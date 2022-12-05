ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
California State

Prince Harry worried Meghan Markle would end up like Princess Diana: new trailer

By Francesca Bacardi
Page Six
Page Six
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2b4IJK_0jXl1Sdm00

Prince Harry feared “history would repeat itself” when Meghan Markle married into the royal family.

In a new trailer for Harry and Markle’s Netflix docuseries, “Harry & Meghan,” the Duke of Sussex explains the history of bad treatment against women who enter The Firm .

“The pain and suffering of women marrying into this institution, this feeding frenzy,” Harry says as footage of his late mother, Princess Diana, as well as tabloid covers, display on screen.

“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Markle adds.

“I was terrified,” Harry responds. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”

The streaming service confirmed the highly anticipated project’s first three episodes will be released on Dec. 8, which Page Six already had revealed , and the second three on Dec. 15.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02jiSb_0jXl1Sdm00https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0haiuD_0jXl1Sdm00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4W8scF_0jXl1Sdm00

Bot Sentinel founder Christopher Bouzy also appears in the trailer, saying, “It’s about hatred, it’s about race.”

He tweeted after the new clip’s release, “Since filming this, numerous bombshells were published confirming what I said. It was always about race and hatred.”

Since filming this, numerous bombshells were published confirming what I said. It was always about race and hatred. https://t.co/JHVPg5Uttu

— Christopher Bouzy (@cbouzy) December 5, 2022

The trailer additionally includes narration from Piers Morgan describing Markle, 41, as a “royal rockstar,” though his attitude would later change and he would begin to call her Princess Pinocchio .

Morgan resigned from “Good Morning Britain” and stormed off the set in 2021 after incessantly criticizing Markle and Harry’s interview with Oprah Winfrey — and accused her of lying about her severe mental health issues.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r1ueK_0jXl1Sdm00
A new trailer for “Harry & Meghan” shows the perception surrounding the Duchess of Sussex changing in the media.
Netflix

“I don’t believe almost anything that comes out of her mouth, and I think the damage she’s done to the British monarchy and to the Queen at a time when Prince Philip is lying in hospital is enormous and frankly contemptible,” Morgan told reporters outside his home in London following his resignation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ojZD4_0jXl1Sdm00
“I was terrified,” he said. “I didn’t want history to repeat itself.”
Tim Graham Photo Library via Get

Last week’s dramatic first teaser trailer for the Liz Garbus-directed series showed photos taken throughout the couple’s relationship — including images of Markle looking glum at royal events and even crying — and brief footage of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s new life in California.

“No one sees what’s happening behind closed doors,” Harry, 38, narrated.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33lew8_0jXl1Sdm00
“I realized they’re never going to protect you,” Markle adds in the new trailer.
Netflix

“When the stakes are this high, doesn’t it make more sense to hear our story from us?” Markle asked.

Since the first trailer’s release, which dropped during Prince William and Kate Middleton’s trip to Boston, a source told Page Six that the ex-royal couple wanted to “disrupt” the US visit .

Royal watcher Hugo Vickers, a friend of the royal family, also told Page Six of the timing, “Surprise, surprise, how very boring of Harry and Meghan. But this sort of thing is inevitable. It does sound a bit pretentious what they have produced.”

Comments / 1

Bob in Florida
4d ago

The Netflix series is presenting to the world what it paid mega millions for -- A totally groundless hatchet job on the British monarchy and Royal Family. There were NO accusations of racism in the Royal Family whatever for the first 14 months after the two backstabbers announced their plan to quit and leave the country in Jan. 2020. It was all about the mean British press and they wanted a quiet life out of the spotlight. Then their previously hatched plan to build a marketing empire exploiting their retained titles was not allowed. That caused a change in plans and the March 7,2021 Oprah LIEFEST launched the change in plans o instead create the totally phoney lies and groundless accusations we all know of now.It is as clear as crystal to anyone of intelligence following it. Let's hope that Charles and William take actions to end this torrent of lies and race baiting phoney malicious slander.

Reply
3
Related
shefinds

Prince Harry Has Reportedly Decided To 'Walk Out' On Meghan Markle Because Of Their Constant Fights

This post has been updated since it was originally published to include recent facts. If we are to believe some of the rumors doing the rounds online, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle *could* be splitting up in the next few years, as according to reports, Prince Harry, 38, reportedly decided to “walk out” on Meghan, 41, for a few days due to their ongoing fights. Wow – we weren’t expecting this!
CALIFORNIA STATE
New York Post

Archie’s accent, new Lilibet photos revealed in ‘Harry and Meghan’ docuseries

Archie Mountbatten-Windsor is an all-American boy. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s 3-year-old son Archie stole a little bit of his parent’s spotlight in the docuseries “Harry and Meghan” on Netflix when viewers heard him speak for the first time, reports the Sun. In the heartwarming scene, the 38-year-old Prince Harry can be seen birdwatching with the youngest royal on their patio in Montecito, California. The footage is captured by Markle, 41, who — alongside the duo — is watching the hummingbirds near their house. Avid bird watcher Prince Harry can be heard telling his son to be quiet and enjoy nature....
CALIFORNIA STATE
The Independent

Michelle Obama reveals why she would not hug King Charles after breaking protocol by hugging Queen Elizabeth

Michelle Obama explained why she would not try to hug King Charles III despite breaking protocol back in 2009 by hugging Queen Elizabeth II.The former First Lady addressed how she’d interacted with the King during a recent interview with BBC Breakfast to promote her new book, The Light We Carry.During the conversation, she participated in a round of quick-fire questions, where the host Naga Munchetty mentioned how Obama previously made headlines for putting her arm around the Queen during a visit for a G20 summit at Buckingham Palace. “There was a huge reaction when you broke protocol, when you...
brytfmonline.com

it’s huge! The new (and very rare) photo of Meghan and Harry’s son

FA new, extremely rare photo of Meghan Markle and Prince Harry’s eldest son, Archie, has been revealed. The photo was taken during a video call and shows Archie on the lap of his mother and next to his maternal grandmother Doria Ragland. Meghan Markle was speaking on the video...
epicstream.com

Kate Middleton Attempted to Steal Spotlight From Queen Consort Camilla? Princess of Wales, Prince William Demonstrate Submissive Gestures, Expert Claims

Prince William and Kate Middleton respect King Charles and Queen Consort Camilla, according to an expert. It was reportedly evident in their "submissive gestures" when they joined the king and queen consort at King Charles' first state banquet. Kate Middleton Didn't Attempt To Steal Queen Consort Camilla's Limelight, Expert Says.
RadarOnline

Caught Red Handed: Meghan & Harry Called Out For Using 'Fake' Photo Of Cameramen In Netflix Doc To Make It Appear They Were Being 'Hounded' By Press

A photo used in the trailer for Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s upcoming new Netflix docuseries was actually taken five years before the pair first met, RadarOnline.com has learned.The photo, which was featured in the first trailer for Harry & Meghan – the couple’s six-episode docuseries scheduled to release on December 8 – was seemingly used to show a group of paparazzi desperately hounding the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.But an investigation into the photograph found that the pic was actually taken in July 2011 – five years before Harry and Meghan were first introduced in 2016 – during the...
New York Post

Archie makes surprise cameo in photo with Meghan Markle

Duchess of Sussex Meghan Markle’s supporters were whipped into a frenzy Wednesday after a rare picture emerged of her son, Archie, showing him sitting in her lap as her mother, Doria Ragland, stands near Markle. The image appears to be a screenshot from a video call the family had with Jotaka Eaddy, the founder and CEO of Full Circle Strategies, a social-impact consulting firm, and political strategist Donna Brazile. The picture offers a glimpse of the youngest royal, whose full name is Archie Harrison Mountbatten-Windsor and who’s appeared in public sparingly since his birth in May 2019, according to the Sun. The...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
In Style

Queen Elizabeth Reportedly Thought Prince Harry Was "Over-In-Love" with Meghan Markle

Despite the public's negative perception of Meghan Markle over the years, Queen Elizabeth was fully supportive of her grandson Prince Harry's relationship with Markle from the very beginning, according to royal author Gyles Brandreth. In his new royal biography, titled Elizabeth: An Intimate Portrait, which will be released in December, the Queen never spoke poorly of Meghan — even during the most trying of times — and was "truly delighted" when she learned she and Harry were getting married.
CALIFORNIA STATE
SheKnows

JFK Jr.'s Nephew Jack Schlossberg Looks Like the Spitting Image of Him During Recent Meeting With Prince William

Caroline Kennedy’s youngest child Jack Schlossberg certainly is carrying on those good-looking genes. The 29-year-old lawyer looks so much like his late uncle, John F. Kennedy Jr., there is definitely a strong family resemblance (including that great head of hair). Schlossberg greeted Prince William upon his arrival at the John F. Kennedy Presidential Library and Museum in Boston on Friday alongside his mother and sister, Tatiana Schlossberg. Wearing a black suit with a black-and-green striped tie, he struck a formal pose while speaking with the Prince of Wales. The visit was an important one for both families because it was President John...
BOSTON, MA
OK! Magazine

Prince William & Wife Kate Middleton Are All Smiles After Prince Harry & Meghan Markle's Bombshell Netflix Trailer

The bomb has been dropped — except Prince William and Kate Middleton couldn't seem more unfazed.The Prince and Princess of Wales were all smiles while strolling through Boston, Mass., as Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's Netflix documentary trailer buzzed through the media on Thursday, December 1.Upon arrival, the royal couple truly received the American experience, as they sat court-side at a Boston Celtics game on Wednesday, November 30.William and Kate's chemistry soared through the roof of TD Garden, with released photos showing the brunette beauty gripping her husband's thigh.PRINCE WILLIAM & KATE MIDDLETON SHOW RARE PDA WHILE SITTING FRONT ROW...
BOSTON, MA
Page Six

Page Six

161K+
Followers
18K+
Post
48M+
Views
ABOUT

If you don't want it on Page Six, don't do it.

Comments / 0

Community Policy