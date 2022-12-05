Kingsport accepting firefighter applications through Dec. 11

The City of Kingsport is now accepting applications for firefighters.

Firefighter testing is scheduled for January 3, 2023, and qualified applicants will be notified details after the job posting expires on Dec. 11.

Starting salary is $36,179 and new this year, candidates will be able to enroll in the Tennessee Consolidated Retirement System, its Hybrid Retirement Plan and the Public Safety Bridge.

New hires accrue 12 hours of vacation per month which equates to 144 hours in a 12-month period. They also receive 12 paid holidays per year and 12 hours of sick leave at the end of each month.

Requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent and you must be able to acquire certification as a Firefighter I by the Tennessee Commission on Fire Fighting Standards within the second year of employment.

Applicants must also be certified as a Tennessee Emergency Medical Technician-Advanced within the first year of enrollment. You also must have a current and valid driver’s license from Tennessee or Virginia.

During in-training status, candidates will perform a variety of duties including suppressing structural and non-structural fires and responding to emergency medical, hazardous materials and rescue situations throughout the city. Candidates may serve on special teams as needed, such as Hazmat and Tactical Response.

To apply, visit www.kingsporttn.gov and select “Jobs” on the homepage.