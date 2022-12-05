Read full article on original website
Related
SB Nation
All 8 remaining World Cup teams ranked by likelihood of winning it all
We are past the most exciting group play stage in World Cup history. We are also through the round of 16. With just eight teams left standing, we now have a much better view of how each squad looks in advance of the World Cup Quarter-finals. Has our thinking changed?
SB Nation
Roker Roundup: Martin O’Neill talks all things Sunderland, plus Scottish defender linked
Roker Rapport’s latest guest on the podcast just happens to be a Sunderland fan and former Sunderland manager Martin O’Neill, who stopped by to speak to our own Chris Wynn. O’Neill has just released a fantastic new book, ‘On Days Like These’, and spoke to Chris about his...
SB Nation
Matt Beard: “We’ve Got To Make Sure We Learn From This Game”
Manchester City is a tough side to face, regardless of the squad, and Wednesday evening was no different for Liverpool Women. In their last group stage match of the Continental Cup, the Reds were defeated by the visiting City players at Prenton Park by 2 goals. After a defensively dominant...
SB Nation
December 9th-11th Weekend Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Rumour Mongering: Liverpool Contact USMNT Rising Star Yunus Musah
Long gone are the days when a relatively unknown player could parlay a breakout World Cup into a big money move, but that doesn’t mean a rising star can’t improve their stock on the football world’s biggest stage—or that rumour mongers won’t turn a solid tournament into transfer tattle.
SB Nation
World Cup Previews: Croatia vs Brazil | A Clash of Styles
The Quarter Finals of the 2022 World Cup kick off with what should be a titanic battle between Croatia and Brazil. One one side is one of the finer embodiments of jogo bonito that we have seen in recent years with a fluid Brazilian side that runs deep with quality and creativity in every position on the pitch. Against them is the solid rigidity of a Croat defence that takes no prisoners and keeps them in every game for just long enough to make a difference on the attacking end.
SB Nation
On This Day (8 December 1934): Gurney bags a hattrick as Sunderland hit Birmingham for five!
The 1934-35 season was a tremendous one for Sunderland. According to people who watched the team at the time, The Lads played some amazing attacking football - scoring an abundance of goals and leading the charge at the top of the Division One league table for most of the season.
SB Nation
Wednesday December 7th Open Thread
Welcome to the Open Thread, your daily dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advice on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We’ve got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don’t need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We’ve got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
SB Nation
Are so many televised fixtures a positive or a negative for Sunderland?
From an absolutely selfish point of view, move them. Move them all! For a bit of context, I live in Australia (my own fault, I know). When I did live at home and had a season ticket all those years, I hated games being moved for TV, but now I love it.
SB Nation
2022 World Cup, quarterfinals: Croatia vs. Brazil; Netherlands vs. Argentina
We’re down to just eight teams from the 32 that began play at the World Cup a couple weeks ago, and those who remain are truly the cream of the crop (and also Morocco). Nearly every quarterfinal is a must-see matchup. CROATIA vs. BRAZIL. Date / Time: Friday, December...
SB Nation
Sunderland are growing in maturity - on and off the pitch
This season was meant to be difficult - history tells us that the transition from League One to the Championship is tough. We’ve faced just about everyone, and we’ve competed well. On occasion we’ve been unfortunate, on others we’ve benefitted from a little bit of luck - but...
SB Nation
Manchester United eliminated from Conti Cup despite win over Everton
Manchester United Women are out of the Conti League Cup at the group stage after Wednesday’s results. The Reds beat Everton at Leigh Sports Village 4-2 after a rapid fire first half, but group leaders Aston Villa clinched their spot in the knockout round after their win over Sheffield United.
SB Nation
Report Claims Qatari Group Not Interested In Purchasing Liverpool
The Qatari Royal Family is reported to not be interested in buying Liverpool despite credible buzz linking the emirate to the club only last week. Those reports had named separate Qatari and Saudi consortiums as interested in becoming one of the few collectives able to afford the likely £3+ billion it would cost to purchase the Merseysiders.
SB Nation
Reds Emerge as Strong Favourites in Bellingham Race
Rarely has there been a more perfect storm than the Jude Bellingham to Liverpool rumours. Young English midfielder is already a hat-trick of buzzwords associated with the wants and needs of this Reds team, and when you add that the Merseysiders were heavily linked with Bellingham when he was an emerging starlet at Birmingham three years ago to his palling around with current and future Reds captains Jordan Henderson and Trent Alexander-Arnold while away on international duty, baby you got a stew going.
SB Nation
View From The Town End: Coventry City
It’s been quite the season of contrasts for Coventry City so far. Off the pitch, the Sky Blues look to be in a right mess and were handed an eviction notice for their own stadium this week. On the pitch however, Mark Robins’ side are currently the team to beat; 26 points from their last dozen matches puts them top of the form table since the first international break.
SB Nation
Who’s Left? Six Liverpool Stars Prepare for World Cup Quarterfinals
The 2022 edition of the World Cup, for all of it’s highs and lows and legitimate questions about human rights issues, is finally heading into it’s home stretch. The initial 32 teams have been worked down to eight and with that the quarterfinals begin on Friday—and our Liverpool squad has six players left to root for to advance to semis.
SB Nation
Real Madrid Femenino 1-1 Chelsea FCW, Women’s Champions League: Post-match reaction
In our first match against Real Madrid this season, it took Chelsea almost 70 minutes to open the scoring against the Spaniards at Kingsmeadow. On the return match in Madrid the Blues would do whatever they could from kickoff to not wait as long, with Sam Kerr almost doing it — and failing to score on an open goal by hitting the crossbar with her first attempt in the game.
SB Nation
Luis Diaz Reportedly Requires Knee Surgery Following Injury Setback
Having only returned to training this week as Liverpool began their preparations to resume the season in Dubai, Luis Diaz is now set to miss the majority of the year following a setback that will require the left winger to undergo knee surgery. Diaz had been expected to be ready...
SB Nation
International Magpie Roundup: Dec. 6
The World Cup arrived with six Magpies playing in the group stages: Kieran Trippier, Nick Pope, and Callum Wilson for England, Garang Kuol is with Australia, Fabian Schar is part of the Swiss team, and Bruno plays for Brazil. Of course, these being Newcastle players, all of them made it...
SB Nation
Liverpool’s Andrew Robertson Bumped Into David Alaba While on Holiday
Andy Robertson spoke to LFCTV as Liverpool FC commenced their Dubai training camp. He spoke about what he had been up to - holidays with the family and not watching the World Cup. Difficult, not really watched it, to be honest – [I] tried to switch off from football for...
Comments / 1