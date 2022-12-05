ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

I read someone say give it a break this happens everyday. all I can say is the way they did this did they give their families a break if their anyone who believes that in August they looked at each other and said I want to be with you let's tell ours spouse first is crazy these was already having an affair that's why people are outraged and if they didn't want people in their business the should either been better at hiding or divorced their spouses before they started this affair. these are grown people they couldn't delay gratification what they want is more important then their spouses children and family they get what they get I know for me I don't feel sorry for them you so unhappy divorce them move on

You think? T.J.Home-wrecker and Amy Stone-face, have been having an affair for a while. She was friends with his wife (Watch yo friends ladies & men!) And she was friends with his other Mistress on the West Coast! Natasha Singh, another Network fling for 3 years. These 2 immoral people should stay single! Both have cheated on their 2 ex spouses. Leopards don't change their ..spots! 🐾🐾🤥🤥smh

People need to stop mentioning that they separated from their spouses in August as if the recent revelation of their romance wasn't improper. Many of insiders have already said the affair was suspected back in March 2022. T.J. Holmes said back in October that him and his wife were expecting to work things out. He knew that he had no intention of doing so. Him and Any Robach coordinated leaving their spouses together and did so in August. Her husband who has been quiet on the matter probably thought they would also work things out and definitely didn't suspect she was seeing someone let alone T.J. Holmes. That's why he had her pictures up on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. When the news broke you see he removed her from everything. T.J. Holmes had cheated on both of his wives so Amy Robach better understand what would make her think it couldn't happen to her.

TheDailyBeast

‘GMA’ Host Amy Robach Breaks Silence Amid Affair Rumors With Co-Host T.J. Holmes

Good Morning America third-hour host Amy Robach has reportedly broken her silence after reports of a romance with co-host T.J. Holmes was revealed. The US Sun reports that it approached Robach, 49, on Friday to see if she had a comment about “what has been going on” with colleague Holmes, 45. “It‘s been great, I‘ve gotten a lot of support, and um, just I appreciate everything and I’m happy to be going to work,” she said. The Daily Mail first reported the affair Wednesday, followed by PageSix reporting the daytime TV hosts had left their spouses for each other. Robach’s pending divorce from Melrose Place actor Andrew Shue was confirmed Thursday. Neither Robach or Holmes have reactivated their social media accounts in the wake of the scandal, but both have remained on air, and ABC hasn’t announced any plans to change that.Read it at The Sun
StyleCaster

Amy Robach Is Reportedly ‘Blaming’ Lara Spencer For ‘GMA’ Taking Her & TJ Holmes Off Air—’Something Happened’

With their scandal taking over the internet, fans are wondering what Lara Spencer’s response to Amy Robach and TJ Holmes’ affair has been and where the couple stand with their other Good Morning America co-stars. Well, it sounds like the drama between the anchors dates farther back than GMA‘s current scandal. Spencer, Robach and Holmes are three of several on-air personalities on ABC’s Good Morning America. Robach and Holmes, specifically, co-anchor Good Morning America‘s late-morning program, GMA3: What You Need To Know, along with Jennifer Ashton. News broke of Robach and Holmes’ relationship in November 2022 after Page Six reported that...
Page Six

Robin Roberts confronted T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about affair rumors

“Good Morning America” co-host Robin Roberts warned colleagues T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach about rumors of an affair that were swirling around the network years before the pair was outed, multiple sources tell Page Six exclusively. Page Six reported this week that the married co-anchors left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but we are told that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going as far back as 2017. One insider said Roberts “pulled them both aside and basically said, ‘Stop it.’” Another source confirmed Roberts asked them about it because she was also hearing the rumors. The...
New York Post

Howard Stern rips coverage of Amy Robach-T.J. Holmes affair: ‘I’m not seeing the problem’

Shock jock Howard Stern sounded off on the media’s obsession with the love affair between “Good Morning America” co-hosts Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes on his SiriusXM show Monday. Stern pointed to a report from the Daily Mail that “GMA” co-anchor Robin Roberts was “very upset” about the relationship between the married co-hosts of the third hour of ABC’s morning show. “I don’t know, I kind of feel like, again, maybe I’m not seeing the problem here, but if those two work together and they wanna b-ng and be in love, what do I give a sh-t? Why is that like offensive...
Daily Mail

No slowing down! GMA anchors Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are 'committed to growing their romance' after DailyMail.com revealed the two married co-hosts were cozying up together in secret affair

Good Morning America anchors Amy Robach and TJ Holmes have doubled down on their secret affair - and are allegedly committed to 'growing their relationship.'. Earlier this week, DailyMail.com exclusively revealed the pair's secret romance - and despite the intense scrutiny, the couple are said to be committed to growing their romance.
Distractify

'GMA' Anchor T.J. Holmes Said He Gave His Wife "Plenty of Reasons" to Leave Him

On Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, several photos surfaced online of Good Morning America co-anchors T.J. Holmes and Amy Robach on what appeared to be a romantic getaway. The two journalists, who are both married to other people, were spotted holding hands and cozying up at a bar in upstate New York. They shut down their Instagram accounts just hours after their alleged affair was made public.
Page Six

T.J. Holmes’ wife, Marilee Fiebig, ‘blindsided’ by alleged Amy Robach affair

T.J. Holmes’ wife was “blindsided” by his alleged affair with his “GMA3” co-anchor Amy Robach, an insider tells Page Six exclusively. The staffer tell us Holmes and his wife, Marilee Fiebig, had been separated for several months but were trying to “work things out” when news of his romance with Robach broke Wednesday. “She’s devastated. She had no idea,” our source says. “They haven’t been together in [a while], but they were trying to work it out. “They were just together for T.J.’s birthday,” which is Aug. 19. The source notes that while Fiebig hasn’t been wearing her wedding ring, the now-estranged couple were...
Page Six

T.J. Holmes allegedly cheated with several women at ABC

T.J. Holmes is an alleged serial cheater. The “GMA3” host had at least one other alleged affair in addition to his relationships with co-host Amy Robach and producer Natasha Singh, multiple sources tell Page Six. Multiple sources tell us that Holmes had a relationship with another staffer while working at the network and married to his wife, Marilee Fiebig. Reps for Holmes did not comment on the allegation. Page Six reported last week that married co-anchors Holmes, 45, and Robach, 49, have left their partners after an alleged months-long affair, but that the pair were plagued by internal speculation for years — going...
The US Sun

‘Nervous’ TJ Holmes left ‘frozen’ Amy Robach ‘vulnerable’ in first GMA spot since ‘affair’ news, body language pro says

GMA cohosts TJ Holmes and Amy Robach seem nervous and uncomfortable next to each other on their first show back since news of their alleged love affair broke, an expert says. Speaking to The U.S. Sun, body language expert Patti Wood broke down how Amy looked "frozen" and subconsciously tried to draw attention away from TJ, while TJ worked hard to hide his nervousness but physically moved his chair away from Amy, leaving her unbalanced.
RadarOnline

REVEALED: T.J. Holmes Had 3-YEAR AFFAIR With Married 'GMA' Producer Prior To Tryst With Co-Host Amy Robach

Good Morning America host T.J. Holmes reportedly had a three-year affair with one of his married GMA producers prior to his recently exposed affair with co-host Amy Robach, RadarOnline.com has learned.The surprising development comes just days after Holmes and Robach’s months-long affair was first exposed on Wednesday via a cache of photos showing the morning show co-hosts romantically and intimately involved.Even more surprising are reports the GMA producer Holmes had a three-year-long affair with is close friends with Robach.According to exclusive details from Daily Mail, who first exposed Holmes and Robach on Wednesday, Holmes was previously seeing GMA producer Natasha...
People

Page Six

Amy Robach spotted for first time since ‘GMA3’ absence over T.J. Holmes romance

Amy Robach was spotted for the first time after she was taken off the air following her alleged affair with co-anchor T.J. Holmes being exposed. The anchor, 49, looked completely unfazed while walking her dog around her new New York City neighborhood on Wednesday. Robach seemingly dressed up for the occasion as she rocked a pair of green cargo pants and a white blouse, which she paired with a denim jacket and brown boots. She styled her blonde bob into a messy bun and opted for minimal makeup as she strolled the streets of downtown Manhattan. Robach’s outing comes just days after...
