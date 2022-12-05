Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens

Read full article on original website
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status nowMark StarNew York City, NY
Millions of dollars for NY renters and homeowners: Get yourself registeredMark StarNew York City, NY
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidateMark StarNew York City, NY
NYPD Caught on Video Smoking Marijuana in UniformBridget MulroyNew York City, NY
Mayor Adams Introduces Deputy Mayor and Chief of Staff - Migrants Should be Top PriorityTom HandyNew York City, NY
New York YIMBY
Developers Complete Modernization and Amenities Project at 470 Park Avenue South in Midtown, Manhattan
SJP Properties and PGIM Real Estate have completed significant upgrades to 470 Park Avenue South, a 12-story commercial building in Midtown, Manhattan. Facing both 32nd and 33rd Streets, the structure offers approximately 300,000 square feet of office and retail space. Since acquiring the property in December 2018, SJP and PGIM...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan
Permits have been filed to expand a three-story parking garage into an eight-story school at 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located between Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue, the lot is steps from the 163rd Street subway station, serviced by the C train. Gary Spindler of Park-It Management is listed as the owner behind the applications. WHIN Music Community Charter School is reported to have signed a $43.9 million construction loan with Build NYC for the site.
New York YIMBY
Foundations Underway for 47-Story Skyscraper at 550 Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan
Number 24 on YIMBY’s countdown of the tallest projects underway in New York is 550 Tenth Avenue, a 47-story residential skyscraper in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Asset Management JV, the 520-foot-tall structure will span 430,000 square feet and yield 453 units, with 137 for moderate and middle incomes, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space, over 20,000 square feet of residential amenities, and 26,764 square feet of administrative office space for Covenant House. GO Covenant LLC is the owner and Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Tenth Avenue between West 40th and 41st Streets.
New York YIMBY
Sendero Verde Phase One Completes Construction at 60 East 112th Street in East Harlem, Manhattan
Construction is complete on phase one of the Sendero Verde complex, a 361-unit residential tower at 60 East 112th Street and the largest Passive House development in the country. Located in East Harlem, Manhattan, the tower stands 15 stories tall and comprises roughly 395,000 square feet. The development team responsible...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn
Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story mixed-used building at 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Wilson Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is near the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Sam Teitelbaum of NYC Top Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
New York YIMBY
The Paxton Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn
At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
brickunderground.com
A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint
Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
New York YIMBY
Permits Filed for 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens
Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Located between 148th Street and 150th Street, the lot is near the Sutphin Boulevard subway station, serviced by the F train. Sam Rubin of Rubin Equities is listed as the owner behind the applications.
brickunderground.com
Expect NYC rents to fall? You're going to be disappointed by this latest market snapshot
Anyone who thought rents in New York City would drop this fall will be discouraged to see they are instead remaining close to record highs. That’s the takeaway from the November edition of the Elliman Report for the Manhattan, Brooklyn, and Queens rental markets. In Manhattan, the median rent...
hobokengirl.com
Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments
Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
Apply to now get your money: Eric Adams paying millions to selected candidate
The job needs your immediate attention. New York City is one of the largest and most popular cities in the United States. It is popular for its hustle and bustle, Wall Street legends and Broadway shows.
Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now
Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
Are They Eating Rotisserie Rats in New York City?
This is one way to solve the rat problem in New York City. People can't stand rats. Some are just downright afraid of them. Rats cause a lot of trouble in big cities. Rats are taking over certain cities here in the Empire State. New York has some of the rattiest cities in the country.
NYC civil service exam: These applications are open in December
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — The New York City Department of Citywide Administrative Services (DCAS) has released its December application schedule for civil service exams. Open, competitive, computer-based tests are administered throughout each month for various positions. The DCAS Computer-Based Testing and Application Centers (CTAC), where exams are taken, have...
Deadline nears for extremely low rent apartments in Bronx affordable housing lottery
NOTE: Is everyone in your household UNDER 62 years old? If so, you might want to check out a couple of my other NewsBreak articles since the lottery in this article is limited to those with at least one member 62 or over. Both of the following lotteries — open to all ages — include some terrific affordable rents.
Rat Infestation In NY; This Job Pays Nearly $200,000 for Killing Rodents
You know who is taking a bite out of the Big Apple? Rats, that's who. Manhattan is the second 'rattiest' city in the Country with Chicago at #1 and Los Angeles at #3. Orkin, the pest control company, also found that Albany, Buffalo and Syracuse made the list of Top 50 Rattiest Cities.
Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD
CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
Hudson Valley Company Files Bankruptcy, 233 Employees Laid Off
After filing for bankruptcy, a Hudson Valley business laid off 233 local employees just weeks before Christmas. It's the worst news you can imagine at the worst possible time. Last week 233 Hudson Valley employees found out that they were losing their job just as holiday bills have begun to pile up.
Beloved New Jersey Ice Cream Shop Closing After 88 Years In Business
New Jersey and ice cream go together like peanut butter and jelly, it just makes sense. In the summer, there's nothing better than grabbing a couple of scoops from Hoffmans, Iceberg, or Poppy's and going for a walk while the sun sets. Even in the winter, ice cream is just...
Teen surrenders, charged for role in dragging woman off Brooklyn subway bench by neck
A 16-year-old boy has turned himself into police for his role in choking and dragging a 25-year-old woman off a Brooklyn subway bench, police said Thursday.
