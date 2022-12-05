Read full article on original website
I Have 23 Questions to Ask
All Questions; no qualifying statements thereafter. Let’s roll…. 1 — Will Tyler Buchner earn a start for Notre Dame next season?. 2 — Will Chris Tyree play primarily slot receiver at Notre Dame next season, running back 1C at Notre Dame, or running back elsewhere?. 3 —...
Kentucky extends new offers in Ohio
Kentucky has offered Akron (Ohio) Archbishop Hoban running back Lamar Sperling (5-foot-10, 180), Waverly-Shell Rock (Ia.) linebacker Asa Newsom (6-foot-4, 205), Bloom-Carroll (Ohio) 2024 interior offensive lineman Jaden Ball (6-foot-4, 285), Columbus (Ohio) Marion-Franklin 2024 running back Tito Glass (6-foot-2, 220), Columbus (Ohio) East 2025 athlete Taizaun Burns (5-foot-11, 150), Piedmont (S.C.) Wren 2024 athlete Trey Horne (6-foot-3, 180), Delray Beach (Fla.) Atlantic 2024 linebacker Jayden Parrish (6-foot-2, 210), Fishers (Ind.) Hamilton Southeastern 2024 offensive tackle Styles Prescod (6-foot-6, 280), Avon (Ind.) 2024 offensive tackle Zach Bandy (6-foot-5, 275), Kissimee (Fla.) Osceola 2025 running back Taevion Swint (5-foot-10, 175) and Canton (Ohio) McKinley 2025 athlete Dante McClellan (6-foot-3, 200).
Oregon State lands Leonard Ah You commitment
One of the top available prospects in the state of Hawaii has come off the board. Leonard Ah You of two-time Open Division state champion Kahuku announced his commitment to Oregon State on Friday, choosing the Beavers over 10 other scholarship offers. He was the lone player within the state’s top five that had yet to make a college decision heading into Signing Day later this month.
After a near quarter century wait, Ole Miss and Valparaiso will square off on the hardwood
In 1998, Ole Miss head men's basketball coach Kermit Davis was an assistant coach at LSU, but he remembers just how good the 1998 Ole Miss Rebels were. That was a team coached by Rob Evans with a talented player who just so happens to be Davis' boss now in Keith Carter.
Notes from Washington 4A and 3A state championship games
The WIAA 3A and 4A state championship games took place on Saturday at Sparks Stadium in Puyallup, Washington and Mount Tahoma Stadium in Tacoma, Washington, respectively and 247Sports was there on a rainy crisp, clear Saturday to see the top classifications in Washington wrap up. Yelm (Wash.) played Sammamish (Wash.)...
