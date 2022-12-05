I read someone say give it a break this happens everyday. all I can say is the way they did this did they give their families a break if their anyone who believes that in August they looked at each other and said I want to be with you let's tell ours spouse first is crazy these was already having an affair that's why people are outraged and if they didn't want people in their business the should either been better at hiding or divorced their spouses before they started this affair. these are grown people they couldn't delay gratification what they want is more important then their spouses children and family they get what they get I know for me I don't feel sorry for them you so unhappy divorce them move on
You think? T.J.Home-wrecker and Amy Stone-face, have been having an affair for a while. She was friends with his wife (Watch yo friends ladies & men!) And she was friends with his other Mistress on the West Coast! Natasha Singh, another Network fling for 3 years. These 2 immoral people should stay single! Both have cheated on their 2 ex spouses. Leopards don't change their ..spots! 🐾🐾🤥🤥smh
People need to stop mentioning that they separated from their spouses in August as if the recent revelation of their romance wasn't improper. Many of insiders have already said the affair was suspected back in March 2022. T.J. Holmes said back in October that him and his wife were expecting to work things out. He knew that he had no intention of doing so. Him and Any Robach coordinated leaving their spouses together and did so in August. Her husband who has been quiet on the matter probably thought they would also work things out and definitely didn't suspect she was seeing someone let alone T.J. Holmes. That's why he had her pictures up on his Instagram and Facebook accounts. When the news broke you see he removed her from everything. T.J. Holmes had cheated on both of his wives so Amy Robach better understand what would make her think it couldn't happen to her.
