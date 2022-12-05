ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queens, NY

Construction Goes Vertical on Three-Tower Development at 2-20 and 2-21 Malt Drive in Hunters Point, Queens

By Michael Young and Matt Pruznick
New York YIMBY
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan

Permits have been filed to expand a three-story parking garage into an eight-story school at 528 West 162nd Street in Washington Heights, Manhattan. Located between Broadway and St. Nicholas Avenue, the lot is steps from the 163rd Street subway station, serviced by the C train. Gary Spindler of Park-It Management is listed as the owner behind the applications. WHIN Music Community Charter School is reported to have signed a $43.9 million construction loan with Build NYC for the site.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Foundations Underway for 47-Story Skyscraper at 550 Tenth Avenue in Hell’s Kitchen, Manhattan

Number 24 on YIMBY’s countdown of the tallest projects underway in New York is 550 Tenth Avenue, a 47-story residential skyscraper in Hell’s Kitchen. Designed by Handel Architects and developed by Gotham Organization and Goldman Sachs Asset Management JV, the 520-foot-tall structure will span 430,000 square feet and yield 453 units, with 137 for moderate and middle incomes, as well as 9,000 square feet of retail space, over 20,000 square feet of residential amenities, and 26,764 square feet of administrative office space for Covenant House. GO Covenant LLC is the owner and Monadnock Construction is the general contractor for the property, which is located along Tenth Avenue between West 40th and 41st Streets.
MANHATTAN, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn

Permits have been filed to expand a two-story structure into a four-story mixed-used building at 1336 Dekalb Avenue in Bushwick, Brooklyn. Located between Wilson Avenue and Myrtle Avenue, the lot is near the Central Avenue subway station, serviced by the M train. Sam Teitelbaum of NYC Top Construction LLC is listed as the owner behind the applications.
BROOKLYN, NY
New York YIMBY

The Paxton Nears Completion at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn

At number 25 on our December countdown of the tallest buildings under construction in the New York area is The Paxton, a 43-story mixed-use skyscraper at 540 Fulton Street in Downtown Brooklyn. Designed by Marvel Architects and developed by Jenel Management, the 511-foot-tall structure will yield 330,000 square feet with 327 residential units in studio to three-bedroom layouts, as well as 137,075 square feet of office space and 33,000 square feet of retail space in the multi-story podium. M.N.S. is handling sales and marketing for the residential component of the property, which is located by the intersection of Flatbush Avenue and Fulton Street.
BROOKLYN, NY
brickunderground.com

A housing lottery closes soon for 14 apartments in Greenpoint

Housing lottery applications close soon for 14 newly constructed apartments at 150 Bayard St., not far from McCarren Park in Greenpoint, Brooklyn. Eligible applicants for this lottery must earn $47,520 to $187,330. Rents start at $1,288 for a studio. There are four two-bedroom units, which can accommodate up to five...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
New York YIMBY

Permits Filed for 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens

Permits have been filed for an eight-story residential building at 148-15 89th Avenue in Jamaica, Queens. Located between 148th Street and 150th Street, the lot is near the Sutphin Boulevard subway station, serviced by the F train. Sam Rubin of Rubin Equities is listed as the owner behind the applications.
QUEENS, NY
hobokengirl.com

Urby Newark Opens with 250 Brand New Studio to 3-Bedroom Apartments

Living the city life is exciting, fast-paced, and full of opportunity, so at the end of the day it’s nice to come home to a space that reflects that vibrant lifestyle — without the chaos and traffic. Urby was founded with the intention of creating light + airy apartment designs, energetic public spaces, and friendly property teams. Living here combines everything we love about being city dwellers with the calm oasis of home. Keep reading to learn more about Newark Urby + the exclusive offer for The Hoboken Girl readers.
NEWARK, NJ
Mark Star

Two payments arriving for NY families to buy food: Check your status now

Millions of Americans might receive the money in the next few weeks. If you live in New York City, you must have an idea that the prices of food, clothing, and shelter are going up every day. Also, the rate of unemployment is something close to 4.4 percent, which is slightly higher than the last month's value of 4.3 percent. The previous year, this rate was up to 5.7 percent.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
PIX11

Woman followed into Brooklyn apartment building and strangled: NYPD

CROWN HEIGHTS, Brooklyn (PIX11) – A man followed a woman into an apartment building in Brooklyn and strangled her from behind Tuesday night, police said. The random attack happened near Washington Avenue and Montgomery Street in Crown Heights around 11:30 p.m., according to the NYPD. The 26-year-old victim entered her apartment building and was strangled […]
BROOKLYN, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy