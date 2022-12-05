(Williston, ND) -- Additional details are being released following reports of an officer involved shooting that occurred early Friday morning. The Williston Police Department says the 30 year-old male suspect, who has not had their identity released, has outstanding warrants for terrorizing, domestic violence, and contempt of court. He also accrued other charges including possessing a firearm as a felon, discharge of a firearm within the city, and refusing to halt. Authorities say other charges are possible.

WILLISTON, ND ・ 4 HOURS AGO