Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens

At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.

BROOKLYN, NY ・ 2 DAYS AGO