATHER MESSAGE National Weather Service Sioux Falls SD 249 PM CST Wed Dec 7 2022 ...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM NOON THURSDAY TO 6 AM CST FRIDAY... * WHAT...Mixed precipitation expected. Total snow accumulations of 2 to 4 inches and ice accumulations up to one tenth of an inch, with the greatest ice accumulations expected across northeast Nebraska and northwest Iowa. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Iowa, southwest Minnesota, northeast Nebraska and central, east central, south central and southeast South Dakota. * WHEN...From noon Thursday to 6 AM CST Friday. * IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous conditions could impact the evening commute. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. && $$ For more information from the National Weather Service visit https://weather.gov/siouxfalls.
3 Things Your Mail Carrier Wants You to Know About Winter Deliveries
Bone-chilling temps and snow are a regular part of winter in South Dakota. The Sioux Falls Post Office would like to remind you of a few things. Customers are requested to clear snow and ice from pathways - including the entrance and exit from curbside boxes - so the carrier can approach the delivery point and not have to back up.
University of Sioux Falls Names New Head Football Coach
The University of Sioux Falls has been looking for a replacement for Jon Anderson their recently departed head coach and now they have found their guy. USF will name Jim Glogowski as their new head coach according to Matt Zimmer of the Argus Leader. Glogowski comes over from Minnesota State...
SDSU’s John Stiegelmeier Wins Coach of the Year Honor
South Dakota State head football coach John Stiegelmeier has been awarded one of the top honors for coaches in the country. On Thursday, Stiegelmeier was named the 2022 Eddie Robinson Award winner as the top coach in the FCS ranks. Here is the complete release from the SDSU Athletic Department...
