Read full article on original website
Related
North Carolina county regains power as other states report substation attacks to FBI
The power is back on in Moore County, North Carolina, after nearly 5 days without following an attack on utility substations. CBS News' Michael George reports from North Carolina, and then Neil Chatterjee, former chairman of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission, joins "CBS News Mornings" to discuss the impact.
Former FBI investigator discusses recent power grid attacks
The FBI is investigating attacks on U.S. power grids in North Carolina and South Carolina this past week. Former FBI investigator Scott Sweetow joins CBS News to discuss the attacks.
"48 Hours" reports on murder that was solved with DNA from a juniper tree
In 2019, a mother in Missouri went missing, and juniper tree needles would later help lead investigators to her killer. "48 Hours" correspondent Peter Van Sant joins "CBS Mornings" to share an inside look at his upcoming "48 Hours" report, "The Tree That Helped Solve a Murder."
Protecting America's electric grid from attack | 60 Minutes Archive
Security concerns for the nation's electrical grid are being raised after a substation attack in North Carolina. This past February, Bill Whitaker reported on the vulnerabilities in the system that provides our electricity.
A puppy escaped from his collar in New York City. He swam across the Hudson River and ended up in New Jersey.
A service dog from New York City got loose and took a long solo journey – swimming across the Hudson River and ending up in New Jersey. Bear the service dog got out of his collar when something spooked him on Saturday. He ran 30 blocks and jumped in the river that sits between New York and northern New Jersey.
Gen Z Congressman-elect Maxwell Frost was denied an apartment over "really bad" credit
Maxwell Frost made history last month when he won election in Florida's 10th Congressional District, becoming the first Gen Z member of Congress at just 25 years old. But that historic win didn't come easy — and now, the financial toll of the campaign is making it difficult for him to secure a home near the House.
Numerous security lapses led to escape of Texas inmate who then killed 5, reviews say
Houston — A multitude of security lapses such as inadequate strip searches, poorly applied restraints, a staffing shortage and an environment where correctional officers became complacent created the conditions that led to the May escape of a Texas inmate that resulted in the deaths of five people, according to two reviews of the incident released Thursday.
Company behind "Death by Gummy Bears" marijuana edibles accused of selling products 50 times more powerful than allowed
The Minnesota pharmaceutical board filed a civil lawsuit this week alleging that a cannabis retailer sold edible products containing more than 50 times the state's legal limit for THC. The retailer, a business conglomerate called Northland Vapor, was specifically accused of violating Minnesota's edible cannabinoid laws with marijuana items marketed under its "Death by Gummy Bears" and "Wonky Weeds" product lines.
Major oil spill in rural Kansas creek shuts down Keystone pipeline
An oil spill in a creek in northeastern Kansas shut down a major pipeline that carries oil from Canada to the Texas Gulf Coast, briefly causing oil prices to rise Thursday. It is the largest for an onshore crude pipeline in more than nine years and by far the biggest in the history of the Keystone pipeline, according to federal data.
Kyrsten Sinema leaves Democratic Party, becomes an independent
Arizona Sen. Kyrsten Sinema made a surprise announcement that she is leaving the Democratic Party and is registering as an independent. Robert Costa has the details.
Rep. Mike McCaul says Biden administration "got played" by Russia in Brittney Griner prisoner swap
In his first interview since the controversial prisoner swap of WNBA star Brittney Griner for arms dealer Viktor Bout, Rep. Mike McCaul of Texas told CBS News senior investigative correspondent Catherine Herridge that he thinks the Biden administration "got played" by Russia, and that the original deal would have been a trade of Bout for both Griner and Marine veteran Paul Whelan.
Democratic Sen. Tammy Baldwin discusses Kyrsten Sinema's party change, same-sex marriage bill
Arizona Senator Kyrsten Sinema announced Friday that she is leaving the Democratic Party to register as an independent. The change comes one day after Congress passed legislation to protect same-sex and interracial marriages. CBS News chief election and campaign correspondent Robert Costa reports on the reaction to Sinema's announcement, and Wisconsin Democratic Senator Tammy Baldwin joined Catherine Herridge to discuss her fellow senator, the marriage legislation and more.
CBS News
579K+
Followers
74K+
Post
414M+
Views
ABOUT
Your source for original reporting and trusted news.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 2