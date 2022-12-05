Read full article on original website
Related
BSE #2 seed, South Central #6 seed in Dieterich Holiday Tournament
On the girls side, BSE is the #2 seed in the Dieterich Holiday Tournament. The Lady Bombers will play in a pool that includes #3 seed Newton, #6 seed South Central and #7 seed Casey-Westfield. BSE plays on game on Monday, December 26th and their “double day” on Tuesday, December 27th. Their place game on Wednesday, December 28th will be determined by their finish in pool play. BSE girls are currently 8-1 on the season heading into a game with Windsor-Stew-Stras tonight.
CHBC Girls Win Third in a Row
Cowden-Herrick/Beecher City girls basketball is putting together another run of wins, picking up their third victory in a row with a 54-46 win at Decatur St. Teresa on Tuesday night. St. Teresa would lead 20-16 at halftime but a 24-14 run in the third quarter gave the Bobcats a 40-34 lead at the end of the third. CHBC would then outscore Decatur 14-12 in the quarter to hold on for the win. CHBC is now 8-2 on the season, but will have a tough test coming up on Thursday as they will be at St. Anthony to take on the unbeaten Lady Bulldogs in National Trail Conference action.
South Central Defeats Ramsey
In their second meeting in two and a half weeks, the South Central Lady Cougars defeated the Ramsey Lady Rams, 64-46, on Thursday night. The two teams would score fairly evenly in the first quarter with South Central taking a 12-9 at the end of the first quarter. Both teams would turn up the scoring in the second quarter, with Cougars having a 19-18 edge over the Rams and holding a 31-27 lead at halftime. South Central would open up the game in the third quarter with a 21-6 run for a 52-33 lead heading into the fourth quarter. Ramsey would outscore South Central 13-12 in the fourth, but it was not enough as the Cougars closed out the 64-46 win. South Central improves to 4-4 on the season and will be at home again on Monday when they host Woodlawn. Ramsey is now 1-10 on the season and will be off until December 19 when they host Martinsville.
Vandals Hold On To Hand South Central First Loss of Season
Vandalia boys basketball team picked up their second win of the season and South Central suffered their first loss of the season as the Vandals pulled out the 48-44 win over the Cougars on Tuesday night. The Vandals would take a 17-11 lead in the first quarter and after South Central would tie it up in the second quarter, Vandalia would hold a slim 27-25 lead at halftime. The Cougars would fall behind by as much as 7 in the second half but would cut the Vandals lead to 36-33 heading into the fourth before the Vandals would free throws down the stretch to hold on for the 48-44 win. Vandalia improves to 2-3 on the season and will be back at home on Friday to host Carlinville in their South Central Conference opener. South Central is now 3-1 and will host Altamont on Friday in their National Trail Conference opener.
Mulberry Grove Drops EIC Game to Patoka-Odin
Mulberry Grove is still looking for its first Egyptian Illini Conference win of the season after falling to Patoka-Odin 68-39 on Tuesday. The loss was also the fifth in a row for the Aces after the started the season 2-0. Mulberry Grove will now have a week off before they begin play in the St. Elmo Holiday Tournament on Tuesday, December 13 taking on top-seeded Hillsboro at 6:15pm.
Altamont Falls to Newton
The Altamont Indians couldn’t overcome a rough second quarter, falling to Newton 54-47 in non-conference action on Tuesday. The Indians would hold a very slim 16-15 lead at the end of the first quarter but would be outscored 15-5 in the second quarter to trail the Eagles 30-21 at halftime. Altamont would outscore Newton 26-24 in the second half, but it was not enough to overcome their halftime deficit. Altamont now stands at 2-2 on the season. They will play their only National Trail Conference game of this first half of the season when they go on the road to face South Central on Friday.
Ramsey Drops Non-Conference Game to Litchfield
Ramsey boys basketball has dropped four in a row after a 54-37 loss to Litchfield at home on Tuesday night. The Rams are now 3-5 on the season and after three home games, will go back on the road as they will have another non-conference matchup on Wednesday at Edinburg.
SEB’s Late Comeback Falls Short Against North Clay
The St. Elmo-Brownstown Eagles are still looking for their first National Trail Conference win of the year after falling to North Clay 68-60 on Tuesday night. The Eagles trailed 26-20 after the first quarter and 36-29 at halftime. North Clay would pull away a bit more and take a 56-44 over the Eagles heading into the fourth quarter. SEB would put together a run in the fourth quarter, outscoring North Clay 16-12, but couldn’t overcome their first half deficit, falling by eight points. SEB now stands at 5-2 on the season and 0-2 in the NTC. They will go on the road Friday to play their third NTC game in a matter of 8 days as they will take on St. Anthony.
BSE Runs Win Streak to Five Games With Win Over WSS
Brownstown-St. Elmo girls have now won five in a row after their second big win of the week, beating Windsor/Stew-Stras, 54-24, in National Trail Conference action on Thursday night. The Lady Bombers came out with a balanced scoring attack right from the tip-off getting out to a 22-3 lead by the end of the first quarter behind 9 points from Avery Myers and 5 points from Alice Turco in the quarter. BSE would again outscore the Hatchets in the second quarter with another 6 points from Turco and Laney Baldrige tallying four points in the quarter as BSE would lead 36-11 at halftime. Scoring would be back and forth between the team in the third quarter with BSE taking an 8-7 advantage in the quarter as Lexi Seabaugh and Jayna Ireland would each hit two baskets apiece and BSE would hold a 44-18 lead heading into the fourth quarter. BSE would close out the game with a 10-6 run, with Anna Stine accounting for six of the Bombers’ points in the period as BSE finished out the 54-24 win. The Bombers are now 9-1 on the season and 2-0 in the NTC. BSE will next be in action on Tuesday when they host Casey-Westfield in non-conference action.
