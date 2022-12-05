Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
WAVY News 10
Edenton Police searching for suspect in N.C. vehicle larceny
EDENTON, N.C. (WAVY) — Edenton police are searching for a suspect they believe was involved in a motor vehicle larceny. On Friday, Dec. 9, the Edenton Police Department responded to a call for the larceny of a motor vehicle that occurred in the 400 block of N. Granville Street in Edenton.
cbs17
Man with ‘extensive criminal history’ found to be trafficking cocaine in Halifax County, deputies say
ROANOKE RAPIDS, N.C. (WNCN) — Halifax County deputies said they have arrested a man with an ‘extensive criminal history’ after finding him with a trafficking amount of cocaine. Deputies said they arrested 47-year-old Matthew Lamont Garner after executing a search warrant at his home on the 1000...
Sharp eyes on the roads: Franklin police catch criminals using license plate readers
On Dec. 1, Franklin police officers used the technology to locate a child who’d been abducted by their non-custodial parent.
WITN
POLICE: Man arrested in Virginia after robbing Elizabeth City bank, high-speed chase
ELIZABETH CITY, N.C. (WITN) - Police in an Eastern Carolina city say a man is in custody in Virginia after a high-speed chase stemming from a bank robbery. The Elizabeth City Police Department says 54-year-old John Speller III, of Chesapeake, Virginia, was charged with robbery with a dangerous weapon. Officers...
WAVY News 10
Prints on potato chip can led to Norfolk man’s armed robbery arrest; sentenced to 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who threatened to kill a clerk while robbing a Norfolk Dollar Tree at gunpoint earlier this year has been sentenced to 15 years in prison. Police say they were able to make an arrest in the case by lifting fingerprints from a potato chip can that Rahquan Lavon Matthews left at the scene.
thewashingtondailynews.com
Law enforcement raid nets drug arrest
On Thursday, Dec. 8, 2022 detectives with the Washington Police Department and Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office executed search and arrest warrants at J6 Tobacco & Wireless located at 601 John Small Avenue in Washington, NC. A second search warrant was executed at a residence in Pitt County by Pitt...
Former Norfolk PD officers involved in excessive force lawsuit after putting man in alleged choke hold
Court documents show that Drew Tyler Lail has filed a $2 million lawsuit against N.M. Caesar and Q. Tomlinson, claiming that his constitutional rights were violated.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Hertford County Sheriff’s deputies hailed as heroes
MURFREESBORO – Law enforcement officers across the nation take an oath to “protect and serve.”. Two deputies with the Hertford County Sheriff’s Office followed that oath last week. Sgt. Kendail Swain and Deputy Ron Lewter are being hailed as heroes after they were able to locate and...
Suspect in custody following bank robbery on Kempsville Rd in Norfolk
Police say they are investigating a robbery at a bank in Norfolk Thursday morning.
roanoke-chowannewsherald.com
Pitt County teen arrested for Ahoskie shootings
AHOSKIE – A 17-year-old juvenile from Pitt County stands charged with shooting two Ahoskie teens on Dec. 3. Ahoskie Police Chief said the male juvenile was taken into secured custody shortly before 9 p.m. on Wednesday at a residence in Grimesland. That arrest was made by Pitt County Sheriff’s deputies and Ahoskie Police officers.
NBC12
Elizabeth City police arrest man in connection to infant death
Man charged in connection to shooting that left one woman injured in VB
On December 7, 2022, around 1 a.m., officers responded to a call for a female who had been shot, in the 1700 block of Potters Road.
WAVY News 10
Man who robbed Pollard’s Chicken employee and shot at good Samaritan gets 15 years
NORFOLK, Va. (WAVY) — A man who robbed a Pollard’s Chicken worker in Norfolk and shot at a person who came to her aid will serve 15 years in prison. Dashawan Kalvin Medley, 29, was sentenced on Friday after being convicted back in October on charges of robbery, abduction, and attempted malicious wounding. He also pleaded guilty after his conviction two additional counts of possession of a firearm as a convicted violent felon. Assistant Commonwealth’s Attorney Madeline C. Woodruff prosecuted the case.
33-year-old man charged with first degree murder for Portsmouth homicide
Man arrested following fatal George Washington Hwy shooting in Portsmouth
Elizabeth City man, juvenile, facing drug and gun charges after traffic stop
Deputies successfully pulled over the suspect vehicle Monday afternoon in front of the Christmas Shop in Manteo.
Man arrested for baby's death in Elizabeth City
Man points gun through Portsmouth fast food drive-up window
Portsmouth police are looking for a man who they say pointed a gun through a fast food drive-up window.
Elizabeth City man charged with murder
Joint investigation leads to arrest of Greenville man
WASHINGTON, N.C. (WNCT) — A Greenville man is facing drug charges after being arrested following a joint investigation conducted by law enforcement agencies in Beaufort and Pitt counties. Jose Louis Jimenez Ramirez has been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to sell/deliver marijuana, and six counts of selling drugs within 1,000 feet of a […]
