Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have now won five in a row after their second big win of the week, beating Windsor/Stew-Stras, 54-24, in National Trail Conference action on Thursday night. The Lady Bombers came out with a balanced scoring attack right from the tip-off getting out to a 22-3 lead by the end of the first quarter behind 9 points from Avery Myers and 5 points from Alice Turco in the quarter. BSE would again outscore the Hatchets in the second quarter with another 6 points from Turco and Laney Baldrige tallying four points in the quarter as BSE would lead 36-11 at halftime. Scoring would be back and forth between the team in the third quarter with BSE taking an 8-7 advantage in the quarter as Lexi Seabaugh and Jayna Ireland would each hit two baskets apiece and BSE would hold a 44-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter. BSE would close out the game with a 10-6 run, with Anna Stine accounting for six of the Bombers’ points in the period as BSE finished out the 54-24 win. The Bombers are now 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in the NTC. BSE will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Casey-Westfield in non-conference action.

BROWNSTOWN, IL ・ 22 HOURS AGO